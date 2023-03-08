BOYS SOCCER
The Angleton Wildcats claimed their sixth victory in seven games Friday with a 4-1 win over Manvel in District 18-5A play.
The Wildcats (7-1-2, 12-2-6) got the scoring going at the 27-minute mark of the first half when Jack Greenwald lobbed a pass inside the goal box to David Estrada, who nailed the volley to the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
The second score came at the 13:40 mark when Ivan Rodriguez sent a 40-yard free kick into the box, where Alejandro Carrasco headed the ball and found the side panel on the back post.
After the Mavs answered to make it 2-1 at the half, Angleton put the game away with a pair of second-half goals.
At the 24:02 mark, Estrada connected on a penalty kick, and Josh Diaz grabbed the rebound on a shot from Arnold Carrasco and put the ball in the net.
The Wildcats junior varsity team won, 5-1, on two goals from Angel Lerma and a goal each from Jared Rivera, Micho Alfaro and Israel Velazquez.
Angleton will host La Porte today at Wildcat Stadium. A Wildcats’ win will give them the outright district title.
Brazosport beats Columbia: The Brazosport Exporters beat Columbia, 2-1, Monday in a District 21-4A soccer match at Griggs Field.
Cade Thoe scored for the ’Necks (7-3-1, 12-7-1) on an assist by Andres Mata. Brage Seigerud had eight saves, including stopping a penalty kick.
No information was available for Brazosport.
Columbia beat La Marque, 9-2, Saturday, clinching a playoff spot for the Roughnecks.
Kevin Garcia had five goals and one assist, and Joelewis Guerrero had two goals and one assist. Mata scored once and assisted on two goals, and Teague Prewit had one goal. Sebastian Olguin, Logan Bailey and Yahir Garcia each had one assist.
The Roughnecks will travel Friday to Stafford in a regular season finale.
GIRLS
Lady Ships hand Columbia loss
Brazosport ended Monday’s District 21-4A doubleheader with a win over Columbia at Griggs Field.
Amber Cardwell scored for the Lady ’Necks on an assist from Maddie Haas. Goalkeeper Lynzi Thompson had four saves.
The win for the Lady Ships was their fourth straight and fifth in their last six games.
No information was available for Brazosport.
To win the district outright, Columbia (10-1-0, 18-3-0) will need a win or tie in their regular season finale Friday against Stafford (3-6-2, 6-7-2). Brazosport (8-3-0, 11-6-2) needs a Needville (9-2-0, 17-4-0) loss and a Lady Ships’ win against Sweeny (2-7-1, 3-11-2) to slip into second place in the district standings.
Brazosport hosts Sweeny on Saturday at Hopper Field.
SOFTBALL
Lady Bucs go 4-2 at Barbers Hill Tourney
No. 16-ranked Brazoswood finished the Barbers Hill Tournament last weekend with a 4-2 record.
The Lady Bucs recorded wins against The Woodlands, 11-1, Lovejoy, 7-2, Dickinson, 10-7, and Deer Park, 3-1.
Brazoswood scored in every inning in its win against The Woodlands. Cici Jefferson led the charge with a 2-for-2 day, scoring twice and driving in three runs. Haley Hughes batted 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Ali Rios, Mia Estrello, Kaylin Jansky, Cassie Hillis and Skylar Davis each drove in a run.
Peyton Tanner won in a one-hit effort over five innings, striking out five and walking one. Audrey Sierra pitched an inning in relief.
The Lady Bucs scored all their runs through the first three innings in their win over Lovejoy. Hillis batted 3-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs to lead the B’wood offense. Rios, Jansky, Davis and Tanner each plated a run.
Tanner pitched a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 16.
Three runs in the final two frames pushed the Lady Bucs to a 10-7 victory over Dickinson.
Siannah Nava led B’wood by going 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Rios also recorded three hits in four plate appearances, scoring once and driving in two runs. Hughes and Estrello each tallied two hits.
Sierra earned the win. She pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs, four earned, on seven hits. Davis completed two frames in the circle, striking out three.
Rios, Jefferson and Tanner each drove in a run in the Lady Bucs’ win over Deer Park.
Tanner won in the circle, hurling a complete-game four-hitter, allowing one run and striking out four.
The Lady Bucs’ two losses came to Barbers Hill, 2-1, and Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, 10-2.
Barbers Hill scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth. Tanner took the loss in 7 1/3 innings, striking out seven.
Jansky batted 3-for-3 in the loss to Flour Bluff. Hughes went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Sierra took the defeat, pitching 3 1/3 innings. Davis also pitched 2 2/3 innings.
Danbury goes 1-4 in Franklin Tournament: The Danbury Lady Panthers went 1-4 last weekend at the Franklin Tournament.
The Lady Panthers opened the tournament with a 12-2 win over Gatesville.
Danbury raced out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and added three runs in the third and four in the fourth.
Jenna Penn, Lexi Cappadona and Hannah Hodge each drove in two runs for the Lady Panthers. Riley Jamison, Frankie Vrazel and Brynlee Auer each had an RBI. Vrazel batted 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
Penn pitched four innings, allowing two runs on three hits.
Danbury lost to Coahoma, 6-0, and Hamshire-Fannett, 6-1.
Danica Filipp took the loss against Coahoma in five innings of work, allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits, striking out three and walking two. Jesse Garner took the defeat against Hamshire-Fannett, going 2 1/3 innings, allowing five runs, three earned, on five hits. Cappadona pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief.
With the tying run on deck, the Lady Panthers’ comeback fell short Saturday in an 8-5 loss to Blooming Grove. Danbury entered the final inning trailing 8-2 but rallied with three runs in the frame to pull within three.
Auer batted 1-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Filipp took the loss by surrendering seven earned runs on nine hits. She struck out three and walked three over five innings.
The Lady Panthers concluded the tournament with a 5-1 loss to Connally. Auer drove in a run, and Garner pitched 3 2/3 innings.
Sweeny wins 1 at Lamar Consolidated: The Sweeny Lady Dogs went 1-5 in last weekend’s tournament at Lamar Consolidated ISD.
The Lady Dogs’ lone win was a 6-3 victory over Needville.
Leadoff hitter Karli Glaze batted 4-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Selene Bass and Cierra Turner each batted 2-for-3. Bass scored twice and drove in a pair. Turner had a run score and an RBI.
