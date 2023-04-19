TENNIS
Columbia’s Gavin Robards, Light Burton and Pierce White competed in the Class 4A Region tournament Thursday in San Antonio.
Robards lost in the first round of the boys singles against Fulton, 2-6, 2-6. The doubles team of Burton and White lost 1-6, 7-5, 4-6.
BASEBALL
Bucs back in playoff race
The Brazoswood Bucs found themselves in fourth place in the District 24-6A standings after sweeping Clear Falls on Friday with a 6-3 road victory.
The Bucs took Game 1 of the two-game set, 4-0, earlier in the week.
The Bucs (5-5, 10-15-1) broke a 1-1 score in the top of the sixth to grab a 2-1 lead and pulled away with a four-run seventh frame to win their third straight game.
Brazoswood starting pitcher Jeremiah Hernandez lasted 6 2/3 innings, struck out seven and allowed five hits.
Carson Lange batted 2-for-3, including a solo home run, and drew a walk. Caleb Solis batted 2-for-4 and drove in a pair, and Julio Rios drove in two on a 1-for-4 night.
The Bucs’ win moves them ahead of Clear Lake (3-5) and Dickinson (3-5) with two district games remaining.
The Bucs resume district play next Tuesday at Clear Lake. The team ends the regular season April 28 against Lake at Wilson Field.
The Brazoswood junior varsity team lost Friday, 4-0.
Skyler Gordon batted 2-for-4 and Jaylen Partida pitched five innings. He allowed two runs on four hits, struck out two and walked four.
Angleton loses rubber match: Angleton starting pitcher Braxton Beaty and Galveston Ball’s Austen Raines were evenly matched in Friday’s District 18-5A match. However, the Tornadoes broke through in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat the Wildcats, 1-0.
Beaty pitched six innings, allowed the single run on six hits and struck out eight.
The Tornadoes recorded three hits off the freshman in the seventh inning after being limited to three hits through the first six frames.
Raines allowed eight hits and struck out six in a complete-game effort.
Reagan James and Kade Dobbs each tallied two hits for the Wildcats (4-6, 13-12).
Shoemake drives in six in B’port win: The Brazosport Exporters run-ruled Iowa Colony, 17-4, in Friday’s District 26-4A baseball game.
Kaiden Shoemake accounted for eight runs. The Exporter batted 2-for-3, hitting a triple and a home run, drove in six runs and scored twice.
Nathan Cruz batted 2-for-4, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Austin Haynes and Ty Brege each drove in a pair of runners. Brege finished with three hits.
Haynes was the winning pitcher for the Ships (5-3, 14-6), going five solid innings and allowing four runs on five hits. He struck out five.
Landon Brown led the Pioneers (2-7, 7-15) with a 2-for-3 night and drove in three runs. Dyson Nevels recorded two hits.
Matt Christopoulos took the loss in two innings of work.
Columbia blanks La Marque: Cole Gotcher was brilliant on the hill in Columbia’s 14-0 District 26-4A win Friday over La Marque at Renfro Field.
Gotcher pitched five innings of no-hit ball. He struck out nine and walked one.
The Roughnecks (8-1, 16-7) scored at least one run in each of the five innings, including a six-run third frame.
The rally began with singles by Blaise Bellard, Roman Garza and Logan Bailey, highlighted by Hayden Coker’s home run.
Coker went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Tate Thrasher finished 1-for-1 with two RBIs and scored three times, and Bellard brought two runs home. Garza recorded two of Columbia’s six stolen bases.
The Columbia junior varsity maroon team lost Saturday to El Campo, 16-7.
Will Patrick threw four innings and allowed six runs, three earned, on six hits.
He struck out three and walked three.
Ethan Cryer, David Cryer and Cade Thoe each pitched in relief.
Conner Gotcher went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for the Maroon team.
Sweeny loses on walk-off: Bay City’s Ashton Wallace took the first pitch from Bulldog pitcher Kaden Jammer and served it to left field, scoring Ayden Smith for the game-winning run in a 5-4 victory for the Blackcats at Bay City High School.
The win keeps Bay City (7-2, 13-9-1) within a game of Columbia (8-1, 16-7) in the district standings.
The Bulldogs (4-4, 11-11-2) dropped to fourth.
Smith opened the bottom of the seventh inning with a one-out single and remained at first on Gunner Lyle’s strikeout.
With two outs, Wallace’s line drive to left field scored Smith from first base with the winning run.
Bay City raced out to a 4-1 lead thanks to a four-run second inning, but Sweeny stormed back to tie the game at 4 with a three-run seventh frame to set up Wallace’s heroics.
After each team went 1-2-3 in the first inning, the Bulldogs got on board first in the top of the second when Timmy Shepard drew a leadoff walk off Bay City starting pitcher David Perez. Shepard stole second and scored on Jammer’s RBI single to center field for a 1-0 Sweeny.
With Wallace pitching in relief, the Bulldogs opened the top of the seventh inning with back-to-back walks, and Mason Gilliam brought home one of those runners with a fly out to right field.
With two outs, Sweeny’s Hagen Greenberg and Rooke Samford each scored to tie the game at 4.
Jammer took the loss for the Bulldogs in 6 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on five hits. He struck out nine and walked four.
Jammer led Sweeny with two hits in three at-bats.
