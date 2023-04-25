SOFTBALL
Rylee Church threw a complete game, and Alyssa Orozco drove in three runs in the No. 8 spot to propel Angleton to a 9-2 victory Friday in District 18-5A play against Galveston Ball.
Orozco batted 1-for-2, including a two-run single in the first, and drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. She also scored once.
Church struck out eight and surrendered two unearned runs on three hits.
Brooklyn Walter batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Rylee Davila scored twice. Angleton’s 6 through 9 hitters, consisting of Mayson Garrett, Walton, Orozco and Ary Cruz, batted 5-for-10 with six RBIs and three runs scored.
Tanner throws no-hitter in season finale: Brazoswood starting pitcher Peyton Tanner threw a no-hitter, and the Lady Bucs ended the 2023 regular season with a 3-0 win Friday over Clear Falls at Lady Buc Field.
Tanner went seven innings, struck out 16 and walked one. The junior lost her bid for a perfect game with one out in the sixth.
Tanner, Gazelle Ortiz and Lily Fontanella each drove in a run for the Lady Bucs (11-1, 26-5).
Brazoswood opens the UIL softball playoffs Friday in a Class 6A-Region 3 bidistrict series against Shadow Creek. The Lady Bucs host Game 1 at 7 p.m.
McLaren, Turner combined to blank B’port: The Sweeny Lady Dogs earned their 12 consecutive wins Friday with a 6-0 victory over Brazosport at Perryman Field.
Berlynn McLaren and Cierra Turner combined for seven innings, two hits allowed and six strikeouts. McLaren picked up the win in her five-inning start. The senior also plated three runs, finished 2-for-4 and three RBIs.
Karli Glaze batted 1-for-4 but hit a two-run home run in the second inning. Turner batted 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Lizet Jimenez took the loss for Brazosport (8-4, 11-6). She went seven innings and allowed six runs, five earned on eight. She struck out 11 and walked nine.
Kindra Lopez batted 2-for-4.
10-run 2nd leads Lady ’Necks past Stafford: A 10-run second inning paved the way for Columbia with a 15-0 run-rule win Friday against Stafford in District 26-4A play.
Brittyn Hardwick and Alyssa Lewis each drove in three runs, and Chandi Johnson and Katelynn Lewis each plated a pair of runs for Columbia (10-2, 18-8).
Kate Kondra, Briana Yanez, Kimber Moraw and Adrianna Hernandez each drove home one run.
Moraw pitched three innings in the win. She struck out seven and gave up one hit.
Columbia, the No. 2 seed in the district, will play a Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict round game against Bellville at 6 p.m. Friday at Bellville High School.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.