GIRLS SOCCER
Columbia is returning to the regional tournament after beating Robinson, 5-4, in a Class 4A-Region 3 Area round game Monday night at Navasota Rattler Stadium in Navasota.
The Lady ’Necks (21-3) will play former district foe Bay City at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a regional quarterfinal at Bay City High School.
Columbia trailed 3-1 in Monday’s game with 4:43 left in the first half, but the Lady ’Necks pulled within one with 13 seconds left. Columbia then outscored Robinson 3-1 in the second half.
Maddie Haas led the way with two goals and two assists, and Evie Jenkins, Amber Cardwell and Savannah Goolsby each tallied a goal.
Lynzi Thompson collected eight saves.
Brazosport falls in area round: The Brazosport Lady Ships lost to Lorena, 9-0, Monday night in a Class 4A-Region 3 Area round game in Brenham.
The Lady Ships end the season at 12-7-3 overall.
SOFTBALL
Ladycats lose to La Porte in extras
A 5-0 lead heading into the seventh inning got away from Angleton, and La Porte scored enough runs in extra innings to knock off the Ladycats 7-6 Friday in a District 18-5A game.
The Ladycats scored one run in the second, added two in the third and single runs in the fifth and sixth frames to lead 5-0. La Porte’s five runs in the seventh were with two outs against pitcher Rylee Church.
La Porte took a 7-5 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, but Angleton (2-3, 17-7) pulled within one with Church’s sacrifice fly to left field that scored Riley Davila. Lily Soliz flew out to center field to end the game.
Grace Walker batted 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Kenadie Guthrie, Mayson Garrett and Church each drove in one run. Davila batted 3-for-5 with three runs scored, and Guthrie scored twice.
Church took the loss in 8 2/3 innings; she allowed seven runs on 13 hits and struck out four.
Moraw shuts down Brazosport’s bats: Columbia sophomore Kimber Moraw stymied Brazosport’s offense in Friday’s District 26-4A game, helping the Lady ’Necks to an 8-2 win.
Moraw pitched a complete game and struck out 10. She surrendered two runs on three hits and worked around three walks.
Adrianna Hernandez led the Lady ’Necks (4-1, 12-7) with four RBIs. Moraw also drove in a run, and Brittyn Hardwick finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
Lizet Jimenez also pitched a complete game and allowed eight runs, five earned, on 10 hits.
Kindra Lopez and Jimenez each recorded a hit and drove in one run. Aubrey Martinez also had a hit for the Lady Ships (4-1, 7-3).
Danbury loses in extras: The Danbury Lady Panthers forced East Bernard into extra innings, but the Brahmas scored the game-winning runs in the ninth inning to hand Danbury a 5-3 loss Friday night in District 24-3A play.
The Lady Panthers (4-1, 13-10) trailed 3-0 heading into the top of the seventh inning when Hannah Hodge’s one-out single and an error in right field scored Frankie Vrazel to close the deficit to 3-1.
Hodge scored on a wild pitch two at-bats later, and Riley Jamison’s two-out double scored Lexi Cappadona to tie the game.
Maddy Carrigan kept the inning alive with a single, advancing Jamison to third base, but the rally ended with a strikeout.
Carrigan batted 2-for-4, and Vrazel finished 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Jenna Penn took the loss over 8 1/3 innings. She allowed five runs, two earned, on five hits, struck out three and walked three.
Big inning hurts Iowa Colony: Stafford’s 12-run fifth inning was too much for Iowa Colony to overcome in a 24-7 District 26-4A loss Friday night.
The Lady Pioneers scored three runs in the first inning to knot the game at 3 and got some three runs back in the third frame to trail 12-6 before Stafford put 12 runs on in the fifth inning.
Katherine Canchola batted 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for Iowa Colony (1-5, 2-8), and Riley Vincent batted 2-for-3 and scored twice. Nita McCoy drove in two runs and scored once.
Kendhal Malek took the loss in 4 2/3 innings and allowed 17 runs, 11 earned, on eight hits and struck out five.
Sweeny routs La Marque: Sweeny needed just two innings to finish Friday’s District 26-4A game against La Marque with a 21-0 victory.
Every starter in the Sweeny lineup scored at least twice.
Larissa Reynolds and Cierra Turner each drove in two runs, and Hailey Eulenfeld and Angelica Dike each recorded two hits. Trinity Moses, Eulenfeld and Caydance Lobdell each scored three times.
Turner earned the win in three innings of work. She allowed one hit and struck out eight.
