SOFTBALL
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs won a district title Friday for the first time since 2016 after beating Clear Falls, 9-1, in District 24-6A play.
After beating Dickinson on Tuesday, the Lady Bucs either needed to win Friday or have Dickinson lose, and Brazoswood took care of business thanks to a five-hit night by Haley Hughes.
The senior leadoff hitter batted 5-for-5 with three runs driven in and two runs scored. Taryn McDougal also contributed with a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to put the Lady Bucs ahead by 8-1. McDougal finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
Siannah Nava finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk and two stolen bases. Mia Estrello and Peyton Tanner each drove in one run.
Tanner pitched a complete game in six innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit. She struck out 12 and walked none.
Brazoswood (10-1, 26-5), winners of seven straight, conclude the regular season Friday with a home game against Clear Lake.
District 18 race heats up following Angleton loss: A single Manvel run in the top of the sixth inning and a play at the plate in the bottom of the seventh handed Angleton a 2-1 defeat Friday in District 18-5A play.
The Ladycats’ (5-5, 20-9) loss tightens the playoff race with two games remaining. The Ladycats lead Manvel (4-5, 9-11-1) by half a game. The Ladycats play La Port (5-3, 16-8), a team they lost 7-6 against March 24, today.
In Friday’s showdown, both teams were tied at 1 when the Lady Mavs scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning on Carley Williams’ RBI single that scored Harmony Williams.
The Ladycats had a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh inning when Riley Davila singled to center field. Grace Walker doubled to center, and Davila headed for home, but the relay to the plate got her in time to end the game.
Angleton tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Mayson Garrett drove home Kenadie Guthrie with an RBI single to center field.
The Ladycats scattered seven hits, three from Davila on a 3-for-4 night.
Alana Yadov took the loss for Angleton. She allowed two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. She struck out eight and walked four.
Rylee Church pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief.
Angleton will play today at La Porte.
Columbia’s Chaney drives in 4 in win over La Marque: Columbia scored 19 runs in two innings to run-rule La Marque, 19-0, Friday in a District 26-4A game.
Driving in four runs was Grayci Chaney, who batted 3-for-3 with two runs and hit a home run as the No. 7 hitter in the Lady ’Necks lineup.
Chandi Johnson drove in three runs from a second-inning triple. Kimber Moraw and Katelynn Lewis each drove in a run. Lewis batted 3-for-3 and scored twice, and Brittyn Hardwick finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
Columbia (8-2, 16-8) hosts Brazosport today.
Penn goes 5 scoreless in district victory: Starting pitcher Jenna Penn had a strong performance in the circle, and the Danbury Lady Panthers won their third straight Friday in an 11-0 District 24-3A victory over Boling.
Penn pitched five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits. She struck out three and walked three. Penn was also effective with the bat, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Frankie Vrazel, Savana Henken, Kady Hansen and Hannah Hodge each drove in two runs.
The Lady Panthers (10-2, 16-13) host East Bernard today.
