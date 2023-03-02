BASEBALL
Peyton Pierce’s three-run double in the fifth inning broke Monday’s game with El Campo open, leading to a 6-3 non-district win for Sweeny.
The Bulldogs (4-2) led 2-1 when Pierce smacked a line drive to center field, scoring Kaden Hurt, Kaden Jammer and Hunter Bass for a 5-1 lead. Jammer and Hurt each collected two hits. Timmy Shepard also contributed with a 3-for-3 night and an RBI.
Hurt won in four innings, allowing one run on two hits. Brandon Stewart and Wyatt Wilkinson each pitched in relief.
SOFTBALL
Lady Bucs blank Creek in district opener
Brazoswood started the District 24-6A season right with a 9-0 win over Clear Brook on Tuesday at Lady Buc Field.
The game was scoreless through three innings, but the Lady Bucs (13-3) broke through with a single run in the fourth, two in the fifth and six in the sixth frame. Mia Estrello, Ali Rios and Peyton Tanner each drove in a pair of runs. Estrello batted 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Haley Hughes scored twice.
CiCi Jefferson, Skylar Davis and Kaylin Jansky each recorded an RBI.
Tanner pitched a three-hitter over six frames, striking out 14 and walking one.
Needville edges Brazosport in non-district game: Brazosport tied Tuesday’s non-district game with Needville at 4 in the top of the sixth frame, but the Lady Jays added a pair in the bottom of the inning and retired the Lady Ships in the seventh to edge B’port with a 6-4 win.
Jazelyn People singled home Kindra Lopez in the top of the sixth to knot the game, but Needville’s Amron Elliott gave the Lady Jays a 5-4 lead when she scored on an error in the bottom of the sixth. Cadence Kovarcik added an insurance run on a bunt single that scored Jess Gregory.
Needville raced out to a 4-0 lead, but Brazosport answered with a three-run third inning with a bases-loaded hit by pitch and walk that each scored a run and an RBI single by Aleigha Madrigal. Miyah Lopez also recorded an RBI.
Lizet Jimenez took the loss. She went six innings, allowing six runs, two earned, on 10 hits, striking out four and walking one on 114 pitches.
Danbury beats Columbia in extras: Brynlee Auer’s fielder’s choice brought in the winning run in Tuesday’s 4-3 non-district victory over Columbia in 10 innings.
Auer grounded to Columbia’s Lyana Martinez, who fired the ball to home plate to throw out Frankie Vrazel, but Vrazel beat the throw home for the winning run.
The Lady Panthers (7-7) trailed 3-0 through five innings until they tacked on three in the sixth to tie the game.
Auer singled to score Savana Henken, Jenna Penn reached safely on an error that scored Vrazel and Kady Hansen’s groundout to shortstop plated Auer to tie the game.
Penn pitched a complete game, allowing three runs, one earned, on 10 hits. She threw 157 pitches.
Columbia’s (5-4) Cameron Creswell batted 3-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored, and Katelynn Lewis batted 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Kimber Moraw took the loss in nine innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on seven hits. She threw 149 pitches.
