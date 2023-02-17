BOYS SOCCER
The Angleton Wildcats continued their winning ways Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over District 18-5A foe Galveston Ball at Wildcat Field.
At the 20:10 mark of the first half, David Estrada received a pass from Cesar Baeza on the left side of the goal, and Estrada buried it in the back of the net for the early Wildcat lead.
With 2:40 left in the half, Ivan Rodriguez sent a corner kick to the center of the box. Andonie Bobadilla received the ball on a deflection and scored for a 2-0 lead.
The Wildcats junior varsity team won 9-0.
Sophomore Israel Velazquez recorded a hat trick, and Fabian Sarria Navarro had two goals. Recording a goal each were Mauricio Alfaro, Bryan Palacios, Julian Gonzales and Jared Rivero.
The Wildcats (5-1-1, 10-2-5) will host Friendswood on Tuesday to start the second half of district play.
SOFTBALL
Tanner hurls no-hitter in season opener
Junior pitcher Peyton Tanner picked up where she left off a year ago Tuesday by throwing a no-hitter against Foster in a 4-0 season-opening victory.
Tanner’s stat line read seven innings, no hits, no runs, 13 strikeouts and three walks on 102 pitches. Tanner also helped herself by driving in three runs on a 2-for-3 night. Hailey Hughes scored twice and finished 2-for-3. Gyzelle Ortiz also recorded two hits in the win.
Sweeny beats Needville: Ma’yra Quarles and Trinity Moses each drove in three runs, leading Sweeny to a 7-1 victory Tuesday over Needville.
Quarles batted 3-for-4, including two doubles, and Moses was 1-for-3 with a double. Karli Glaze batted 2-for-4, scoring two runs and hitting a solo home run. Caydance Lobdell finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
Berlynn McLaren pitched a complete-game three-hitter, allowing one earned run and striking out 13.
Angleton wins opener in extras: Gabby Scott’s two-out, two-run single in the top of the ninth inning led Angleton to an 8-6 season-opening win over Columbia on Tuesday.
Scott’s hard ground ball to center field scored Ary Cruz and Presley George.
Angleton pitcher Rylee Church worked around a couple of errors in the bottom of the ninth frame to secure the win.
The Lady ’Necks raced out to a 4-0 lead through two innings.
Brittyn Hardwick’s first-inning triple scored Kate Kondra, and a second-inning error by the Ladycats scored Alyssa Lewis, Adrianna Hernandez and Cameron Creswell.
Angleton responded with a three-run third inning. Grace Walker’s RBI single scored Kenadie Guthrie, and Mayson Garrett belted a two-run shot to close the deficit to 4-3. Walker’s pop-out in the fifth inning scored Riley Davila to tie the game.
Lewis batted 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI on a solo home run. Hardwick and Yanez each drove in a run for the Lady ’Necks. Kimber Moraw threw nine innings, striking out eight and allowing eight runs, five earned.
Cruz was 4-of-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Garrett, Scott and Walker each drove in a pair. Church batted 3-for-4. Church was also the winning pitcher, going nine innings, allowing six runs, one earned, on seven hits, striking out eight and walking one.
Columbia will travel today to Tidehaven, and Angleton will play on Day 2 of the Bayou City Classic.
The Columbia junior varsity team lost, 14-1, to Angleton.
Starting pitcher Isabel Olivas went five innings.
Leading hitters for the Lady ’Necks were Amberlee Cardwell with a double and an RBI, scoring Beau Johnson. Rusha Randall also had a walk.
The Lady ’Necks JV will return to play Tuesday at Texas City.
