The Brazoswood Lady Bucs had two players score in double figures but fell to District 24-6A Clear Springs, 64-42, last Tuesday.
Reagan Blank led the Lady Bucs (0-3, 3-11) with 16 points, followed by Aaliyah Rollerson with 12. Jayla Blackman added seven, and Mariah Rodriguez contributed five.
The Lady Bucs junior varsity team lost 38-33, and the freshman team lost 58-10.
Brazoswood will open the Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic today against Victoria West.
El-Amin scores 20 in Brazosport loss to Klein: Brazosport’s Deja El-Amin scored a team-high 20 points, but it was not enough in her team’s 62-43 defeat to Klein in non-district action last Tuesday.
El-Amin shot 6-of-17 from the floor and 7-of-11 from the free-throw line. She also dished out three assists. Freshman Amaya Waddy followed with 13 points on an efficient 5-of-8 shooting from the floor and two assists and two steals.
Torrijah Goins added eight points and nine rebounds, and Diamond Lewis grabbed nine boards and recorded two steals.
The Lady Ships (1-12) will host Galena Park today in the Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic at Brazosport High School.
Sweeny falls to Columbus: A 17-1 first-quarter deficit put Sweeny in a hole it could not dig out of en route to a 47-33 non-district loss to state-ranked Columbus last Tuesday.
The Lady Dogs finished the rest of the game with a 32-30 outscore of the No. 22-ranked Lady Cardinals in Class 3A play.
Alecia King team-high 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. Shania Woodard scored five points, and Alyssa Fitts had five points, four rebounds and nine steals.
The Lady Dogs (5-13) will play in the Aggieland Tournament beginning today. Sweeny will open against 3A top-ranked Fairfield.
