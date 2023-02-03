GIRLS BASKETBALL
For the first time since Feb. 8, 2021, the Brazoswood Lady Bucs won a district game.
The Lady Bucs snapped a 22-game district losing skid Wednesday by beating Clear Falls, 57-51, at the Performance Gym inside Brazoswood High School.
The team’s last district win came against the Lady Knights. The win also snapped a 13-game losing streak.
Reagan Blank led the Lady Bucs (1-10, 6-20) with 14 points, followed by McKenzi Calhoun with 12 and Aaliyah Rollerson with 10. Peytyn Harley finished with eight points, and Giana Adamcik had seven.
Cassidy Rodriguez’s 22 points led Clear Falls.
The Brazoswood junior varsity team lost 35-32, and the freshman lost 29-16.
The Lady Bucs end the regular season Wednesday at Clear Lake.
Columbia snaps 3-game skid: The Columbia Lady ’Necks got back on the winning track Tuesday night with a 50-35 victory over La Marque in District 26-4A play.
The victory snaps a three-game losing streak and puts Columbia (5-5, 14-13) back in the playoff race.
The Lady ’Necks, however, had to come from behind to get the win. Columbia trailed 16-10 at halftime but outscored the Lady Cougars 40-19 in the second half, including 27-9 in the fourth quarter.
Londyn Brown led the team with 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots to nearly record a triple-double. Brynlee Livingston added 13 points and two steals, and Natalie Sharpe had 10 points and four steals.
Columbia will host Brazosport today for the team’s final home game of the season.
Sweeny falls to state-ranked Bay City: The Sweeny Lady Dogs were outscored 34-23 in the first half as part of a 63-39 District 26-4A defeat to No. 23 Bay City on Tuesday.
Alecia King led the Lady Dogs with 10 points, followed by eight from Ma’rya Quarles and six from Hailey Eulenfeld.
Sweeny (5-5, 10-19) will host La Marque today.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Angleton wins on buzzer-beater
Braylon Campbell’s buzzer-beater snapped Angleton’s six-game skid and handed the Wildcats a 50-49 win Tuesday night against Santa Fe in District 18-5A action at Angleton High School.
The sophomore led the Wildcats with 23 points on 3-of-6 shooting from the 3-point line and 6-of-7 from the foul line.
Kaleb Jammer followed with nine points, and Langston Myrick finished with seven points and a team-high 12 rebounds.
Angleton (2-6, 18-13) travels today to Texas City.
BOYS SOCCER
’Cats edge Santa Fe
The Angleton Wildcats recorded their first District 18-5A win Wednesday night with a 1-0 victory over Santa Fe at Wildcat Stadium.
Arnold Carrasco scored the deciding goal on a corner kick with 12 minutes left in the first half.
Angleton goalkeeper Devin Solis recorded his first district shutout behind the defense of Estevan Leal, Jose Jaimes, Alejandro Carrasco, Miguel Rosales, Maruricio Oliden, Joel Martinez and Alejandro Cardoza.
The Wildcats won the junior varsity game, 4-0.
Angleton (1-0-1, 7-1-5) will travel Saturday to Texas City.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lady Bucs beat Springs
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs earned a 3-1 District 24-6A victory Wednesday over Clear Springs.
Olivia Arauz, McKinley Blank and Rowan Davenport each tallied a goal for Brazoswood (2-1-0, 7-4-0).
The Lady Bucs will travel today to Dickinson.
