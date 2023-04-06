BASEBALL
The Angleton Wildcats were limited to three hits in Tuesday’s 4-1 District 18-5A loss to La Porte.
Reagan James accounted for two hits, going 2-for-3 and scoring once. Emilio Canchola batted 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Braxton Beaty took the loss for the Wildcats. He pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowed four runs, three earned on five hits and struck out nine.
The Wildcats (3-4, 12-10) travel today to La Porte.
Brazosport run-rules La Marque: The Brazosport Exporters produced 11 hits and nine walks in their 19-4 District 26-4A rout Tuesday of La Marque at Exporter Field.
The Ships scored 12 runs through the first two innings, added one in the third inning and finished the game with a six-run fourth frame.
Austin Haynes batted 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Kaiden Shoemake finished 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in a pair, and Nathan Cruz went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. Karson Gillchriest also drove home two runs.
Trent Matthews earned the win. He pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowed four unearned runs on no hits and struck out five. Gillchriest went 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out five.
The Exporters (3-3, 12-6) will travel Tuesday to Stafford.
’Necks hold off Panthers: Columbia saw a 7-2 lead shrink to one run in the bottom of the seventh inning but held on to a 7-6 non-district win Tuesday against Danbury.
With Roman Garza pitching, Danbury’s Max Kroschel drew a leadoff walk, and Gavin Lambert doubled to put two runners in scoring position with no outs.
JT Cappadona’s RBI groundout scored Kroschel, and Alex Casas grounded out to plate Lambert, closing the gap to 7-6.
Garza walked Maverick Parrack but got Payton Hodge to ground into a fielder’s choice to end the game.
Tate Thrasher led the Roughnecks with a 3-for-4 evening with three RBIs and one run scored. Hayden Coker and Major Marshall each drove in one run. Blaise Bellard, Fred Kirschner and Coker each recorded two hits.
Kirschner earned the win. He pitched two innings, allowed two runs on seven hits, struck out three and walked one. Garza went two innings, and Cole Gotcher pitched three frames.
Cappadona led the Panthers with a 2-for-4 night, including three runs batted in and Kroschel batted 2-for-2, drew walks, drove in one run and scored three times.
Casas took the loss for Danbury. He pitched two frames, allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits, struck out four and walked none.
Columbia travels today to Sweeny, and Danbury hosts Hempstead.
Bulldogs win 4 in a row: After on 0-2 start to the District 26-4A season, the Sweeny Bulldogs won their fourth straight district contest Tuesday with a 13-0 victory over Iowa Colony.
Timmy Shepard led the way with a 3-for-3 night, including a home run. He scored twice and drove in four Bulldogs. Lane Cole drove in three on two hits and scored twice. He also hit a home run. Peyton Pierce batted 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Kaden Jammer recorded two hits, and Hunter Bass drove in a pair.
Brandon Stewart started for the Bulldogs and won in three no-hit innings, struck out four and walked one. Kaden Hurt went two no-hit frames.
James Smith started for Iowa Colony. He pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing 13 runs, three earned on nine hits.
Sweeny (4-2, 11-9-2) hosts Columbia today, and Iowa Colony (1-6, 6-13) travels to Bay City.
SOFTBALL
Ladycats lose in extras
The Angleton Ladycats lost Tuesday’s District 18-5A game, 2-1, on a walk-off hit by Friendswood in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Ladycats scattered four hits, one each by Kenadie Guthrie, Riley Davila, Grace Walker and Gabby Scott. Walker drove in Guthrie with a single in the top of the sixth inning.
Rylee Church took the loss for the Ladycats. She pitched eight innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on 12 hits. She struck out four and walked two.
Angleton (3-4, 18-8) hosts No. 3-ranked Santa Fe today.
Sweeny remains unbeaten in district: The Sweeny Lady Dogs improved to 8-0 in District 26-4A play Tuesday with a 14-0 run-rule win Tuesday against Iowa Colony.
Caydance Lobdell led the Lady Dogs with a 1-for-3 night, including a three-run home run in the top of the second inning. Berlynn McLaren batted 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Trinity Moses finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored four times.
Hailey Eulenfeld and Alena Thayer each drove in one run.
Cierra Turner earned the win for the Lady Dogs. She struck out seven and allowed two hits over five innings.
Lila Shackelford and Sophia Vasquez each had one hit for Iowa Colony.
Kendhal Malek took the loss in five innings.
Sweeny hosts Columbia today, and Pioneers travel to Bay City.
TRACK AND FIELD
Brazosport’s Butler places 2nd at Texas Relays
Brazosport senior Xavier Butler was one of a few local athletes who competed Friday and Saturday at the 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.
Butler won the 100-meter dash prelim Friday with a time of 10.39, which was the second-fastest time ever recorded in the high school boys Division I competition. The meet record is 10.37.
Butler was a runner-up in the finals after crossing the finish line in 10.57.
Other local competitors included Iowa Colony’s 800-meter relay team of Arius Williams, Hannah Young, Adriana Murry and Ashtyn Lewis finishing seven in 1:42.93, and the 800 boys team of Ian Hill, Jayden Warren, Baijon Dupaty and Antonie Martin placed ninth in 1:30.21.
The Lady Pioneers 1,600-meter relay quartet placed fifth in 3:58.81. That team consisted of Williams, Young, Bailey Wilturner and Lewis, and the Pioneers version of Paul Maples, Greg Guidry, Jadarian Harper and Hill took fifth in 3:26.09.
GOLF
Golfers qualify for regional
Danbury and Angleton golf teams competed in their respective district tournaments and qualified for regional.
The Wildcats placed runners-up in the District 18-5A meet Tuesday at the Pearland Golf Course. The Ladycats placed third in last week’s tournament at the Pearland Golf Club. However, Hailey Edinger and Kennedy earned all-District 18-5A, and Abbie Jo Ortiz was named second team.
The top two teams with the lowest scores and the top two individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the regional tournament.
Individual results were not available.
The Class 5A-Region 3 tournament is April 17 and 18 for the girls and April 19 and 20 for the girls at The Golf Club at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Montgomery.
The Lady Panthers advanced to regionals after winning the District 24-3A tournament Monday with a score of 463 at the Rio Colorado Golf Course in Bay City.
Elise Robinson tied for medalist honors with a two-day score of 107. Mylee Dean followed with a 115, Jesse Garner shot a 120 and Jessica Spillars fired a 121.
Danbury’s Bram Christensen was the medalist in the boys competition with an 81 and qualified for the regional tournament as an individual. The Panthers placed fourth as a team with a 425.
The Class 3A, Region 3 tournament takes place April 17 and 18 for the boys and April 19 and 20 for the girls at Brenham Golf Club in Brenham.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.