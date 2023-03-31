TENNIS
Angleton, Brazosport, Brazoswood and Columbia competed Friday in the Angleton Tournament at Angleton High School.
For Columbia, Gavin Robards finished second in the A boys singles, and Mitchell Janak finished third in the B division, winning against Terry.
In boys doubles play, Light Burton and Pierce White finished third in the B division, and the mixed doubles team of Ni’yah Carter and Luis Garcia finished third in the B division.
The girls doubles team of Andrea Moody and Taryn Fojtik lost their first match of the day but came back to beat teams from Brazoswood and Angleton before having to withdraw in the finals of the B division.
In girls singles, both Allie Farley and Kacelyn Kerr competed well. Also competing were the boys doubles team of Reuben Bishop and Casey Creley and the mixed doubles team of Eli Eliason and Loryn Segovia.
Brazosport got a third-place finish in A girls singles, with Keylen DelaFuente winning three of four matches and Makayla Ramirez winning two of three to win A girls singles consolation.
Jazmin Brooks and Leslie Iracheta also won three of four matches to take home consolation medals in A girl doubles.
Boston Owens and Andrea Huerta won three of four to win the A mixed doubles consolation, and Hannah Rodriguez and Audrey Gomez won B girls consolation medals.
Angleton won four positions, including the A mixed doubles team of Sydney Rickaway and Luke Boone and B mixed doubles duo of Amanda Cabrera and Rick Garcia. The B boys doubles team of Cayden Turner and Luke Bankson and the girls B doubles team of Annge Martinez and Aubri Vandergrifft each took first.
Hollis Deckert won in the B girls consolation bracket and the third-place finisher in the B girls singles went to Brooke Clifton.
No information was available for Brazoswood.
TRACK AND FIELD
Angleton, Brazoswood compete at Purnell Relays
Local athletes finished strong in Friday’s Purnell Relays at Angleton High School.
Host Angleton placed seventh in the boys standings with 41 points, and the Bucs scored seven for 15th place. Cy Creek won the meet with 103 points, followed by Manvel with 65.
The Lady Bucs took eighth among 18 schools with 36 points, and the Ladycats placed 11th with 28. George Ranch won the girls competition with 127 points, followed by Fort Bend Travis with 71.
For the Wildcats, Myalek Woods placed second in the long jump at 21 feet, 4 inches and cleared the bar at 6 feet to finish third in the high jump. Elijah Simmons placed fourth in the event (6-0).
Micah Johnson was another top scorer for Angleton with a runner-up distance of 161 feet, 5 inches in the discus, and Talon Moten took third with a time of 39.69 in the 300-meter hurdles.
Other finishers included fourth place, Chance Whitaker, long jump, 21-3/4; sixth, Austin Stallman, pole vault, 12-0; Kariyen Boniaby Goins, Moten, Ernest Rodriguez and Simmons, 400-meter relay, 42.69; Moten, Jaden Pettway, Jacob Pinerio and Christopher Thomas, 1,600-meter relay, 3:30.56.
Mason McFeeters’ third-place finish led Brazoswood in the 2-mile run in 10:13.00, and Diego Moya took sixth in the 800-meter run (2:00.76).
Harlee Fonville won two events to pace the Ladycats. She won the shot put with a toss of 36 feet, 3 inches and had the top distance in the discus at 102 feet, 7 inches.
Makenna Williams placed second in the 100-meter dash by crossing the finish line in 12.76.
Other finishers for Angleton included fourth place, Alyssa Hudgins, shot put, 36-2, and fifth, discus, 90-2.
Ava Andress scored 16 points with runner-up finishes in the 1,600-meter run (5:34.24) and the 3,00-meter run (12:30.00).
Brooklyn Baker accumulated 14 points with a runner-up time of 12.71 in the 100 open and placed third in the triple jump with a distance of 38-4.
Other finishers for Brazoswood included fourth place, Jordan Harvey, 2-mile run, 12:38.00; and fifth, Harvey, 1-mile run, 5:41.05.
