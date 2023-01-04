BOYS BASKETBALL
A 13-5 advantage in overtime led the Columbia Roughnecks to a 58-50 District 26-4A victory Tuesday night against Bay City, improving the team’s district record to 2-0 on the young season.
The Roughnecks trailed 45-43 with 3.8 seconds left when Trevon Lewis found Cameron Page with an inbound pass on the backside for a contested layup to send the game into overtime.
The Roughnecks outscored the Blackcats 13-5 in OT and closed out the game with free throws from Tate Thrasher and Hamza Johnson.
Since trailing 23-18 at the half, the ’Necks outscored Bay City 50-23 over the next three periods.
Lewis finished with a game-high 17 points, six assists and three steals. In his first game back from an ankle injury, Page added 12 second-half points. Kaison Lewis sparked the Roughnecks off the bench with 10 points.
The Roughnecks (2-0, 7-14) will travel Friday to La Marque.
Angleton wins district opener: The Angleton Wildcats hold on to defeat Friendswood, 48-42, in Tuesday’s District 18-5A opener at Angleton High School.
Tied at 37 in the fourth quarter, Tony Jackson connected from downtown to give Angleton a leader it would not relinquish.
Four straight free throws by Majestic Ford pushed the Wildcats’ lead to 44-37, and the Mustangs drew no closer than within four points the rest of the way as foul shots by Ford and Langston Myrick put the game on ice.
Myalek Woods paced the Wildcats with 15 points and three assists, followed by Ford with 12 points, four boards and a couple of assists. Braydon Campbell added six points, and Myrick finished with a team-high nine boards. Carson Smith recorded seven rebounds.
The Angleton Wildcats junior varsity squad defeated Friendswood, 41-33, in a District 18-5A match Tuesday night.
Kalvin Kirkendall and Traevin Williams led the Wildcats (1-0, 9-4) with 12 points each.
Angleton (1-0, 17-7), winners of five of six, will travel Friday to Santa Fe.
Sweeny falls in non-district match: The Bulldogs concluded 2022 with a 38-36 loss to Edna on Dec. 30 at Sweeny High School.
Clinton Varner led the Bulldogs with 13 points and eight rebounds, followed by nine points by Cayden Jones and eight from Tristan Lewis. Sloan Novak grabbed seven boards, and Lewis finished with six rebounds and 10 steals.
The Bulldogs (4-12) will travel Friday to Bay City.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lady Dogs compete in tourney
Sweeny finished 1-3 last week in the Aggieland Tournament.
The Lady Dogs lost to Fairfield, 58-11, Lufkin, 51-44, and Itasca, 42-40. The team’s lone win was a 45-40 victory over Splendora.
Hailey Eulenfeld led the Lady Dogs with four points, followed by Alecia King with three against Fairfield.
Against Lufkin, Shaylee Robinson scored a team-high 19 points, followed by Shania Woodard with 11. King paced the Lady Dogs with 16 points against Itasca, followed by six from Kay’ana Bitton.
In the win against Splendora, Woodard finished with 14 points, followed by Britton with 10.
Sweeny (6-16) will host Bay City on Friday.
Iowa Colony improves to 2-2 in district play: Aaliyah Rogers collected a double-double, and the Iowa Colony Lady Pioneers improved to 2-2 in District 26-4A play Tuesday with a convincing 63-29 win over La Marque.
The freshman Rogers scored a game-high 23 points and finished with 14 rebounds. She also had a pair of steals. Sophomore Zia Willett recorded 12 points and four assists. Harmony Smith contributed seven points and three rebounds and scoring six points each were Bailey Jackson and Payton Watson. Janyha Johnson contributed four points and dished out six assists.
The Lady Pioneers (2-2, 6-14) will host Brazosport on Friday.
Columbia loses to state-ranked Bay City: The No. 5-ranked bay City outscored Columbia 33-8 in the first half en route to a 59-34 District 26-4A defeat for the Lady ’Necks on Tuesday.
Brynlee Livingston led the Lady ’Necks with 15 points and three steals. Londyn Brown added eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks, and Hayley Broussard contributed three points, five boards and three steals.
Alaysia Cook paced Bay City with 17 points, followed by Alizia Gonzales with 14 and Khylee Perry with 11.
The Columbia junior varsity team won its first district game of the season with a 39-20 victory over Bay City.
After a slow start in the first half, the Lady ’Necks stepped up their offense to pull away in the second half. Leading scorers for the Lady ’Necks were Katelyn Keen with eight points, and Carter Rife, Abbie Farley and Ni’yah Carter each added six.
The Lady ’Necks (1-2, 10-10) continue district play Friday with a home game against LaMarque.
Dickinson runs past Brazoswood: The Brazoswood Lady Bucs dropped to 0-4 in District 24-6A play after suffering a 63-29 loss Tuesday against Dickinson.
McKenzi Calhoun finished with a team-high six points, followed by four from Kyrianna Lewis and Peytyn Harley.
The Brazoswood junior varsity team fell 53-39, and the freshman team lost 53-11.
The Lady Bucs (0-4, 5-14) host Clear Lake next Friday.
Stafford slips by Lady Ships: Stafford outscored Brazosport 27-14 in the second half after trailing 23-16 by halftime, handing the Lady Exporters a 43-37 loss Tuesday night in District 26-4A play.
Amaya Waddy paced the Lady Ships with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Deja El-Amin scored six points and grabbed 11 boards, and Torrijah Goins finished with eight points and 13 rebounds.
Brazosport (1-2, 2-17) will travel Friday to Iowa Colony.
