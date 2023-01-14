BOYS SOCCER
Angleton won its home opener Tuesday with a 6-0 victory over Randle.
Ben Greenwald scored 20 minutes into the first half when he tapped the ball into the back of the net on a 40-yard free kick from Miguel Rosales. Ivan Rodriguez scored in the 33rd minute off a rebound in the box.
With two minutes left in the half, Rodriguez sent a corner kick into the box that Alejandro Carrasco put a header on for the team’s third goal.
Greenwald scored his second goal 15 minutes into the second half on a through ball from Louie Lopez, and Greenwald got the hat trick at the 25-minute mark on a pass from Carrasco inside the box. David Estrada scored the final goal with 2:25 left on an assist from Fabian Gonzalez.
The defensive line of Rosales, Estevan Leal, Andonie Bobadilla and Alejandro Cardoza limited the Lions to four shots on goal to help goalkeeper Devin Solis record his first shutout of the season.
The Wildcats junior varsity team won 3-1.
Angleton competed in the Clear Creek Varsity Tournament that began Thursday and advanced to Saturday’s championship game.
The Wildcats opened the tournament Thursday with a 3-2 win over Heights.
Arnold Carrasco received a pass from Estrada and shot the ball to the opposite side of the net for the goal with 6:30 left in the first half.
After Heights scored the equalizer on a penalty kick, the Wildcats answered 10 minutes later when Chris Velazquez caught a loose rebound and put it in the back of the net for a 2-1 Angleton lead.
Five minutes later, Carrasco sent a free kick to the back post, ricocheting off the bar into the back of the goal.
The Wildcats beat Clear Creek 2-1 in round two.
Trailing 1-0, Rodriguez gathered the ball on a rebound off a defender in the box and punched it into the net to tie the game with 17:08 left.
The Wildcats took the lead for good when Estrada took a pass at midfield, split the defense and scored with 5:03 to go.
Angleton finished play Friday with a 1-1 draw against Pearland to advance to the championship game.
Pearland scored first at the 30-minute mark, but the Wildcats came back with the equalizer when Cesar Baeza shot a crosser to Rodriguez, who put his head on it to tie the score with a little over five minutes left in the game.
The Oilers had to win the match to advance.
Angleton will play in the championship game at 1 p.m. today at Challenger Stadium against a team to be determined.
Roughnecks drop tournament opener: The Columbia Roughnecks lost their first game of the Region 3-4A Preview Tournament, 2-1, against East Chambers in Huffman.
East Chambers, the top team in the region who eliminated Columbia from the playoffs last season, scored the game-winning goal with seven seconds remaining.
Joelewis Guerrero scored for the Roughnecks, and Brage Seigerud had two saves.
The ’Necks bounced back in Game 2 of the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Liberty. Andres Mata scored both goals for Columbia (2-3-0) on assists from Yahir Garcia and Cade Thoe. Seigerud finished with one save.
GIRLS SOCCER
Columbia beats El Campo
The Columbia Lady ’Necks defeated El Campo, 3-1, in a non-district game Tuesday night at Griggs Field.
Evie Jenkins, Savannah Goolsby and Lynzi Thompson scored for the Lady ’Necks. Kenzie Whipple had an assist, and goalkeeper Schylar Lavender was the game MVP with four saves.
BOYS BASKETBALL
’Necks beat Ships
For the first time since 2020, the Columbia Roughnecks beat Brazosport, sinking the Ships 60-53 Tuesday night in a District 26-4A game at Columbia High School.
The Roughnecks came out in the first quarter with great energy and attacked the Exporters for a 20-7 lead, then never looked back.
Junior Cameron Page made some big plays in the post and led the team with 18 points, Hamza Johnson hit some huge shots to finish with 12 points, and Trevon Lewis controlled the offense all four quarters and added nine points.
Freshman Dassi Abdullah led the team in steals and facilitated on offense for the Roughnecks (3-1, 8-15).
It is the third loss in a row for Brazosport (0-3, 3-15).
BCS defeats Second Baptist: Eleven players scored at least two points in Brazosport Christian’s 58-36 TAPPS District 8-1A victory over Second Baptist University-Model on Tuesday.
Carson Catoe led the Eagles with 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and nine steals. Ethan Nelson added six points, Tyson Sullivan scored eight and Logan Speed contributed seven.
Sweeny drops to 0-3 in district: The Sweeny Bulldogs trailed 14-4 after the first quarter and never recovered in Tuesday’s 72-48 District 26-4A loss to La Marque.
The loss is the Bulldogs’ (0-3, 4-15) ninth straight.
Clinton Varner led the Bulldogs with 15 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, and Tristan Lewis and Cayden Jones with 14 points each.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lady ’Necks outlast Brazosport
After trailing 8-6 in the first quarter of Tuesday’s District 26-4A game with Brazosport, the Columbia Lady ’Necks outscored the Lady Ships 34-28 the rest of the way for a 40-36 victory.
Senior Brynlee Livingston closed out the contest with a pair of free throws with 16 seconds remaining, and the defense did the rest with a steal with seven seconds left.
Livingston paced the Lady ’Necks with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Freshman Ayvah Fields followed with six points and three boards.
Columbia’s defense totaled 21 steals and facilitated the ball well with 10 assists. Alyssa Lewis finished with six of the team’s 21 steals, followed by three from Hayley Broussard.
Londyn Brown led the team in rebounds with nine and recorded seven blocks.
Brazosport outrebounded Columbia, 48-34, led by 14 boards from Deja El-Amin and 10 from Torrijah Goins.
El-Amin’s 12 points gave her a double-double, and freshman Amaya Waddy followed with 11 points, eight boards and five steals. Goins contributed six points.
The win puts Columbia (3-2, 12-10) in third place in the district standings behind Bay City (5-0, 21-1) and Stafford (4-1, 10-4).
The loss drops Brazosport to 1-4 in district play and 2-19 overall.
Iowa Colony falls to Stafford: The Lady Pioneers were outscored 40-26 in the second half in Tuesday’s District 26-4A game against Stafford, falling 63-48 to the Lady Spartans.
Aaliyah Rogers scored more than a third of Iowa Colony’s points with 21 and grabbed 16 rebounds for a double-double performance. Payton Watson added 12 points, four assists and four steals and Zia Willett contributed eight points, five boards and four steals for the Lady Pioneers (3-3, 7-15).
Sweeny pulls away for district win: A 19-5 second-half advantage led the Sweeny Lady Dogs to a 47-21 victory over La Marque on Tuesday in District 26-4A action.
Alecia King led the way with 13 points, followed by 11 from Shaylee Robinson. Ma’rya Quarles and Dakayla Hall each contributed six points.
