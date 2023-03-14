BOYS SOCCER
The Angleton Wildcats took care of business Saturday by beating Galveston Ball 6-2 in the District 18-5A finale to clinch the outright district title.
The Wildcats (8-1-3, 12-2-7) tallied three first-half goals and never looked back in the win.
The first goal was in the 25th minute when Ivan Rodriguez’s corner kick found Alejandro Carrasco, who headed the ball into the net.
About a minute and a half later, Andonie Bobadilla kept his free kick on the ground and slipped it past the wall of defenders and the keeper for a 2-0 lead.
Rodriguez’s pass to Josh Diaz led to Angleton’s third goal.
Chris Velazquez put the ball in the back of the net for Angleton seven minutes into the second half after he stole the ball away from a defender.
The fifth goal came off a pass from Cesar Baeza to Jack Greenwald inside the box, and Greenwald would do the rest.
Ball scored two goals with 21 minutes and two minutes left in the game, but Angleton added a final goal when David Estrada passed the ball to Alfredo Avalos, who would put the ball in the net.
The Angleton junior varsity team won 1-0 on a goal by Angel Perez.
The Wildcats will host Pasadena for a playoff warm-up game at 5 p.m. March 21 at Wildcat Stadium.
Columbia beats Stafford: The Columbia Roughnecks ended the regular season Friday with a 2-0 win over Stafford to secure the No. 2 spot in the final District 26-4A standings.
Cade Thoe and Ramon Saldivar scored goals for the Roughnecks (8-3-1, 13-7-1.) Kevin Garcia and Gavin Sills assisted them.
Brage Seigerud had one save.
The ’Necks will host El Campo at 7 p.m. March 24 at Griggs Field in a Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict round game.
GIRLS
Lady ’Necks secure district title
The Columbia Lady ’Necks won District 26-4A after beating Stafford, 8-2, Friday.
Maddie Haas led the way with five goals. Savannah Goolsby added two, and Amber Cardwell had one goal. Getting assists were Genesis Kay, Melina Fox and Katelynn Dirzanowski.
The Lady ’Necks will travel Thursday to play Palacios in a Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict round game.
Sweeny, Brazosport end in tie: The Sweeny Lady Dogs finished the regular season with a 2-2 score Saturday against Brazosport in District 26-4A play.
Berlynn McLaren and Chesnee Mathis each scored on assists from Kamryn Brown and Caydance Lobdell.
SOFTBALL
Lady Panther blank Brazos in district opener
The Lady Panthers needed three innings to claim their first district win, run-ruling Brazos 18-0 in Friday’s District 24-3A opener.
The Lady Panthers started with a six-run first inning, added 10 in the second frame and scored a pair in the third. Danbury scattered 19 hits.
Frankie Vrazel batted 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Brynlee Auer finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and scored twice, and Jenna Penn was 2-for-2 with two runs driven in and scored once.
Kady Hansen batted 4-for-4, scored three times and recorded an RBI. Maddy Carrigan finished with three hits, an RBI and two runs scored, and Riley Jamison recorded two hits, two runs batted in and a run scored.
Penn pitched three perfect innings and struck out five.
Sweeny routs Iowa Colony: A 12-run first inning led to an 18-0 run-rule win Tuesday for Sweeny over Iowa Colony in District 26-4A play.
Berlynn McLaren pitched three innings of one-hit ball, striking out seven and walking none.
Leadoff hitter Karli Glaze batted 2-for-2, scored three times and drove in three runs. Trinity Moses, Hailey Eulenfeld, Ma’rya Quarles and Caydance Lobdell each drove in a pair of runs.
Larissa Reynolds and Alena Thayer each had an RBI.
Riley Vincent had Iowa Colony’s lone hit. Kendhal Malek started for Iowa Colony but did not record an out. Vincent pitched the final two innings.
Sweeny will play today at Columbia. The Lady Pioneers will host Bay City today.
BASEBALL
Angleton wins 2 at tourney
The Angleton Wildcats came away with two wins in last weekend’s Fort Bend Tournament.
The Wildcats earned wins against Jordan, 4-0, and Mayde Creek, 6-5.
Reagan James and Ryland Brown combined for a complete-game one-hitter in the win over Jordan. The two finished with 11 strikeouts and no walks.
Kade Dobbs, Jacob Del Hierro and Emilio Canchola each drove in a run for the Wildcats. Brown and Dobbs each had two hits.
A six-run fourth inning propelled the Wildcats to their 6-5 win over Mayde Creek.
Luke Leija and Aaron Grear each scored on a wild pitch to put Angleton on the board, trailing 4-2. Andrew Sauceda then singled home Trey Henderson to close the game within one.
Jason Buchanan scored on a wild pitch, and Sauceda scored from third base on a pick-off attempt at first base to give the Wildcats a 5-4 lead.
Ryan Bowers’ single plated Canchola to make it 6-4.
Mayde Creek added one run in the bottom of the fourth.
Garrett Buchanan got the win. He pitched three innings, allowing four runs, one earned on six hits.
Angleton’s other two games at the Fort Bend Tournament included a 3-1 loss to Clear Lake and a 4-3 defeat to Fort Bend Travis.
The Wildcats open District 18-5A play today at Friendswood.
Brazosport, Columbia compete at Boling Tournament: Columbia went 2-1, and Brazosport finished the Boling Tournament with a 3-1 mark last weekend.
The Roughnecks earned wins against Houston Austin, 9-2, and Palacios, 11-1.
Blake Mann earned the win against Houston Austin, going five innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits, striking out six and walking three.
Roman Garza pitched an inning of relief.
Payton Johnson batted 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, and Garza finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
Fred Kirschner, Tate Thrasher and Cole Gotcher each drove in a run.
Gotcher pitched four strong innings in the Roughnecks’ 11-1 run-rule victory over Palacios.
He allowed just one run over three hits, struck out six and walked three.
Johnson led the offense with another 2-for-4 game. He also drove in a run. Garza drove in two runs.
Thrasher drove in Columbia’s only run in its 5-1 defeat to Industrial at the tournament.
Brian Craig took the loss. He went 4 1/3 innings, allowed two runs on four hits, struck out four and walked four. Kirschner went 2 2/3 innings in relief.
The Exporters earned a 4-2 win over Industrial, beat Houston Austin, 8-4, and handed Lamar Consolidated a 2-1 defeat.
Karson Gillchriest got the win against Industrial. He went 3 1/3 innings and allowed two unearned runs on four hits. Adrian Lopez and Trent Matthews each pitched in relief.
Austin Haynes batted 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Matthews drove in a run.
A six-run fifth inning helped the Ships beat Houston Austin.
Kaiden Shoemake batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Haynes, Dylan Contreras and Lopez each drove in a run.
Haynes grabbed the win in two innings of work, allowing one hit.
Shoemaker started for the Exporters. He lasted four innings, allowed four runs, three earned on six hits and struck out nine.
After trailing 1-0 in the first inning, Brazosport added a single run in the fourth and the sixth inning to beat Lamar Consolidated.
Lopez drove in both of Brazosport’s runs.
He also started for the Ships, going five innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out eight in the no-decision appearance. Matthews struck out the side in one inning of relief to get the win.
Brazosport’s lone loss in the tournament was 5-3 to Boling after allowing five runs in the sixth inning.
Shoemake finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Haynes took the loss on the mound. He struck out seven and allowed four runs.
Brazosport will host Stafford on Friday.
Sweeny wraps up non-district play in El Campo: The Sweeny Bulldogs went 1-3 in last weekend’s tournament at El Campo.
The Bulldogs’ lone win was a 5-0 victory over Taylor.
Wyatt Wilkinson silenced the Taylor bats, throwing a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out 10.
Rooke Samford batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Brandon Stewart and Lane Cole each drove in a run.
In the Bulldogs’ 12-5 loss to Gregory-Portland, Peyton Pierce batted 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Hunter Bass went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Stewart had a no-decision in five innings, allowing three runs, two earned, and striking out 10.
Bass and Kaden Hurt each drove in one run in the Bulldogs’ 5-2 loss to Los Fresnos.
Kaden Jammer finished with a no-decision over six innings. He allowed two runs and struck out six. Kaden Hurt allowed three runs in one inning of work.
Timmy Shepard drove in a pair of runs in Sweeny’s 11-10 loss to Needville.
Grant Hattaway also drove in two, and Pierce finished with two hits, an RBI and scored a run.
