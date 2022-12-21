GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Columbia Lady ’Necks overcame a two-point deficit with 14 seconds left in Friday’s District 26-4A showdown with rival Sweeny by beating the Lady Dogs, 50-46 at Columbia High School.
“We had a chance to win the game, but mental errors allowed Columbia a chance, and they capitalized on the opportunities,” Sweeny coach Naroda Knox said.
Columbia finished the game with a 6-0 run, which began when Sweeny’s Ma’rya Quarles committed a technical foul, giving Columbia four foul shots and possession. The Lady Dogs fouled Columbia, but the Lady ’Necks made their free throws to end the game.
“We have to figure out how to close out these games. Although we only have one senior, we have four returning varsity players. It’s very frustrating to watch our defense continue to get better, but we are not capitalizing on our hard work,” Knox said.
Columbia outrebounded Sweeny 64-44, including 47-19 in defensive rebounds. The Lady Dogs forced 50 turnovers and scored 18 points in transition.
Columbia’s Brynlee Livingston led all scorers with 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting, nine rebounds and two assists. Kaleese Swanks followed with six points, and Londyn Brown and Hayley Broussard each contributed five points. Brown also had 10 rebounds, and Broussard with eight.
Quarles finished with 18 points to lead Sweeny, followed by 10 from Hailey Eulenfeld. Shania Woodard dished out five assists, and Alyssa Fitts collected four assists. Alecia King contributed six points, seven rebounds and five steals.
“With Shaylee out in the second half, Ma’rya and Alicia came off the bench and were a huge part of keeping us in the game,” Knox said.
Brazoswood falls in district affair: The Lady Bucs dropped to 0-2 in the District 24-6A season Friday with a 72-27 loss to Clear Brook.
Reagan Blank led the Lady Bucs (0-2, 3-10) with seven points, followed by Peytyn Harley with six. Jayla Blackmon added four, and Mckenzi Calhoun contributed five. Brook’s Chardel Terrell led all scorers with 16 points, followed by Isabella Robbins with 14 and Kamryn McLaurin with 13.
The Lady Bucs freshman team lost 40-36, but the junior varsity squad won 46-44.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BCS still unbeaten in district play
Rhyse Moellenbrink nearly scored a third of Brazosport Christian’s points in last week’s 61-48 TAPPS District 8-1A victory over Family Christian.
The Eagle (5-0, 8-2) scored a team-high 20 points on 6-of-17 shooting, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks. Elijah Burris followed with 12 points and five steals, and Luke Coburn had 10 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for a double-double performance. Ethan Nelson contributed seven points, and Logan Speed had six.
The Eagles will take the holiday break off and resume play Jan. 3 when they host Angleton Christian.
Angleton outlasts Foster: The Angleton Wildcats held on for a 65-61 non-district victory Friday against Foster.
The Wildcats finished with a 19-16 fourth-quarter advantage.
Braydon Campbell led Angleton (13-6) by 26 points. Bode Karunwi led Foster (4-9) with 12 points and 11 from Jaime Archelle.
The Wildcats will play Columbia in the Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic on Dec. 27 at Brazoswood High School.
No. 12-ranked Iowa Colony opens district with win: Kamal Henry scored 22 points in 22 minutes, and the No. 12-ranked Iowa Colony Pioneers opened District 26-4A play with a 73-49 victory Friday over host Bay City.
Henry finished 8-of-14 shooting from the floor, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range. Jarvis Solomon followed with 12 points, three boards and three steals and Haydon Caston and Robert Greene both finished with eight points. Caston also had six rebounds, and Greene dished out four assists.
Friday’s win marked the Pioneers’ (1-0, 15-1) ninth straight.
Iowa Colony will compete in tournament play next week, then reopen district play Jan. 3 against La Marque and travel Jan. 6 at Brazosport.
football
Ward wraps up 1st FBS season
Columbia graduate Cam Ward concluded his first season with Washington State in the Football Bowl Subdivision over the weekend in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
Ward finished 22-of-32 passing for 137 yards and one interception in the Cougars’ 29-6 loss to Fresno State.
Ward transferred from the University of Incarnate Word in January to Washington State, following former UIW head coach Eric Morris to Pullman. Morris has since left to take a head coaching job at North Texas. The Cougars (7-6) were making their second straight bowl appearance and seventh in eight years.
Ward finished the season with 3,231 passing yards, 21st in the nation, completing 320 of 497 passes for 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Williams heads back to title game: Angleton graduate TaMerik Williams will return to his home state for another chance at a national championship.
Williams’s team, North Dakota State University, defeated the University of Incarnate Word, 35-32, over the weekend in the semifinal round of the Football Championship Series playoffs.
The defending champion Bison will play South Dakota State in the national championship Jan. 8 in Frisco. Williams did not carry the ball in the win over the Cardinals, but he has 92 carries for 679 yards, a 7.4 average and eight touchdowns this season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.