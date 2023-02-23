GIRLS GOLF
The Brazosport Lady Exporters won the Palacios Invitational on Wednesday at the Palacios Golf Course.
The Lady Ships shot a 404, led by Jazmin Brooks’ tournament runner-up score of 93. Sweeny placed third with a 428, and Needville placed second with a 427. Palacios’ Audrey Delgado was the invite’s medalist with a 78.
For Brazosport, Kindra Lopez placed fourth overall with a 99. Cristabel Lopez fired in a 101, Zuzeth Garcia carded a 111 and Navi Velasco finished with a 114.
The Lady Dogs were led by Elena Rodriguez’s third-place score of 96. Kendal Lockler fired a 100. Misty Srubar (110) and Madison Monaghan (122) rounded out the scores for Sweeny.
BASEBALL
Angleton wins in walk-off fashion
The Angleton Wildcats opened the 2023 season with a bang Monday with a walk-off single by Ryland Brown that gave the Wildcats a 4-3 victory over Foster.
The Wildcats trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning when the sophomore Brown singled on an 0-1 count, bringing home Nick Etheridge and Kade Dobss.
Brown also picked up the win for the Wildcats by pitching a scoreless seventh inning.
Reagan James started for Angleton, going two innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out four.
Brown led the Wildcats with a 3-for-3 night.
The Angleton junior varsity team lost 8-2.
Marcus Cabrera and Bryson Dieter toed the bump with a combined eight strikeouts. Juan Morales and Kennon Gutzman lead the offensive charge.
The Wildcat JV will travel Friday to El Camp Friday for the season’s first tournament.
The Angleton sophomore team lost to Foster, 8-5, Monday.
Hudson Hibbets drove in two runs, and Jackson Odom had an RBI. Mitchell Garza pitched four innings for the Wildcats, giving up eight runs, seven earned, on eight hits. Timothy Weirich pitched two shutout innings in relief.
The Wildcats added two runs in the top of the seventh inning before Foster’s double play ended the game.
Columbia falls to Sealy: A two-run fifth inning for Sealy was too much for Columbia to overcome in Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Tigers on opening night.
Sealy took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but Tate Thrasher tied the game in the third, beginning with a one-run double. Hayden Coker’s groundout the play before scored Major Marshall for the ’Necks’ first run.
The Tigers added a pair of runs in the fifth frame, but Thrasher answered with another one-run double in the bottom of the fifth to pull within 4-3. Fred Kirschner struck out with Coker on third base.
Thrasher started for Columbia, going two innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out three. Brian Craig took the loss for the Roughnecks, allowing two runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out six. Blake Mann also pitched 2 1/3 innings.
Thrasher batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Grant Thrasher, Coker and Marshall each recorded a hit.
The Maroon junior varsity team lost 3-2 to Sealy on Monday.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Maroon team tied the game a 2 but Sealy responded with the game-winning run.
Bryce Pinheiro took the loss for Columbia. The pitcher lasted 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits and struck out two.
Gage Raley and Ethan Cryer each collected one hit to lead the Maroon team. Columbia stole six bases in the game.
The White JV team lost to Sweeny, 7-3.
Aiden Simmons started for the ’Necks. Bryson South, Jacob Langen, Corey Blackstock and Brian Russell each took to the mound. The Roughnecks gave up one run in the first inning, four in the fourth and one run each in the fifth and sixth.
The Roughnecks got on the board after Corbin Lavender’s base hit took him to third base, and he scored on a balk. Maderia Johnson also scored on a Sweeny balk. The game’s final run for the Roughnecks came in the sixth inning when Shane Davis’ line drive to left field scored Wyatt McAtee.
The White team will play the Exporters at 12:15 p.m. today at Brazosport.
Ships muster 2 hits in season-opening defeat: The Brazosport Exporters’ struggles at the plate Monday night resulted in a 5-0 loss to Needville.
Nathan Cruz and Viggo Arechiga recorded the only hits for the Ships.
Austin Haynes started for the Exporters. He went four innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on one hit. He struck out five and walked two in the loss. Trent Matthews pitched two innings in relief, surrendering three runs on two hits.
SOFTBALL
Lady ’Necks fall to Texas City
Columbia scattered seven hits against Texas City on Tuesday but came away with one run in a 6-1 non-district loss to the Lady Stingarees.
Adrianna Hernandez batted 2-for-3 for the Lady ’Necks. Kate Kondra, Briana Yanez, Brittyn Hardwick, Chandi Johnson and Kimber Moraw each recorded a hit.
Moraw took the loss in the circle, going six innings, allowing six runs, two earned, on five hits. She struck out eight and walked three.
Hodge, Auer drive in 5 in Lady Panthers’ win: Brynlee Auer and Hannah Hodge each drove in five runs to lead the Lady Panthers to a 28-3 victory Tuesday over Rice Consolidated.
Auer batted 4-for-4 and scored four times, and Hodge was 3-for-5 and a run scored. Savana Henken was 5-for-5 with an RBI and five runs scored.
Jenna Penn drove in three, and Frankie Vrazel and Danica Fillipp each recorded two RBIs. Kady Hansen and Lexi Cappadona each had an RBI.
Penn went four innings, allowing three runs, one earned, on three hits and striking out six for the win.
BOYS SOCCER
Leal scores deciding goal in ’Cats’ win
The Wildcats opened the second half of District 18-5A play Tuesday with a 1-0 victory over Friendswood at Wildcat Stadium.
With 15 seconds left in the first half, Alejandro Carrasco sent a free kick from 40 yards out through a stiff wind, but it had enough strength to reach Fabian Gonzalez in the goalie box. Gonzalez dropped a short pass to Estevan Leal, who fired the ball into the back of the net for the score.
The win marked the fourth straight for the Wildcats (5-1-1, 10-2-5).
The Wildcats’ defense and midfield did the rest to record the team’s fourth district shutout. Alfredo Avalos, Arnold Carrasco and Andonie Bobadilla controlled the midfield, and Leal, Jose Jaimes, Alejandro Carrasco and Alejandro Cardoza shored up the defense.
Devin Solis recorded the clean sheet.
In the junior varsity game, Angleton won 1-0 on a goal by Bryan Palacios.
The Wildcats will travel Friday to Santa Fe.
POWERLIFTING
Panthers place at Van Vleck meet
The Danbury Panthers lifted well Feb. 9 at the Van Vleck Invitational at Van Vleck High School.
Max Kroschel and Kolton Holt each won their weight classes, and Camron Barmettler was a runner-up. Noah Amaraz, a state qualifier from last season, finished third along with Cole Morgan.
Taking fourth place were Donato Cortes and Jose Rodriguez.
