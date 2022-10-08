FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD Oct 8, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FOOTBALL SCOREBOARDClear Springs 38, Brazoswood 21La Marque 30, Sweeny 20Columbia 66, Wharton 30Brazosport 27, Iowa Colony 19Rice Consolidated 28, Danbury 27Shadow Creek 56, Alief Elsik 0Pearland 40, Alvin 7Pearladn Dawson 52, Strake Jesuit 44 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Scoreboard Football Rice Danbury Hydrography Pearland Consolidate Alvin Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMotorcyclist sustains serious injuries after losing control, police sayTHE SCOOP: Freeport can say 'Hi, Mom's'B'wood junior crowned rodeo queenAngleton to grow by thousands of rooftopsNew Freeport PD Chief appointedVW announces Gulf Coast hub at Port FreeportElizabeth Aslakson MathisRachel Iva PowellAscend gets full abatement from county2 more indicted in deadly Lake Jackson home invasion Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWhose side of the fence are you on: Neighbors dispute signage and property (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Legislators must protect wind, boost natural gas (2)Edward W. (Bill) Leshikar, Jr. (2)Darriel Loyd Johnson (1)Oyster Creek puts final stamp on tax rate (1)James Reid Perry (1)What do you think is the largest contributor to the teacher shortage? (1)Angleton to grow by thousands of rooftops (1)NATURE NOTES: Texas Coral Snakes: Do Not Touch! (1)Robert Ariail toon for Sept. 15, 2022 (1)Charles Glenn Ivy (1)1st Amendment protects neighbor's signs (1)Elizabeth Aslakson Mathis (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News Things to live by: a bounty of resources are available for suicide prevention Angleton ISD partners with local daycare to keep teen moms in school Windstorm insurer FedNat collapses into insolvency La Marque spoils Sweeny's homecoming Brazoswood suffers 1st loss of season to Clear Springs ’Necks rough up Tigers FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD Community calendar for Oct. 8, 2022 Online Poll What will be the most significant factor in who you decide to vote for in the Nov. 8 general election? You voted: Party affiliation The economy/fiscal policy Abortion stance Campaign promises Candidate's experience/background Other Don't plan to vote Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Cause# SDEIS Open Notice of Public RFSQ# Public Notice to Extra Space - Notice of Public Notice of Public Sale - 125 FM Brazosport College Now Hiring Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.