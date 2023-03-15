TRACK AND FIELD
The Columbia Lady ’Necks won seven events to help them claim the girls title Thursday at the Van Vleck Leopard Relays.
The Lady ’Necks finished with 159 points in the standings, and the Roughnecks placed third with 116. Danbury also competed with the Lady Panthers placing fifth with 60 points and the Panthers taking fourth with 72.
Winners for the Lady ’Necks included last season’s state bronze medalist Alyssa Lewis in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.77. Freshman Abigail Miksch won the 100-meter hurdles with a season-best time of 19.10 and took home first in the 300 hurdles in 54.01, also a season-best.
The Lady ’Necks rounded out the track events with strong finishes in the relays.
Columbia’s 400-meter relay team rounded out the track wins with a season-best time of 50.80, and the 800 relay quartet won in 1:53.65, also a season-best. The 1-mile relay team placed runner-up in 4:33.00, a season-best for the quartet.
Londyn Brown won the triple jump in 34 feet, 1 inch and Katelyn Keen won the discus with a toss of 101 feet.
Other points for the Lady ’Necks came from Ramya Riggins in the 100-meter dash with a runner-up time of 13.93 and in the 200 open in a season-best mark of 29.14 for second place.
Lela Erwin placed third in the 800 meters in a season-best time of 2:40.96 and fourth in the 1-mile run in 6:12.47.
In field events, Savannah Ward took second in shot put with a toss of 33 feet, 1.5 inches.
The ’Necks’ 400-meter relay team won in 42.29, a season-best, and the 800-meter quartet took first with a season-best time of 1:31.27.
In field events, Cade Thoe won in pole vault by clearing the bar in 11 feet, 6 inches and Cade Lamb took the top spot in shot put with a toss of 44 feet, 10.5 inches. Jacob Brown was a runner-up with a season-best throw of 42-01. Lamb placed third in discus at 107-01.
Alex Guyer led the Lady Panthers by finishing second place in the 2-mile run (16:52.00) and third in the 1-mile run (season-best 6:50.00.) Lexi Fief placed third in the 100 open with a season-best time of 14.04.
Adan Lewis won the 100-meter dash in 11.27 and was runner-up in the 200 open in 22.88. Michael Goudy turned in a season-best time in the 400 open in 53.82.
Austin Whitaker placed runner-up in the high jump with a season-best leap of 5 feet, 8 inches and Aiden Harper took second in the pole vault at 8 feet.
Brazoswood competes at Clear Creek: The Brazoswood track and field teams competed Thursday at the Clear Creek Ruben Jordan Classic.
Clear Creek won the girls competition with 119 points, and Dickinson won the boys portion of the meet with 166. The Lady Bucs placed seventh with 29 points, and the Bucs finished ninth with 23.
Charles Patton led the Bucs in scoring by winning the 1-mile with a personal-best time of 4:24.99, and teammate Diego Moya took third in the 2-mile run with his personal-best time of 9:55.91.
Other points for the Bucs included Mason Donovan placing fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.46, a personal-best time, and Owen Roberts taking sixth in the events with a personal-best time of 16.93.
Brooklyn Baker won the girls triple jump with a distance of 37 feet, 3 inches. The junior also scored in the 200 open with a fourth-place time of 26.61 and a fifth-place time of 12.76 in the 100 open.
Other points included Ava Andress in the 1-mile run with a third-place time of 5:31.93, a personal best and sixth with a personal-best time of 13:05.66 in the 2-mile run. McKinley Blank placed eighth in the shot (32-2) and ninth in the discus (personal-best 83-7.)
SOFTBALL
Lady Panthers improve to 2-0 in district play
The Danbury Lady Panthers run-ruled Hempstead, 13-3, Monday in District 24-3A play.
Danbury tied the game at 1 in the second inning and scored four runs each in innings three through five.
Brynlee Auer batted 2-for-3, drove in two runs and scored once, and Savana Henken finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kady Hansen, Frankie Vrazel, Hannah Hodge and Riley Jamison each drove in one run. Maddy Carrigan scored three times.
Jenna Penn won in the circle. She pitched four innings, allowed three runs on three hits, struck out five and walked two. Danica Filipp pitched an inning in relief.
Danbury will travel next Tuesday to Boling.
Brazoswood drops district game: The Brazoswood Lady Bucs dropped their first District 24-6A game Monday with a 2-0 loss to Dickinson.
The No. 16-ranked Lady Bucs (2-1, 19-5) were limited to four hits on offense.
Peyton Tanner took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out 10 and walking one over six innings.
The Lady Bucs will host Clear Falls next Tuesday.
Lady Pioneers win 1st district game: The Iowa Colony Lady Pioneers won their first District 26-4A game in program history Monday with a 22-5 run-rule win over La Marque.
Kendhal Malek scored three times and drove in two without an official at-bat recorded. She walked four times. Katherine Canchola batted 3-for-3, scored three times and drove in two RBIs. Lila Shackelford finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
Riley Vincent started in the circle for Iowa Colony, pitching four innings, allowing five runs, three earned on one hit, striking out seven and walking eight.
The Lady Pioneers lost to Bay City on Tuesday, 17-1.
Vincent pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing 13 runs, nine earned on four hits. She walked nine batters. She also batted 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Iowa Colony will host Brazosport next Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Sweeny team loses to JV Columbia White
The Sweeny junior varsity team lost Monday to Columbia White, 11-4.
Aiden Simmons started on the bump for the White team. He lasted four innings, allowed seven runs on six hits and struck out six. Jacob Langen threw two innings out of the bullpen.
The White team scattered five hits.
Corbin Lavender and Brian Russell each managed two hits to lead Columbia. Lucus Servin led Columbia JV White with three stolen bases. The team stole 11 bases on the night.
The White team will play today at El Campo.
