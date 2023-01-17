GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Sweeny Lady Dogs earned a critical win Friday after beating Brazosport 53-40 in District 26-4A play.
The win pushed the Lady Dogs (8-17, 3-3) to third place in the district standings after the first half of district play. Sweeny is tied with Iowa Colony but beat the Lady Pioneers earlier in the season to own the tiebreaker.
To get the win Friday, Sweeny outscored Brazosport 29-12 in the second half after trailing 28-24 at halftime.
Shania Woodard led the Lady Dogs with 17 points on 7-of-18 shooting, followed by Ma’rya Quarles with 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Shaylee Robinson scored eight points and grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds. Hailey Eulenfeld contributed seven points.
Deja El-Amin’s 19 points led Brazosport (1-5, 2-20), followed by Amaya Waddy with 10. Torrijah Goins added five. The loss marked the Lady Exporters’ eighth straight loss.
Brazosport will open the second half of district today at Bay City, and Sweeny will host Stafford.
Columbia upsets Stafford: The Columbia Lady ’Necks beat Stafford, 46-38, in a District 26-4A showdown.
The win put the Lady ’Necks (4-2, 13-10) in second place in the district standings.
The Lady ’Necks trailed by three at the half and used a strong second half to pull away.
Londyn Brown lead the team with 13 points and nine rebounds. Brynlee Livingston followed with nine points and four steals, Hayley Broussard was key coming off the bench with six points and nine rebounds and Alexia Lewis added eight points.
Columbia will host Iowa Colony today to kick off the second half of district play.
BOYS BASKETBALL
’Cats JV falls to Manvel
The Angleton Wildcats junior varsity team lost to Manvel, 52-48, Friday in District 18-5A play.
Traevin Williams had 16 points, and Coby Norman had nine points. The Wildcats’ record dropped to 3-1 in district play and 11-5 overall.
BOYS SOCCER
Columbia finishes tournament with win
The Columbia Roughnecks concluded the Region 3-4A Preview Tournament on Saturday with a 3-2 win over host Hargrave.
Kevin Garcia had two goals and an assist. Andres Mata also had a goal, and Cade Thoe recorded an assist.
The ’Necks (3-3-0) concluded the tournament with a 2-1 record.
Columbia will host a tournament beginning Thursday against Calhoun.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lady ’Necks take 2nd at Highway 36 Classic
The Columbia Lady ’Necks finished the Highway 36 Classic with a 3-2 loss to Texas City, finishing runner-up in the tournament.
The Lady ’Necks trailed by two goals in the game but came within a goal of tying it. Maddie Haas led the way with two goals, and Melina Fox recorded an assist. CJ Allen and Addee Herrera were both named to the Highway 36 All-Tournament team.
The Lady ’Necks finished the tournament 3-1. They beat El Campo, 4-0, Friday to advance to the championship game. In that contest, Evie Jenkins and Haas each scored two goals and Amber Cardwell had two assists.
Columbia (8-2-0) will open District 21-4A play Jan. 23 at Iowa Colony.
SWIMMING
Teams compete in Winter Classic
The Angleton and Brazoswood swim teams competed in the Winter Classic over the weekend at the Lake Jackson Recreation Center.
Angleton finished fifth overall with 465 points, followed by Brazoswood for sixth with 436. Houston Lamar won the overall meet with 964 points, followed by Shadow Creek with 653 and Fort Bend Kempner with 628.
The Lady Bucs placed fourth with 283 points, and the Ladycats took seventh with 197.
Brazoswood’s Minnie Tran led the team by winning the 100-yard backstroke in 1:03.27, and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Tran, Mallory Kelser, Alexandra Sparkman and Sarah Gambrel won the event in 4:02.75.
The Lady Bucs’ quartet of Mallory, Jaycie Fort, Tran and Gambrel placed third in the 200 medley relay in 2:02.50.
Individually, placing second was Gambrel in the 200 freestyle in 2:10.27 and Tran in the 50 free in 25.72; and third was Gambrel in the 100 free in 58.32. Fort’s time of 1:19.30 placed her fifth in the 100 breaststroke; Sparkman finished in 6:34.92 in the 500 free to take sixth; and Gigi Lower had a time of 1:13.71 for seventh in the 100 butterfly.
Julia Cook led the Ladycats by placing third in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:14.12, and Brooklyn Foote took fifth in 6:25.75. Cook also swam to a time of 2:19.30 for eighth place in the 200 free. Elena Buckely took seventh in the 100 breaststroke with 1:20.48, and Emily Green’s time of 2:42.16 was good for eighth in the 200-yard individual medley.
The Ladycats quartet of Green, Buckley, Foote and Emma Marroquin placed seventh in 2:10.34.
In boys quartet action, the Bucs finished seventh with 153 points, and Angleton placed fourth in 268.
Brazoswood’s Anthony Sury, Mason Potter, Collin Pyeatt and Ethan Lower finished seventh in the 200 medley in 1:52.65, and the team of Sean Brown, Ethan Lower, Braylon Ponzi and Jayden Arana took eighth in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:12.48.
Individually, Brown placed eighth in the 200 free in 2:01.83, Potter took eighth in the 200 IM in 2:26.15, and Sury finished sixth in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.50 and seventh in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.00.
Luke Cook led the Wildcats by winning the 200 free in 1:48.64 and the 500 in 4:55.10.
Other top finishers for the Wildcats included fourth, Jackson George, Kathen Weiss, Cook and Ean Arbogast, 200 medley relay, 1:50.49; and Greyson Bell, 500 free, 5:24.84; fifth, Arbogast, 200 free, 1:56.02; and Alejandro Gorrochotegui Medina, Riley Wheeland, Bell and George, 400 freestyle relay, 3:47.40; sixth, Bell, 200 free, 1:57.47; and seventh, Brock Rieck, 200 IM, 2:25.81; Cook, Connor Lindsey, Weiss and Arbogast, 200 free relay, 1:36.59; and Lindsey, 100 breaststroke, 1:10.09.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.