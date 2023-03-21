BASEBALL
Tate Thrasher threw a complete-game six-hitter to lead Columbia to a 4-1 District 26-4A-opening win last Tuesday against rival Sweeny.
Thrasher allowed one run and struck out four. He did not walk a batter.
Thrasher, Payton Johnson and Blaise Bellard each drove in a run for the ‘Necks. Hayden Coker batted 2-for-4 with one run scored.
Kaden Hurt brought Sweeny’s only run home, and Lane Cole batted 2-for-3 to lead the Bulldogs.
Brandon Stewart started for the Bulldogs and took the loss. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs, three unearned, on eight hits. He struck out five and walked three.
Sweeny (0-1, 7-8-2) will host Bay City today, and Columbia (1-1, 8-7) will host La Marque.
Columbia JV Maroon routs Bay City: The Columbia junior varsity Maroon team beat Bay City, 13-3, on Thursday.
The Maroon team scored five runs in the fifth inning. Creighton Westbrook, Will Patrick and Conner Gotcher led the team’s offense. Each drove in runs in the fifth frame. Gotcher batted 3-for-4, and the Maroon team stole eight bases. Ethan Cryer led the way with three steals.
Ian Stewart toed the rubber, going four innings, allowing three runs on one hit and striking out six.
Iowa Colony falls to Bay City: Iowa Colony took an early 1-0 lead, but Bay City scored five runs in the next six innings to beat the Pioneers 5-1 in District 26-4A play last Tuesday at Iowa Colony High School.
Aden Saucedo, Landon Brown, Xavier Ledet and Matthew Christopoulos each recorded a hit for the Pioneers. Saucedo scored the team’s lone run in the first inning.
Christopoulos started for the Pioneers, going 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs, three earned on four hits. Brown pitched the final 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.
Bay City’s Ayden Smith drove in two runs. Ashton Wallace started for the Blackcats, going six innings and striking out six.
The Pioneers (1-1, 6-8) rebounded Thursday with an 18-0 run-rule win over La Marque.
Brown batted 3-for-3 with a run scored and four RBIs, and Cayden Aguilar finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Ledet drove in three and scored once on a 3-for-5 day, and Dyson Nevels drove in a pair.
Aguilar took the win for the Pioneers in 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out six. Saucedo pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief.
The Pioneers will host Brazosport today.
Stafford blanks Brazosport: The Brazosport Exporters managed four hits but could not get a run across home plate, falling to Stafford 1-0 in Thursday’s District 26-4A matchup at Brazosport High School.
Adrian Lopez led the Exporters with a 2-for-3 day, and Austin Haynes and Jayden Torres each recorded a hit.
Haynes pitched solidly, going the distance, allowing one run on four hits and striking out nine.
The Exporters (0-1, 9-4) play Iowa Colony today.
SOFTBALL
Danbury run-rules Hitchcock
Danbury set the tone early with a 15-run first inning en route to a 17-0 District 24-3A victory Wednesday against Hitchcock.
Brynlee Auer led the Lady Panthers’ offense with a 2-for-2 day, scoring two runs and driving in three runs.
Danica Filipp batted 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs, and Riley Jamison batted 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Maddy Carrigan, Kady Hansen, Frankie Vrazel and Hannah Hodge drove in one run each.
Filipp was the winning pitcher in three perfect innings, striking out three.
The Lady Panthers (3-0, 11-11) travel today to Boling.
Columbia holds off Bay City: Columbia withstood Bay City’s furious comeback attempt to beat the Ladycats 6-5 in District 26-4A play Wednesday at Bay City.
Columbia led 4-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, where the Ladycats began their rally against Lady ’Neck starting pitcher Kimber Moraw.
Rachel Castillo put the Ladycats on the board with a two-run double to left field, scoring Aleya Zuniga and Kopecky to close the deficit to 4-2. Andrea Ramirez plated Castillo for a 4-3 game in the next at-bat.
Moraw got the next two Bay City batters out, but Mariah Ford drew a two-out walk with courtesy runner Kylah Jones in for Ramirez. Jones later scored on a passed ball to knot the game at 4.
Columbia regained the lead in the top of the seventh inning when Alyssa Lewis came through with a two-run single that scored Cameron Creswell and Chandi Johnson.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Maldonado drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second base on Kopecky’s groundout to the shortstop. Maldonado stole third base, and Zuniga walked to put runners on the corners with one out.
The Lady ’Necks traded a run for an out when Castillo’s fly ball to left field brought Maldonado home for the second out of the inning, setting the score at 6-5 with the go-ahead run at home plate in Ramirez. Ramirez grounded Moraw’s 0-2 pitch back to the pitcher, who retired her with a throw to first to end the game.
Lewis batted 2-for-4 and drove in three runs for the Lady ’Necks, and Lyana Martinez drove in two on a 2-for-4 night. Moraw pitched a complete game, allowing five runs, three earned, on six hits and striking out seven.
The Lady ’Necks (2-1, 10-7) will host La Marque today.
TRACK AND FIELD
Lady ’Necks compete at Texas Southern Relays
Two Columbia Lady ’Neck athletes competed Saturday at the Texas Southern Relays in Houston.
Alyssa Lewis ran in the 400-meter dash, getting a season-best in the preliminary race at 59.18 seconds and placing sixth in the finals in 1:00.18.
Londyn Brown finished tied for first in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 2 inches, making it the second year in a row she has won the event at Texas Southern. The junior also placed fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 33 feet, 9 inches.
