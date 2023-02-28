BOYS SOCCER
Andres Mata’s second-half goal was enough for Columbia to earn a 1-0 win over District 21-4A leader Needville on Monday at Griggs Field.
The win — Columbia’s second straight and fourth in their last five matches — puts the Roughnecks (6-2-1, 11-6-1) firmly in second place in the standings and four points behind Needville (7-1-2, 14-2-3) for first place with three games remaining.
Mata scored thanks to a pass from Kevin Garcia’s cross.
The Roughneck defense was led by Joelewis Guerrero, Ramon Saldivar and Ian Ferrell Ayala. Goalkeeper Brage Seigerud had three saves to earn a clean sheet.
The Roughnecks will travel Saturday to play La Marque before hosting Brazosport on Monday.
BASEBALL
’Necks score winning run in 7th
Logan Bailey scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning in Columbia’s 2-1 non-district win over Danbury on Monday.
The ’Necks trailed 1-0 following Mason Mitchell’s RBI single in the second inning. The Roughnecks tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Payton Johnson’s single plated Hayden Coker.
The seventh frame began when Brian Craig reached safely on an error and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Craig was then pinch-run for by Bailey, who advanced to third on Cole Gotcher’s groundout and took off for home for the win.
Tate Thrasher grabbed the win. He pitched three innings of scoreless ball, striking out three and walking a pair. Craig started for Columbia, allowing one run on three hits and striking out four.
Coker batted 3-for-3.
Mitchell recorded the loss for Danbury. Abel Cases started for the Panthers, going six innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out seven.
The Roughnecks will compete in the East Bernard Tournament this weekend, and Danbury will play at the Anahauc Tournament.
The Columbia junior varsity Maroon team lost Monday, 10-2, to Danbury.
Will Patrick toed the rubber for the Maroon team. He lasted 2 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and three runs. Ian Stewart and Ryan Wright entered the game in relief.
Conner Gotcher went 2-for-2 for the Maroon team.
Exporters rout Van Vleck: Brazosport used a 12-run third inning to win 19-3 Monday against Van Vleck in non-district action.
Jayden Torres drove in three runs, and Austin Haynes, Kaiden Shoemake, Dylan Contreras and Josh Diaz each drove in two runs. Haynes batted 2-for-3 with three runs scored, and Contreras was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Trent Matthews recorded the win in the innings of work, allowing one unearned run on one hit and striking out six. Karson Gillchriest and Adrian Lopez pitched in relief.
The Exporters went 3-1 in last weekend’s Bulldog Bash Tournament in Hitchcock.
The Ships beat Palacios 13-1, blanked La Marque 12-0, and defeated host Hitchcock 11-6. B’port’s lone loss was 2-1 against Danbury.
Shoemake drove in four runs with a three-run double and sacrifice fly in the win over Palacios. Lopez batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Haynes batted 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Cruz earned the win in two and 2/3 innings, allowing one run on one hit and striking out three.
Cruz was the Ships’ leadoff hitter in their 12-0 win over La Marque. He scored three times, followed by Haynes, who batted 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI. Matthews went 2-for-3.
Contreras was the winning pitcher in three scoreless innings, striking out seven.
Contreras drove in a pair in his team’s 11-6 win over Hitchcock. Cruz, Haynes and Nicholas Cantu each scored twice.
Shoemake earned the win on the mound. He delivered two innings of scoreless work, fanning four. Lopez was the Ships’ starter, going two innings and allowing six runs on seven hits.
Haynes took the loss against Danbury. He allowed two runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings. Matthews finished the remaining 1 1/3.
Sweeny goes 1-1 to finish tournament: The Sweeny Bulldogs finished the Hit & Run Tournament on Friday and Saturday by going 1-1 with a 10-1 win over Lamar Consolidated and a 3-2 loss to El Campo.
The Bulldogs finished 2-2 in the three-day tournament.
Sweeny scored in all four innings against the Mustangs, including a five-run fourth frame. Brandon Stewart drove in two runs, and Timmy Shepard scored three times. Holt Blessing and Kaden Jammer each recorded two hits.
Peyton Pierce was the winning pitcher in five innings of work, scattering five hits and surrendering one run. He struck out four and walked two.
Against El Campo, Jammer took the loss in six innings of work, allowing two runs, one earned, on seven hits.
Wildcats go 2-3 at First Pitch Tournament: Angleton recorded a pair of wins in last weekend’s First Pitch Tournament in Pearland.
The Wildcats recorded a 13-4 win over Alvin on Friday, aided by an eight-run fourth inning.
Braxton Beaty drove in a pair and scored once. Kade Dobbs batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Jason Buchanan drove in two and scored once. Reagan James batted 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Buchanan earned the win in four innings. He allowed four runs on seven hits. Ryland Brown pitched two innings in relief.
James dominated in the Wildcats’ 2-0 win over Shadow Creek. The senior pitched a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one. He also helped himself out by driving in a run. Brown and Beaty each scored once.
Angleton’s 3-1 loss to Aldine, Beaty threw a seven-inning no-hitter, fanning 15 in the no-decision. Brown and Dobbs each recorded two hits.
The Wildcats’ other losses were 7-3 to Pearland and 11-0 to San Marcos.
Bowles shuts down Randle: The Brazoswood Bucs defeated Randle, 11-0, in a non-district game Monday at Wilson Field.
Starting pitcher Danner Bowles hurled 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball, striking out 10. Trace Mican closed out the final 1 1/3.
Caleb Solos led the Bucs’ offense with a grand slam and finished the night with five RBIs. Carson Lange had multiple hits and scored three times.
Bowles scored once, and Julio Rios had a pair of doubles. Elijah Celdon drove in two.
SOFTBALL
Lady Panthers close out tourney with win
Danbury concluded the Battle of the Best Tournament on Saturday with a 9-1 win over Pasadena Memorial in West Columbia.
Frankie Vrazel batted 3-for-3, driving in three runs and scoring one. Riley Jamison drove in two runs, and Hannah Hodge and Savan Henken each recorded a pair of hits.
Moraw pitches complete-game two-hitter: The Columbia Lady ’Necks ended the Battle of the Best Tournament with a 6-0 win over Brazos.
Sophomore pitcher Kimber Moraw threw five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out 10.
Kate Kondra and Brittyn Hardwick each had two base knocks.
Sweeny beats George Ranch: The Sweeny Lady Dogs’ final game in the Battle of the Best Tournament was a 7-3 win over Geroge Ranch.
Ma’rya Quarles drove in two runs, and Trinity Moses had two hits.
Selene Bass won in four innings, allowing one run on two hits.
