BASEBALL
Clinging to a 2-1 lead, Columbia rallied for a five-run seventh inning to propel the Roughnecks to a 7-1 win in Friday’s District 26-4A game against Brazosport.
Hayden Coker started the top of the seventh with a double and scored on Payton Johnson’s one-out RBI single to extend the ’Necks’ lead to 3-1.
Blaise Bellard grounded out to advance courtesy runner Major Marshall to second base, and Tate Thrasher was intentionally walked. Fred Kirschner tripled home Marshall and Thrasher for a 5-1 lead with two outs. Roman Garza and Cole Gotcher walked, and Kirschner scored on a passed ball. Garza scored the final run when Grant Thrasher reached on an error.
Tate Thrasher held the Exporters in check with a complete-game five-hitter. He allowed one run, struck out seven and walked two.
Brazosport starting pitcher Austin Haynes took the loss in six innings of work and allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits. He struck out three and walked five.
Columbia (3-1, 10-7) will host Stafford today, and Brazosport (1-2, 10-5) will host Sweeny.
On Friday, the Columbia Maroon junior varsity team defeated Brazosport 7-0.
Ian Stewart struck out eight to finish the game, and the Maroon team generated five runs in the fourth inning.
Cameron Page and Casey Webb moved runners across the plate with RBI hits in the inning.
Ryan Wright earned the victory on the mound for Columbia. The pitcher lasted 2 2/3 innings, allowed one hit and struck out three. Stewart threw 2 2/3 in relief.
The Maroon team tallied 13 hits. Page, Webb, Conner Gotcher and Landen Solis all managed multiple hits.
Page went 3-for-3.
Beaty throws complete-game 1-hitter: Freshman Braxton Beaty’s performance on the mound led the Angleton Wildcats to a 2-0 victory Friday against Texas City in District 18-5A play at Angleton High School.
Beaty struck out 13, surrendered one hit and worked around three walks in the win.
The Wildcats (1-3, 10-9) scored both their runs in the bottom of the third inning when Reagan James’ two-run double scored Kade Dobbs and Ryland Brown.
Angleton will host Manvel today.
Iowa Colony’s offense was limited in loss to Stafford: The Iowa Colony Pioneers were held to three hits, and Stafford pulled away late for a 7-2 win Friday in District 26-4A play.
The Pioneers trailed 2-1 through four innings, but the Spartans scored five runs over the final two frames to pull away.
Iowa Colony starter Cayden Aguilar took the loss in 4 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on seven hits. Jonny Trevino pitched the final 1 1/3 innings in relief.
Aguilar and Trevino each drove in a run, and Aguilar, Aden Saucedo and Landon Brown each recorded a hit.
The Pioneers (1-3, 6-10) will host Sam Rayburn today.
Sweeny throws combined no-hitter against La Marque: Kaden Hurt, Lane Cole and Kaden Jammer combined to throw a no-hitter in Friday’s 22-0 victory over La Marque in District 26-4A play.
Hurt pitched one inning, and Cole and Jammer each went two frames. The trio struck out 11 and walked none.
Hurt also did damage to the Cougars by batting 4-for-4, scoring five times and driving in five runs. Peyton Pierce batted 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Timmy Shepard and Jammer each tallied two hits and drove in one run. Jammer scored three times.
Cole finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs, scored twice and drew two walks.
Sweeny (1-2, 8-9-2) will host Brazosport today.
BOYS SOCCER
Angleton falls in bidistrict game
Angleton lost to Baytown Lee in penalty kicks Friday in a Class 5A-Region 3 bidistrict game at Freedom Field in Iowa Colony.
In the first half, the Wildcats could not capitalize on several opportunities for a goal. Lee, however, connected on a shot from a corner kick at the 9:55 mark for a 1-0 lead.
The Wildcats delivered the equalizer with 8:30 left in regulation when Arnold Carrasco found a loose ball on top of the penalty box and shot it out of the reach of the goalkeeper.
Neither team scored in overtime, forcing penalty kicks, which Baytown Lee prevailed, 5-4.
The Wildcats’ season ends at 13-3-7 and the program’s first district title in 14 seasons.
Seniors who played their final game in an Angleton uniform included Devin Solis, Estevan Leal, Carrasco, Jack Greenwald, Alfredo Avalos, David Estrada and Justin Alexander.
Blackcats storm back for bidistrict win: The Bay City Blackcats overcame a 2-0 deficit in the first half to beat Brazosport, 3-2, in Friday’s Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict round game at Bay City Memorial Stadium.
Bay City’s Antonio Castro began the comeback with a goal late from about 25 yards out in the first half to cut the Exporters’ lead to 2-1. Juan Baeza scored the equalizer in the second half when he received the ball directly in front of the goal on a crosser.
Angel Campos attempted to give the Blackcats (17-3-3) the lead in regulation with a shot from 30 yards out, but the shot was saved.
In overtime, Bay City’s Jorge Saul Silverio scored the go-ahead and the eventual game-winning goal on a penalty kick. A save in the goal by Bay City late in OT secured the playoff win for the Blackcats.
No information was available for Brazosport. The Exporters’ season ends at 7-9-3.
Columbia’s season ends to El Campo: The Columbia Roughnecks were limited to one goal in their 4-1 Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict round defeat to El Campo on Friday at Griggs Field.
Kevin Garcia scored the lone goal for the ’Necks on an assist by Andres Mata.
Brage Seigerud recorded three saves in the net.
The Roughnecks’ season ends at 13-8-1.
