SOFTBALL
Angleton overcame a 9-5 deficit in a March 28 District 18-5A game to beat Galveston Ball, 11-9.
Grace Walker tied the game at 9 in the top of the sixth inning with a grand slam for the Ladycats. In the top of the seventh inning, Riley Davila broke the tie with a two-run double for an 11-9 lead.
Rylee Church worked around a one-out walk in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.
Brooklynn Walton earned the win for the Ladycats (3-3, 18-7). She pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits.
Alana Yadov also pitched.
Davila and Walker each drove in four runs, and Church and Lily Soliz each brought one run home.
Kenadie Guthrie, Davila, Church, Soilz and Walton each recorded two hits.
Sweeny goes 2-0 in district: The Sweeny Lady Dogs outscored teams 21-2 against District 26-4A competition last week.
The Lady Dogs (7-0, 17-9) beat Brazosport, 11-2, March 28.
Karli Glaze, Caydance Lobdell and Berlynn McLaren each drove in two runs for Sweeny. Hailey Eulenfeld batted 4-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI, and Trinity Moses finished 3-for-4 with one run scored and one RBI.
McLaren earned the win in a complete-game effort. She struck out 15 and allowed two runs on two hits.
Brazosport’s Emily Dohle and Jazelyn People each had one hit. Aubrey Martinez and Lily Castillo each crossed home plate once.
Breeanna Brege took the loss. She pitched six innings and allowed 11 runs, 10 earned, on 16 hits.
The Lady Dogs blanked Stafford, 10-0, Friday to remain unbeaten in district play.
Glaze batted 2-for-3, drove in a pair and scored twice. Eulenfeld, Lobdell, McLaren and Ava Gutierrez each drove in one run.
McLaren pitched four no-hit innings for the win. She struck out 10 and walked two. Angelica Dike pitched one scoreless inning.
B’wood wins third straight: Haley Hughes broke a 1-1 score in the top of the ninth, and the Brazoswood Lady Bucs earned their third straight win with a 3-1 victory Friday against Clear Creek.
Taryn McDougal drew a walk to start the inning, and Gyzelle Ortiz singled to put two runners on with one out. After a strikeout, Hughes singled to second base, allowing courtesy runner Bre Allen and McDougal to score for a 3-1 lead.
Peyton Tanner struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win.
Hughes batted 4-for-5 and drove in two runs. Tanner batted 2-for-3, and McDougal, Mia Estrello and Skylar Davis each recorded a hit.
Tanner pitched a complete game and allowed one run, none earned, on six hits. She struck out 21 and walked one.
The Lady Bucs (6-1, 22-5) beat Clear Lake, 8-1, in their first meeting March 28.
Estrello and Ortiz each drove in two runs, and CiCi Jefferson batted 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Tanner struck out 12 and surrendered one run on two hits over seven innings for the win.
Columbia wins pair by rout: Columbia won its fifth straight last week by run-ruling Stafford and Iowa Colony in District 26-4A play.
Columbia beat Stafford, 19-0, in three innings.
Kate Kondra and Briana Yanez each drove in four runs, and Brittyn Hardwick batted 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Kondra finished 2-for-4 and scored twice, and Yanez was 3-for-3 with four runs scored.
Kimber Moraw, Alyssa Lewis and Adrianna Hernandez each drove in a pair of runs.
Kondra pitched an inning, and Moraw went two frames, allowed one hit and struck out six.
The Lady ’Necks (6-1, 14-7) needed two and a half innings Friday to beat Iowa Colony, 16-0.
Kondra, Yanez and Hernandez each drove in two runs, and Moraw recorded three RBIs.
Kondra and Moraw combined for three no-hit innings. They struck out five and walked two.
Danbury suffers rare loss to Van Vleck: The Van Vleck Lady Leopards did something Friday they had not done since 2015 — defeat Danbury.
The Lady Leopards used a pair of five-run innings to beat the Lady Panthers, 10-5, in District 24-3A play.
It is the first victory against Danbury (5-2, 13-13) since April 14, 2015, snapping an 11-game skid against the Lady Panthers.
Van Vleck trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the second inning but gained a lead it would not relinquish.
Lakyn Matchett began the Lady Leopards’ rally with a single, and Olivia Britton doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Nicole Ryman doubled to bring home Matchett for the team’s first run.
Michelle-Rose Mirelez singled to load the bases, and Keira Reis drew a walk to score Britton. Teagan Luera’s sacrifice fly to right field played Ryman to close the game to 4-3, and Van Vleck took a 5-3 lead on Serenity Suarez’s two-run double that scored Mirelez and Reis.
The Lady Leopards added insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth to break the game open to a 10-4 lead.
Danbury singled and doubled to put two runners on with no outs in the top of the sixth inning but failed to score. Jenna Penn’s two-out double in the top of the seventh drew Danbury within 10-5, but Matchett got a groundout to end the game.
Jesse Garner earned a win earlier in the week against Brazos, 5-0.
The senior pitched three no-hit innings, struck out four and walked two. Penn went four scoreless innings, struck out five and allowed two hits.
Brynlee Auer batted 2-for-3, recorded two RBIs and scored once. Frankie Vrazel, Garner and Lexi Cappadona each brought home one run.
Lady Ships win to start second loop: Brazosport bounced back from a loss to Sweeny with an 8-1 victory Friday against Bay City at Bay City High School.
Brazosport (5-2, 8-4) raced to a 5-1 lead through two innings, added a pair in the fifth and one run in the seventh frame.
Aleigha Madrigal batted 1-for-4 and drove in three runs, and Miyah Lopez batted 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Aubrey Martinez and Lizet Jimenez each recorded three hits.
Jimenez pitched a complete game and struck out seven. She scattered nine hits and allowed one run to score.
TRACK AND FIELD
Angleton has strong showing at SoHo Classic
The Angleton track and field teams turned in a strong performance Friday at the South Houston Classic.
The Wildcats won the boys meet with 150 points, and the Ladycats finished third in the girls standings with 108. Brazoswood also competed, with the Bucs taking sixth with 46 points and the Lady Bucs placing fifth with 73.
The Wildcats won seven events.
Jordan Goode won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.84 and placed second in the 300 version in 42.13. Talon Moten won the 300 hurdles in 39.89.
The Wildcats won two of three relay events, including the 400 relay team of Kariyen Boniaby Goins, Moten, Ernest Rodriguez and Elijah Simmons crossing the finish line in 43.09. The mile relay quartet of Nicholas Jackson, Moten, Jaden Pettway and Jacob Pinerio beat the field in 3:30.78.
The Wildcats won three field events.
Micah Johnson took first in the discus with a toss of 159 feet, 11 inches, and Khai McGhee threw 48 feet, 9 inches in the shot put. Simmons was the champion in the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 2 inches. Myalek Woods placed second in the high jump at 6 feet, Sean Blanks finished second in the long jump in 21-9.5 and Austin Stallman’s height of 12 feet landed him second in the pole vault.
Other top finishers for the Wildcats included third place, Pinerio, 200 dash, 22.79; Kaden Jammer, Pinerio, Rodriguez, Simmons, 800 relay, 1:33.73; fourth, McGhee, discus, 137-1.5; fifth, Rodriguez, 100 dash, 11.43, Pettway, 400 dash, 53.04; and sixth, Traevonne Latimer, 300 hurdles, 44.60, and Blanks, triple jump, 39-8.5.
The Bucs had a few wins, including Charles Patton sweeping the 1- and 2-mile runs. Patton crossed the finish line in 4:32.56 in the 1,600 and ran in a time of 9:46.16 in the 3,200.
Other finishers included third place, Diego Moya, 800 run, 2:02.84; fourth, Moya, 1,600 run, 4:36.65; Danner Bowles, Caleb Warren, Christopher Smith and Julius Rodriguez, 800 relay, 1:33.89; fifth, Mason Donovan, 100 hurdles, 16.53, Mason McFeeters, 3,200 run, 10:17.42; and sixth, Bowles, Anthony Trevino, Jose Trevino and Rene Scorza, 400 relay, 44.05, Jackson DeAtley, discus, 130-5, and Owen Roberts, 110 hurdles, 16:73.
For the Ladycats, Harlee Fonville won both throwing events, finishing with a distance of 40-1.5 in the shot put and tops in the discus in 124-0.5. Angleton also won in the 400 relay in 49.43 with the team of Aryana Cruz, Mya Johnson, Jayla Reagan and Makenna Williams. The 800 relay quartet of Cruz, Williams, Kei’Ori Grear and Sam Kenady took second in 1:48.82.
Johnson was a runner-up in the sprints, including the 100-meter open in 12.87 and the 200 dash in 26.58.
Other finishers included third place, Alyssa Hudgins, discus, 108-6; Williams, 100 dash, 12.93; fourth, Samantha Clarke, 3,200 run, 13:19.00; Serenity Moore, 100 hurdles, 17.79, Reagan, long jump, 16-5.5; fifth, Naiema Almaraz, 100 hurdles, 18.44; Ambrrielle Linscombe, 300 hurdles, 51.03; and sixth, Cruz, long jump, 15-11; Hudgins, shot put, 34-6.5.
Brazoswood’s Brooklyn Baker accounted for three of the Lady Bucs’ four wins.
Baker won the 100 dash (12.71) and the 200 dash (26.21) and came out on top in the triple jump (37-7 3/4). Aava Andress was the other Lady Buc winner in the mile run (5:35.51).
Madie Raess was a runner-up in the high jump (5-0), Jordan Harvey placed third in the 1,600 run (5:42.42) and McKinley Blank took third in the shot put (35-7.5).
Other finishers included fourth place, Pressly Potter, Sterling Barrier, Madison Harrel and Aaliyah Rollerson, 1,600 relay, 4:44.872; fifth, Kirra Khoathong, Baker, Maliyah Johnson and Jayla Blackmon, 400 relay, 50.90; and sixth, Khoathong, Johnson, Harrel and Isabel Duarte, 800 relay, 1:53.46.
