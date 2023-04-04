BASEBALL
The Angleton Wildcats swept District 18-5A rival Manvel in a two-game set last week.
The Wildcats took Game 1, 4-1, at Angleton High School, and defeated the Mavericks, 4-0, Friday.
In the 4-1 win, the Wildcats (3-3, 12-9) got things started in the first inning when sophomore Isaiah Brooks hit into a fielder’s choice to score Ryland Brown.
Angleton scored single runs in the second, third and fifth innings.
Jacob Del Hierro and Gavin Brawner each drove in a run.
Kade Dobbs earned the win on the mound. The lefty pitched six innings, allowed one unearned run on four hits and struck out eight.
Reagan James threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
James threw a complete-game one-hitter in Friday’s 4-0 win over the Mavericks. He struck out 10 and walked five for the win.
Dobbs, Luke Leija and Emilio Canchola each drove in a run for Angleton, who has won three in a row.
The Wildcats begin a two-game series with La Porte today at Angleton High School.
Samford scores winning run to beat Brazosport: The Sweeny Bulldogs went 11 innings with Brazosport, but Rooke Samford scored the winning run to propel the Bulldogs to a 2-1 District 26-4A win last Tuesday.
Samford stole second, advanced to third base and headed home on a base hit by Peyton Pierce.
The Bulldogs scored first in the second inning on a single by Hunter Bass to plate Brandon Stewart.
The Exporters answered in the top of the seventh inning when Jayden Torres scored on an error after Josh Diaz reached on a bunt.
Kaden Jammer got the win for the Bulldogs. He went five innings, allowed two hits and struck out 11. Stewart got the no-decision in his six innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out nine.
Kaiden Shoemake took the loss for the Ships in 3 1/3 innings, allowed one run on two hits and struck out eight.
Sweeny finished the week with an 8-3 victory over Stafford on Friday.
Jammer, Stewart and Samford each drove in two runs. Kaden Hurt drove in a run and scored twice. Wyatt Wilkinson earned the win.
He pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings and allowed one hit. Lane Cole got the no-decision in 3 2/3 innings of work.
Sweeny travels today to Iowa Colony. Brazosport will host La Marque.
Roughnecks go 2-0 in district play: The Columbia Roughnecks continued their solid District 26-4A season last week by beating Stafford and Iowa Colony.
Roughneck starter Brian Craig allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and struck out seven in a 14-0 win over Stafford on Wednesday.
Hayden Coker batted 3-for-3, including hitting a homerun, and drove in five runs for the Roughnecks (5-1, 12-7).
Tate Thrasher drove in two runs, and Craig, Blaise Bellard, Major Marshall and Fred Kirschner each drove in a run. Thrasher, Marshall and Payton Johnson each recorded two hits.
Thrasher threw a no-hitter in the Roughnecks’ 10-0 victory Friday over Iowa Colony.
Thrasher’s stat line read nine strikeouts and one walk over five innings.
Pioneers’ starting pitcher Matthew Christopoulos went three innings, allowing one run on one hit. Cayden Aguilar took the loss for Iowa Colony.
Thrasher also did damage at the plate for Columbia, hitting a three-run home run. Coker, Johnson and Marshall each drove in a run, and Bellard sent two runners home.
Columbia travels today to Danbury.
The Columbia junior varsity Maroon team tied with Iowa Colony, 5-5.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Columbia JV Maroon tied the game at 5 when Cade Thoe’s sacrifice fly scored one run.
Columbia JV Maroon put up four runs in the third inning, led by a single by Conner Gotcher, a sacrifice fly by Cameron Page and an error on a ball put in play by Landen Solis.
Bryce Pinheiro was on the pitcher’s mound for Columbia, going 2 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out two. Ryan Wright threw 2 2/3 innings in relief.
Gotcher and Will Patrick each had one hit.
The Columbia JV White team lost, 13-9, to Sweeny.
Columbia had 11 hits, and Sweeny had seven.
Columbia got on the board in the first inning and scored four runs in the second.
Corey Blackstock, Madera Johnson and Brian Russell all contributed in the big inning with RBI hits.
Casey Webb was on the hill for Columbia, lasting 1 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and four runs while striking out two. Jacob Langen and Russell entered the game from the bullpen.
Wyatt McAtee, Blackstock and Corbin Lavender each collected two hits. Blackstock led the White team with three stolen bases as part of Columbia’s 17 stolen bases on the night.
Six-run sixth inning hurts Brazoswood: Clear Springs scored six runs in the sixth inning to hand Brazoswood a 10-7 loss Friday in District 24-6A play.
The Bucs led 5-2 through four and a half innings, but the Chargers added two in the bottom of the fifth to pull within 5-4 and answered the Bucs’ single run in the top of the sixth with six runs in the home half to lead 10-6.
Caleb Solis batted 1-for-3, drove in two and scored once for Brazoswood. Josh Horsch, Julio Rios and Jeremiah Hernandez each drove in a run.
Danner Bowles started for the Bucs. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed four runs, three earned on five hits. Raul Alanis took the loss in 2/3 innings.
The Brazoswood junior varsity team lost to Clear Springs, 4-2.
Derek DeLeon, Elias Palacios and Skyler Gordon each recorded a hit.
Gordon pitched five innings and allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits. He struck out four and walked three. Miguel Nava went two innings in relief.
The B’wood JV team fell to Bellaire, 3-0, Saturday.
Tucker Kozak and Jacob Bluejacket each had a hit.
Jaylen Partida pitched three innings, allowed one run on two hits and struck out three. John Charles went two scoreless innings and allowed three hits, and Austin Beadel allowed two runs in one inning.
Pioneers’ comeback falls short to Sam Rayburn: The Iowa Colony Pioneers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh but fell short in an 8-5 loss to Sam Rayburn last Tuesday.
Dyson Nevels drove in two for Iowa Colony, and Landon Brown, James Smith Jr. and Matt Christopoulos each drove in one run.
Smith pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits in the no-decision.
Danbury outlasts Brazos: The Danbury Panthers took the lead for good with a two-run fifth inning for a 2-1 victory last Tuesday over Brazos.
Max Kroschel’s RBI single tied the game. Gavin Lambert broke the tie with a sacrifice to first base that scored Mason Mitchell.
TENNIS
Angleton places at district tournament
The Angleton tennis team competed at the District 18-5A tournament Thursday and Friday in Friendswood.
The mixed doubles team of Luke Boone and Sydney Rickaway placed third, and the girls duo of Sherri Dilocker and Liset Martinez took fourth place.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.