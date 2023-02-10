BOYS BASKETBALL
Angleton Christian senior Atavion Sullivan scored more points than the opposing team, and the top-ranked Warriors won their 11th straight game with a 100-38 victory Tuesday against School of the Woods.
Sullivan tallied 40 points on 19-of-26 (73 percent) shooting. He also had six rebounds and nine steals in the Texas Christian Athletic League game.
Jacob Soria added 14 points and 10 boards for a double-double. He also had seven assists and five steals. Kaden Solis finished with 13 points, and Brooks Owens contributed 10 points.
The Warriors (6-0, 26-8) will end the regular season Friday at home against Texas Christian.
Angleton falls to Manvel: The Angleton Wildcats led 15-13 in the first quarter but were outscored 44-28 in the next three stanzas, falling to Manvel, 57-43, Tuesday night in District 18-5A play.
Braylon Campbell led the Wildcats (2-8, 18-15) with 14 points and two steals, and Langston Myrick finished with nine points and seven rebounds. Myalek Woods and Carson Smith each contributed seven points.
Brazosport keeps playoff hopes alive: The Brazosport Exporters won their second straight game Tuesday to keep them in the playoff hunt after a 56-40 victory over Sweeny in District 26-4A action.
Toric Goins led the Ships (4-6, 6-18) with 16 points, followed by Savion Lewis with 14.
Tristan Lewis paced the Bulldogs (1-9, 6-20) with 12 points and six rebounds, and Clinton Varner finished with nine points and 11 boards.
BOYS POWERLIFTING
’Necks take 2nd at meet
The Columbia Roughnecks finished runners-up in the second Van Vleck Invitational on Thursday at Van Vleck High School.
The ’Necks scored 47 points. The team had five weight-class champions, one runner-up, two fourth-place lifters and three fifth-place finishers.
Major Ellison, Parker Kingrea, Mason Wallace, Jaycob Gonzales and Reagan Gibson each won their respective weight class. Kingrea received the best lifter award in the light platforms, and Gibson received the best lifter in the heavy platform.
Richard Perry earned second place, Hector Hernandez and Elijah Burton each took fourth place and placing fifth were Gatlin Lancaster, Hunter Sanderson and Ryder Burrow.
BOYS SOCCER
Wildcats blank Mavericks, 2-0
The Angleton Wildcats scored quickly, and the defense shut out rival Manvel for a 2-0 District 18-5A win Tuesday night.
At the 35:45 mark in the first half, Angleton was pressing hard in its attacking third. A Manvel defender tried to clear a ball away from Angleton’s Arnold Carrasco, but the ball spun back to result in an own goal to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
Thirty seconds later, the Wildcats went up 2-0 when Carrasco received a quick, short pass just inside the top of the goal box before Arnold drilled into the back of the net.
Angleton dominated possession the rest of the night and played solid defense. Alfredo Avalos, Andonie Bobadilla and Carrasco controlled the midfield. Devin Solis and Ismael Perez combined for the clean sheet.
The Angleton junior varsity team won 4-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lady ’Necks JV beats B’port Red
The Columbia Lady ’Necks junior varsity squad defeated Brazosport Red, 2-1, in District 21-4A action Thursday at Hopper Field.
Aniyah Gordin scored both goals for Columbia, and Selene Millslagle was the player of the game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lady ’Necks’ season ends
The Columbia Lady ’Necks season ended Tuesday after losing to Stafford, 38-34, in a District 26-4A girls basketball game.
The Lady ’Necks finished fifth in the district standings with a 6-6 district mark and 15-14 overall.
The Lady ’Necks tied the game late with free throws and led by one with 30 seconds left on a free throw by Hayley Broussard. However, Stafford knocked in a 3-pointer to take the lead and eventually win the game.
Senior Brynlee Livingston finished her career by leading Columbia with 12 points and eight rebounds, and Alyssa Lewis had seven points and six boards. Taliyah Bell also played her final game in a Lady ’Neck uniform.
Lady Bucs fall in finale: The Brazoswood Lady Bucs lost 69-29 Tuesday to Clear Lake in the team’s regular-season finale.
Peytyn Harley scored a team-high 14 points for the Lady Bucs (1-11, 6-21) in the District 24-6A game. Aaliyah Rollerson and Giana Adamcik each added four. Reagan Blank ended her high school career with three points.
The junior varsity team won 45-30, and the freshman team lost 39-33.
TENNIS
Brazosport competes at Bay City tourney
The Brazosport tennis team played well Friday at the Bay City tournament.
Boston Owens and Andrea Huerta won mixed doubles and Bingo Lopez and Kayla Guel took second.
Keylen DelaFuente won the girls singles, and Makayla Ramirez placed second. Leslie Iracheta and Jazmin Brooks won in girls doubles, and Madison Jones and Hannah Rodriguez finished second.
Taking fourth in boys singles was Sahaad Myers.
Brazosport heads to Wharton next Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.