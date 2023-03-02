ANGLETON — Angleton’s Bryanna Armstrong may never have played high school soccer if she hadn’t listened to her friends.
She also wouldn’t have had all those unforgettable memories on the pitch or the hilarious times with them in pregame.
The Ladycat senior announced she would continue her soccer career at Texas Southern University on Wednesday at Angleton High School.
Armstrong is a three-year varsity starter for the Ladycats and has played all over the field, but her favorite position is defensive midfield. Regardless of where Angleton coach Jennifer Briggs puts her, she has shown to produce.
Armstrong was a first-team All-District 24-5A selection last season with 15 goals and five assists and was picked as the team’s lone captain. Briggs started her at left-back, a position Armstrong loves to play with her RISE Club team, but the coach moved her to midfield, where she blossomed.
“Playing the midfield is a challenge from getting up and making yourself come back to defend,” Armstrong said. “I love that challenge.”
Armstrong played soccer for a year or two at the junior high level before trying out basketball. When COVID shut everything down, however, Armstrong felt she had to try something, she said.
“And my friends were actually the ones who told me to play soccer,” Armstrong said. “If I make it, I make it, and I ended up making varsity. It was crazy. I ended up liking it a lot.”
Opportunities to make plays and the impact one play can make in soccer are what drew the senior to the sport. Aside from playing it, Armstrong loves to watch it, she said.
“I also like the teamwork involved, the communication and of course, I love the girls,” she said. “I love everything about soccer — the intensity and the adrenaline when you’re playing — and I didn’t get that in other sports.”
Proximity played a major factor in Armstrong’s decision to choose the Houston-based school, she said.
“Family is important to me, so I didn’t want to go too far away,” Armstrong said. “A lot of my other offers were far away.”
Another factor is TSU assistant coach Andrea Casella, the head coach of the RISE Soccer Club, she said.
“It’s good to have that connection,” she said.
Armstrong also talked to Mitchell College, Blinn College, Rockford University, John Melvin University and Friends University.
Armstrong had toured Texas A&M and the University of Texas on the academic side, but when she toured TSU, she enjoyed the much smaller atmosphere than the bigger colleges offer.
“All the crazy memories with the girls and all of the pregame TikToks. We made a lot of crazy TikToks, and I have a karaoke machine that we use during pregame, and I’ll miss the food runs with the girls,” Armstrong said. “There is never a dull moment in soccer. You throw us all in a room and make us wait until game time; it’s not a problem. We’ll find something.”
Armstrong will study biology at TSU.
