GIRLS SOCCER
Freshman Evie Jenkins scored three goals, and Columbia head coach Caitlin Riley won her 50th career game in Monday’s 7-2 District 21-4A win over Iowa Colony.
Maddie Haas added two goals and an assist. Amber Cardwell and Hayley Broussard each recorded a goal, and Riley Huckaby and Adde Herrera each dished an assist.
Lynzi Thompson had one save, and Schylar Lavender had two saves.
The Lady ’Necks (1-0-0, 9-2-0) will host Sweeny on Monday and Iowa Colony (0-1-0, 5-5-0) will play Saturday at Sweeny.
BOYS SOCCER
Pioneers win inaugural District 21-4A game
The Iowa Colony Pioneers won their inaugural District 21-4A soccer game Monday with a 1-0 victory over Columbia.
Franklin Cruz had the goal on an assist by Manuel Garcia.
The Pioneers (1-0-0, 1-2-0) will host Sweeny on Saturday, and the ’Necks (0-1-0, 5-5-0) will host Sweeny on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lady ’Bouts sweep Needville
The West Brazos Junior High School basketball teams swept Needville on Monday.
The Lady ’Bouts seventh-grade A team with a 56-5 victory.
Avery White led the Lady ’Bouts with 18 points and Ryan Wylie with 12 points. Morgan Broussard and Iimilah Stroman each added nine points. Neveah Venton, Makenna Wasek and Leigha Longbotham also scored.
Broussard also had four rebounds and three steals, Wylie had four boards and two steals and White finished with four steals.
The seventh-grade B team edged Needville in a come-from-behind 23-21 win.
The Lady ’Bouts trailed 22-19 when Elyssa Wachtel was fouled and made both free throws to pull within one. With less than a minute left, Wachtel’s bucket gave the Lady ’Bouts a 23-22 lead. Wachtel finished with eight points and four rebounds. Kenzley Huckaby played great defense with five steals and four points. Skyla Vice had six points, Sara Jo Roundtree added two and Lacey Williams finished with three.
The Lady ’Bouts eighth-game A team won 26-21 to improve to 7-0 in district play.
Jessalyn Flores led with 11 points, followed by Ryhana Woodard with nine points and Kellie Keen with four. Esiree Flores played a vital role in protecting the ball. Emma Wallace and Addie Martinez stood out as outstanding defensive players.
The eighth-grade B team helped achieve the sixth program sweep of the season with an 18-11 victory over Needville.
Alana Taylor and Brette Hyatt had multiple assists and played great defense to force turnovers. Presley Nay led the charge with 10 points, and Grace Saragoza, Taylor Shirley and Adyson Johnson had a great game.
West Brazos will host Stafford on Monday.
