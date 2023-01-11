The Columbia Roughnecks junior varsity soccer team defeated Sweeny, 1-0, Monday to improve to 2-0 on the district season.
Goalkeepers Lorenzo Gonzales and Eli Eliason led the charge in the shutout win. Eliason had four saves. Scoring for the Roughnecks was Will Pappas.
Brothers Bradley and Braden Gilliam anchored the defense, and Griffin Dodds, Noah Wallace and Aaron Carpenter also played well.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Brazos sweeps Clute
The West Brazos Junior High School girls basketball program swept Clute Intermediate on Monday. It marked the fourth full program sweep of a school this season for the Lady ’Bouts.
The West Brazos seventh-grade girls basketball A team opened the new year with a 44-11 victory over Clute.
Morgan Broussard was the top scorer for the Lady ’Bouts with 12 points, followed by Ryan Wylie with 10 points. Iilamah Stroman and Avery White each contributed eight points. With the help of Makenna Wasek, Lady ’Bouts couldn’t be stopped defensively, with 20 steals and 13 rebounds.
The Lady ’Bouts seventh-grade B team came away with a 26-0 victory over Clute.
Skyla Vice led the charge for the Lady ’Bouts with eight points and six from Lacie Welch. Other scorers included Kenzley Huckaby, Lacey Williams, Sara Jo Roundtree and Haley Lowery. Williams and Welch were strong under the basket with four rebounds each.
The eighth-grade A team defeated Clute, 50-29, behind Jessalyn Flores’ 11 points. Kellie Keen contributed 10 points and collected several critical rebounds. Esiree Flores added eight points.
Ryhanna Woodard and Emma Wallace each chipped in six. Standout defensive players included Makenley Cardwell, who would stun the Lady Cougars by shutting down Clute’s leading scorer in the second half of the game. Emma Geery and Addie Martinez each recorded key steals and rebounds.
The Lady ’Bouts eighth-grade B team beat Clute, 20-8.
Brette Hyatt, Ellie Jones and Grace Saragoza were key players on defense, helping the team take an early lead. Alana Taylor had a great game with a bunch of steals, which resulted in nine points. Kyndall Sobotik, Adalyn Johnson and Presley Nay also had a great offensive game.
