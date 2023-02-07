GIRLS POWERLIFTING
The Columbia Lady ’Necks powerlifting team finished with 60 points Monday to win the second Van Vleck Invitational.
The team recorded six first-place finishes, three runners-up, three third-places, one fourth place and a fifth place result.
Jaidyn Swanner, Katelynn Dirzanowski, Madison Smith, Kya Murheid, Karmen Hanzik and Katelyn Keen each won their weight classes.
Riley Huckaby, Haley Jones and Honey Hart each took second. Evelyn Wallace, Braylee Schill and Taryn Fojtik finished third in their weight classes, and Beau Johnson and Lena Hanson finished fourth and fifth place, respectively.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Soria’s 34 points lead Warriors
Jacob Soria scored 34 points, and top-ranked Angleton Christian remained unbeaten in Texas Christian Athletic League play Friday after beating Cornerstone Christian Academy, 81-43.
Soria shot 12-of-17 (71 percent) from the floor, including 4-of-7 (57 percent) from 3-point range.
He was also 6-of-7 from the foul line.
Atavion Sullivan added 18 points, eight rebounds and 11 steals, Carter Smith had 10 points and three steals and Kaden Solis contributed seven points for the Warriors (5-0, 25-8).
Sweeny loses district game to La Marque: The Sweeny Bulldogs kept La Marque close by halftime, but the Cougars pulled away in the final 16 minutes to hand Sweeny a 48-38 loss Friday in District 26-4A play.
The Bulldogs trailed 22-20 at the half but were outscored 26-18 in the second half.
Clinton Varner led the Bulldogs with 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Scoring four points each were Sloan Novak, Tristan Lewis, Cayden Jones and Cameron Alexander.
Novak led the Bulldogs (1-8, 6-19) in rebounds with 10, and Cayden Jones and Varner each had eight boards.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Columbia beats B’port on senior night
The Columbia Lady ’Necks kept their playoff hopes alive Friday with a convincing 74-50 victory against Brazosport on senior night.
The District 26-4A win eliminated the Lady Exporters, and the Lady ’Necks (6-5, 15-13) are one win away from clinching a playoff spot.
Junior Londyn Brown led the Lady ’Necks with a triple-double, racking up 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 blocks. Senior Brynlee Livingston had 16 points, six rebounds and four steals in her last home game.
Other key contributors were Hayley Broussard with eight points and 10 rebounds, Kaleese Swanks with seven points and Lexi Lewis with 10 points.
The Columbia junior varsity team won 38-21 after trailing 18-12 at halftime.
Leading scorers were Ni’yah Carter with 10 points, Natalie Stephenson with eight points and Danyel Perez with six points. The JV squad finished the season 5-3 in the district and 11-6 overall to place second in the standings.
Lady ’Bouts sweep Royal: The West Brazos Junior High Lady ’Bouts basketball teams swept Royal on Monday to end the regular season and win the district.
The seventh-grade A team won 40-8 behind Avery White’s 18 points, two rebounds and four steals.
Iimilah Stroman added 10 points and seven steals, and Ryann Wylie contributed eight points, three boards and three steals. Morgan Broussard had four points.
The Lady ’Bouts eighth-grade A team beat Royal 28-10.
West Brazos lost one game on the season by one point.
Standout players were Emma Geery with two points, four steals and eight rebounds. Esiree Flores finished with eight points and eight steals, and Emma Wallace added six points, five steals and a team-high nine rebounds.
Addie Martinez, Ah’Bree Tolbert and Kellie Keen each contributed two points.
BOYS SOCCER
Angleton falls in district game
A pair of second-half goals by Texas City resulted in a 2-1 loss for the Angleton Wildcats on Saturday in District 18-5A play.
After a scoreless first half, David Estrada scored the game’s first goal for the Wildcats in the 42nd minute on a short and quick pass from Arnold Carrosco in the box.
The Stingarees responded 10 seconds later.
Angleton (1-1-1, 7-2-5) kept the pressure on, but the Wildcats were called for the foul in the penalty box, leading to a penalty kick for the Stingarees for a 2-1 lead.
The Wildcats junior varsity team won 4-0.
Brazoswood falls to Dickinson: The Gators’ four first-half goals led them to a 5-1 victory Friday over Brazoswood in District 24-6A action.
Brian Martinez scored the Bucs’ (0-4-0, 0-10-1) lone goal on an assist from Kade Bengtson.
Goalkeeper Caleb Warren had four saves.
The Bucs will travel Thursday to play Clear Falls.
’Necks lose to Needville, beat La Marque: The Columbia Roughnecks went 1-1 in their last two District 21-4A games.
On Saturday, the Roughnecks lost to Needville, 2-1.
Andres Mata scored for the ’Necks on an assist from Joelewis Guerrero. Ian Farrell Ayala had three saves.
The ’Necks bounced back Monday night with a 4-2 win over the Cougars.
Kevin Garcia recorded two goals, Yahir Garcia had a goal and an assist and Mata tallied a goal. Ayala and Brage Seigerud each recorded a save.
Columbia (4-4-0, 7-6-0) will travel Saturday to Brazosport.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lady ’Necks take district lead
The Columbia Lady ’Necks took over the District 21-4A lead Saturday by beating Needville 2-1 at Needville High School.
Maddie Haas scored both goals for No. 17-ranked Columbia, and freshman Evie Jenkins had an assist. Goalkeeper Lynzi Thompson finished with 10 saves.
The key to Columbia’s (4-0-0, 12-2-0) win was the midfield play of Savannah Goolsby, Melina Fox, Addee Herrera, Kenzie Whipple, Riley Huckaby and Hayley Broussard. The Lady ’Necks defense was led by Karmen Hanzik, Natalie Sharpe, Genesis Kay and CJ Allen. The group limited the Lady Jays, a team that averages 3.4 goals a game, to one goal Saturday.
The Lady ’Necks ran their win streak to four Monday with an 8-0 win over La Marque.
Lili Hernandez and Jenkins each scored two goals, and Amber Cardwell, Goolsby, Haas and Allen each had one goal.
Haas also had an assist and a save.
Melina Fox, Katelynn Dirzanowski, Kendal Mooney and Genesis Kay each had one assist.
The Lady ’Necks will travel Saturday to Brazosport.
