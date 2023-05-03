TRACK AND FIELD
The Angleton Christian Warriors track and field team finished as runners-up, and the Lady Warriors placed third at the Texas Christian Athletic League State meet April 22 in San Antonio.
Texas Christian won the boys 2A title with 261 points, followed by the Warriors with 143. Humble Christian scored 173 to take the girls title, followed by Cornerstone Christian with 150 and Angleton Christian with 140.
The Warriors won four events, led by Braden Schill taking the top spot in the 2-mile run in 12:29.44 and the 1-mile in 5:44.10.
Logan Segovia was the champion in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 48.02, and the Warriors 1-mile relay team of Graham Parham, Luke Hefner, Segovia and Caleb Mumper won in 4:06.79.
Finishing in second place were Segovia, 110-meter hurdles, personal best 19.76; Parham, 800-meter run, 2:31.37; and Mumper, triple jump, 35-2; third place, Mumper, 200-meter dash, 24.88 and long jump, personal best 17-1; Hefner, 800-meter run, 2:35.23; Dmitrijs Kraft, 1-mile run, 6:00.02 and 2-mile run, 13:51.40; and Fontenot, discus, 71 feet and shot put, personal best 28-3; fourth place, Mumper, 100-meter dash, 12.18; Segovia, high jump, 4-10; and Parham, triple jump, 31-4 1/2; fifth place, Aydin Briers, 800-meter dash, personal best 2:45.12 and Parham, long jump, personal best 15-3 1/2; seventh, Briers, 400-meter dash, personal best 1:08.26; and eighth, Logan Jordan, 400-meter dash, 1:20.89 and Fontenot, long jump, 14 1/4.
The Lady Warriors had four state champions.
Abbey Tubre won the 300 hurdles with a personal-best time of 57.36; Lacy Langham finished with a time of 2:59.95, a personal best to help her win the 800 meters, and Emily Kraft took the top spot in the 1-mile run in 7:17.39.
The Lady Warriors won the 1-mile relay with the team of Maggie Small, Peyton Laverell, Lily Grimet and Ashley Anderson in 5:15.96.
Langham crossed the finish line in 1:18.34 to take second in the 400 open, and Kraft placed second in the 800 run with a personal-best time of 3:01.50.
Angleton Christian also had a pair of runner-up finishes in the relay.
The 400 team of Grimet, Laverell, Anderson and Kadeyn Patin crossed the finish line in 58.90, and the same quartet in the 800 finished in 2:09.24.
Other finishers included third place, Tubre, 100-meter hurdles, 20.55; fourth, Patin, 100-meter dash, 14.77; Emily Holladay, discus, 62-3; fifth, Braxton Schill, 800-meter run, 3:31.10; Holladay, shot put, 19-4; sixth, Mylie Lambert, 100-meter dash, 15.59; Schill, 300-meter hurdles, 1:07.90; seventh, Grimet, long jump, 11-8; and eighth, Grimet, triple jump, 23-6.
BASEBALL
’Necks go 3-0 in final week
The Columbia Roughnecks overcame their lone home loss April 18 to Brazosport by going 3-0 in the season’s final week.
Columbia (10-2, 19-8) defeated Stafford, 8-2, April 24 and rounded out District 26-4A play with an 18-1 run-rule win against Iowa Colony on April 25.
The team’s regular-season finale Friday against Boling was a 3-1 victory.
Blaise Bellard batted 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored against Stafford, and Fred Kirschner went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Hayden Coker and Brian Craig each collected two hits.
Tate Thrasher pitched a complete-game three-hitter. He allowed two runs on three hits, struck out 10 and walked two.
In the win against the Pioneers, Tate Thrasher, Grant Thrasher and Kirschner each drove in three runs, and Cole Gotcher brought home a pair.
Craig went five innings, allowed one run on two hits and struck out nine.
Against Boling, Gotcher earned the win on the bump. He went six innings, allowed no earned runs on two hits and struck out eight.
Coker led the offense with a 2-for-4 night, and Blake Mann recorded an RBI.
The Columbia junior varsity Maroon team went 2-0 last week.
Columbia defeated Stafford, 20-1, April 21.
Bryce Pinheiro threw a no-hitter in the four-inning game, striking out 11.
Cayden Bledsoe batted 3-for-5 and drove in four runs. Ethan Cryer and Gage Raley each managed multiple hits.
The Maroon team ended the regular season April 25 with a 9-1 victory over Iowa Colony.
Casey Webb went 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored once. Bledsoe drove home two runs, and Cade Thoe scored three times.
Brazosport ends regular season with win: The Brazosport Exporters ended the regular season Friday with a 14-1 win over La Marque in District 26-4A play.
The Ships (9-3, 18-6) — winners of eight straight — scored in every inning, including six runs in the top of the seventh.
Leadoff hitter Nathan Cruz batted 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Ruben Torrez drove in two runs, and plating a run each were Austin Haynes, Kaiden Shoemake, Ty Brege and Trent Matthews. Haynes also recorded two hits and scored twice, and Shoemake crossed home plate three times.
Karson Gillchriest earned the win. He went two innings, allowed one hit and struck out four. Matthews, Jayden Torres and Brege each pitched in relief.
Danbury beats Brazos: The Panthers sealed the No. 2 spot in the District 24-3A standings April 25 with a 10-1 win over Brazos.
The Panthers (9-3, 15-5) scored nine runs in the second and third innings.
Alex Casas drove in three runs, followed by Mason Mitchell with two runs batted in. TJ Cappadona drove in a run, and Ashton Casas crossed home plate twice.
Hurt drives in 2 in win over Iowa Colony: Kaden Hurt batted 2-for-4 and drove in a pair to lead Sweeny to a 4-2 win Friday over Iowa Colony in the team’s District 26-4A finale.
Timmy Shepard batted 2-for-3 and scored once, and Rooke Samford and Mason Gilliam each had a hit.
Wyatt Wilkinson took the win for the Bulldogs (7-5, 15-12-2).
He pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on seven hits. He struck out five and walked none. Hurt went 1 2/3 inning in relief for the save.
Landon Brown led the Pioneers (3-9, 8-17) by going 3-for-3 and scoring once.
Matthew Christopoulos took the loss in 4 1/3 innings. Brown pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief.
