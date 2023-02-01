BOYS SOCCER
The Columbia Roughnecks won their first district game Monday with a 4-1 victory over rival Sweeny in District 21-4A action.
Andres Mata led the way for the Roughnecks with two goals and an assist.
Kevin Garcia scored a goal for the Roughnecks, and freshman Cade Thoe added a goal and an assist. Joelewis Guerrero anchored the defense for the Roughnecks, along with goalkeeper Ian Farrell to hold the Bulldogs to one goal.
The Roughnecks (1-1-0, 6-5-0) will play Saturday at Needville. Sweeny (0-2-1, 0-7-1) will host Needville on Monday.
Angleton ties Friendswood: The Angleton Wildcats opened District 18-5A play Friday with a 1-1 draw against Friendswood.
Angleton struck first at the 31:53 mark of the first half on a corner kick from David Estrada to the middle of the box, where Estevan Leal got a head on it to deflect into the side net of the back post.
Friendswood followed with a goal in the first half on a free kick into the box, where a Mustang found the rebound to even the score.
The Angleton junior varsity team won 1-0.
The Wildcats (0-0-1, 6-1-5) will host Santa Fe today at Wildcat Stadium.
GIRLS SOCCER
Angleton loses lead in district opener
The Angleton Ladycats could not hold onto a 1-0 lead, falling 2-1 to Friendswood in Friday’s District 18-5A opener.
The Ladycats scored in the sixth minute when Caylen Alexander passed the ball to Aaliyah Jones for an early 1-0 lead. The team held that lead into halftime, but Friendswood countered with two goals by Reagen Rudolph and Olivia Schmidt in the final 40 minutes to secure the win.
The Ladycats (0-1-0, 7-2-0) will travel today to Santa Fe for a rematch of last season’s playoff game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Smith’s 32 points catapult Warriors
Carter Smith scored 32 points, and the top-ranked Angleton Christian Warriors won their eighth straight game in an 86-58 win Friday against School of the Woods in TCAL 2A play.
Smith shot 12-of-20 from the floor (60 percent), including 6-of-9 (67 percent) from beyond the arc. He also had four rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Atavion Sullivan followed with 17 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. He also had five assists and three steals. Brooks Owens added 10 points, and Trevor Brooks and Jacob Soria each contributed eight points for the Warriors (4-0, 23-8).
B’wood falls to Dickinson: The Brazoswood Bucs lost to Dickinson, 93-43, in a District 24-6A game Saturday at the Performance Gym.
Colton Naquin led the Bucs (1-7, 8-22) with 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Derek DeLeon finished with 10 points, and Jose Trevino had eight.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Columbia loses to state-ranked Bay City
The Columbia Lady ’Necks dropped a District 26-4A game to state-ranked Bay City, 54-26, Friday.
The Lady ’Necks (13-13, 4-5) trailed 25-10 by halftime.
Londyn Brown led the Lady ’Necks with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots. Hayley Broussard had six rebounds and five blocks, and Columbia finished with 14. Ayvah Fields contributed five points and three blocks.
The Columbia junior varsity team beat Bay City, 21-19, in a seesaw game.
Ni’yah Carter finished with 10 points, and Akira Lee added seven.
Brazoswood falls in district affair: The Brazoswood Lady Bucs lost a District 24-6A game to Dickinson, 86-20, Saturday.
Giana Adamcik led the Lady Bucs with six points, followed by Peytyn Harley with five and Aaliyah Rollerson with four.
The Brazoswood junior varsity team lost 67-26, and the freshman team fell 56-22.
The Lady Bucs (0-10, 5-20) will host Clear Falls today and end the regular season next Wednesday at Clear Lake.
