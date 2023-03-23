BASEBALL
The Columbia Roughnecks had no trouble producing wins in Wednesday’s District 26-4A game against La Marque, recording an 18-1 home victory.
Payton Johnson got the scoring going with an RBI single as part of a three-run first inning for the ’Necks. The Roughnecks poured onto the visiting Cougars with a seven-run third inning and an eight-run fourth.
Hayden Coker, Blaise Bellard, Roman Garza, Logan Bailey and Brian Craig each moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the fourth inning.
Johnson finished the day 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, and Grant Thrasher batted 1-for-2, including a two-run home run in the second inning.
Blake Mann was the winning pitcher for Columbia. The righty surrendered one run on one hit over five innings, struck out 10 and walked one.
On Monday, the Columbia junior varsity White team defeated Sweeny 12-5.
The White team grabbed an early lead in the first inning when an error scored a run.
The White team took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning. In the third frame, Aiden Simmons hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring a run, and Wyatt McAtee singled on a 3-2 count for an RBI.
Columbia scored four times in the fourth as Brian Russell, Corbin Lavender and Jacob Langen each moved runners across the plate with RBI hits.
Simmons toed the rubber for Columbia, going 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on two hits and striking out nine.
Columbia racked up 13 hits. Langen, Corey Blackstock, McAtee and Russell each managed two hits.
Wildcats’ bats go quiet: Angleton managed three hits against Texas City, falling to the Stingarees, 2-1, Tuesday in District 18-5A action.
Texas City had a two-run third inning and never looked back. The Wildcats scored a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Kade Dobbs that scored Emilio Canchola.
Reagan James took to the mound for the Wildcats, fanning six and scattering six hits and two runs over six frames,
Dobbs led the Wildcats’ offense with a 2-for-4 night.
Angleton will host Texas City today.
Crainer leads B’wood: Austin Crainer’s complete-game shutout led Brazoswood in a 4-0 District 24-6A victory against Clear Brook.
Julio Rios batted 2-for-3 and drove in a pair to pace the Bucs’ offense.
The Bucs will host Brook today.
Sweeny falls to Bay City: Two runs in the top of the seventh inning by Bay City handed Sweeny a 4-3 loss Tuesday night in District 26-4A play.
The Bulldogs led 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning when Bay City’s David Perez’s fielder’s choice scored Kolbe Murray for the tying run on Sweeny pitcher Wyatt Wilkinson. Anthony Terrazas stole home plate to represent the go-ahead run.
Sweeny had the tying run on second base after Peyton Pierce hit a two-out double to center field, but Perez got Timmy Shepard to strike out swinging to end the game.
Lane Cole batted 1-for-3 and drove in one run for the Bulldogs. Hunter Bass, Hagen Greenberg and Pierce also had a hit.
Wilkinson pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits and struck out five. Brandon Stewart pitched 1/3 of an inning, allowing one hit.
Ashton Wallace started for the Blackats, going four innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on two hits and striking out five. Perez finished the final three scoreless frames, giving up to hits.
Perez and Jace DeWitt each drove in a run for Bay City.
Sweeny will host La Marque today.
SOFTBALL
Ladycats overcomes slow start to beat Manvel
Angleton overcame a quick 3-1 deficit to beat Manvel, 13-5, in Tuesday’s District 26-4A softball game.
Angleton had pulled within one, 3-2, entering the top of the fourth inning when they scored six runs to rush out to a 9-2 lead. The Ladycats added five runs in the sixth to run away for the win.
Riley Davila batted 2-for-4 and drove in four runs. She also scored once. Rylee Church batted 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Kenadie Guthrie and Grace Walker each drove in one run. Walker and Mayson Garrett each tallied two hits, and Garrett scored three times.
Ary Cruz and Lily Calderon crossed home plate twice.
Church pitched a complete-game six-hitter for the win. She allowed five runs, one earned, and struck out four.
Angleton (2-2, 17-6) will host La Porte today.
Brazoswood rebounds in win over Clear Falls: After suffering their first District 24-6A loss last week, the Brazoswood Lady Bucs rebounded with a 15-0 victory Tuesday over Clear Falls.
Mia Estrello led the Lady Bucs’ offense by batting 3-for-3, droving in three runs and scoring twice. Peyton Tanner batted 3-for-3 and drove in two runs, CiCi Jefferson drove in a pair with two hits and scored three times, and Cassie Hillis drove in two with a base knock and scored once.
Haley Hughes, Siannah Nava, Taryn McDougal and Gyzelle Oritz each drove a run. Hughes and McDougal each recorded two hits.
Tanner won in the circle, pitching four perfect innings and striking out nine.
Brazoswood (3-1, 19-5) will travel Tuesday to Clear Lake.
Columbia routs La Marque: The Columbia Lady ’Necks left little doubt in Tuesday’s District 24-6A 16-0 run-rule victory over La Marque.
Brittyn Hardwick and Grayci Chaney each brought two runs home, and Cameron Creswell, Kate Kondra, Briana Yanez, Chandi Johnson and Katelynn Lewis each drove in one run.
Creswell, Kondra, Johnson, Alyssa Lewis and Chaney each collected two hits.
Kondra pitched one inning, and Kimber Moraw went two innings and struck out each hitter she faced.
The Lady ’Necks (3-1, 11-7), winners of two straight, will travel today to Brazosport.
Lady Panthers unbeaten in district: The Danbury Lady Panthers improved to 4-0 in the District 24-3A season with Tuesday’s 12-5 win over Boling.
Jenna Penn was the winner for the Lady Panthers, pitching five innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out four. Jesse Garner pitched the final two frames.
Kady Hansen drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Panthers, and Frankie Vrazel, Brynlee Auer, Hannah Hodge, Penn, Garner and Lexi Cappadona each drove in one run.
Penn finished with two hits.
Danbury has a big game today at East Bernard.
Lady Dogs win fourth straight: Berlynn McLaren turned in another dominant performance in Tuesday’s District 26-4A contest against Bay City, leading Sweeny to a 10-0 victory to remain unbeaten in district play.
McLaren tossed a complete game, allowed three hits and struck out 10. She also batted 1-for-2 and scored twice.
Cierra Turner drove in three runs, and Larrisa Reynolds brought two runs home and recorded four hits. She also scored twice. Ma’rya Quarles batted 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, and Trinity Moses, Kennedy Tucker and Caydance Lobdell each drove in a run.
Sweeny (4-0, 15-9) will host La Marque today.
