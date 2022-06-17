DANBURY — For more than two decades, George Phillips had a hand in the Danbury softball program.
Those years of service did not go unnoticed.
The grandfather of former Lady Panthers, Allison Matheson Solomon and Hayley Matheson, were a part of a pre-game ceremony honoring him April 19 at the Danbury Softball Complex prior to a District 24-3A game against Van Vleck.
Solomon played for the Lady Panthers from 2011-14, and Matheson graduated in May following her final year in the program.
Phillips died Nov. 21, 2020.
“It was always nice knowing there was someone there to support you and cheer you on,” Solomon said. “I know even when I and Hayley both had games on the same day, he would make an effort to make both of them. Doing this showed us that he really cared and was as invested in this sport as we were. It was a good thing that we were able to share a bond over.”
Phillips was raised near Hart and attended Olton schools in West Texas. Phillips later moved from Olton to Danbury with his wife, Ann, to be closer to their daughter, Stacey, and her family, Matheson said.
“He was very involved in the softball program for over 21 years and always helped out where his granddaughters played in the organization,” she said.
Phillips also became a staple in the Danbury community as a member of the Community Baptist Church, Saltgrass Antique and Equipment Club, Danbury Civic Club, Danbury Community Library Association and Stephen F. Austin 500. He was also a past member of the Danbury Rotary Club and Danbury City Council.
Phillips started volunteering when the girls’ parents were on the Danbury Girls Softball Association board.
“He did whatever was necessary to make sure that the fields were playable at game time or practice,” Solomon said. “He did everything from mowing and taking care of the bathrooms regularly to dragging the fields and making sure they were marked come game time.”
Matheson considers Phillips their biggest fan.
“He never missed one of our softball games, whether local or out of state,” she said. “We could always count on him to be in the stands and cheer for us. His famous line was ‘Throwing strikes and playing defense.’
“It meant a lot to me knowing that no matter if we were playing good or having a bad day, there was always someone in the stands that believed in us and never stopped cheering.”
Solomon’s softball career began when she was 5 years old and played with the Danbury Girls Softball Association until she joined travel ball in 12U, she said.
He was there every step of the way.
Danbury won the 2011 Class 2A UIL state title in her freshman year and returned the following season with Solomon playing third base, losing to eventual state champ Crawford, 4-3, in the 2A state semifinals.
Her connection with her grandfather is more compelling when she married one year and a day after his death.
“My freshman year, the varsity team won state, and he was in the stands cheering them on,” Solomon said. “When we went back my sophomore year, there was no question that he would be traveling to every game with us again.”
The current DGSA board recommended honoring Phillips in April.
The board has honored other passed volunteers who have helped the program, Matheson said.
“It meant a lot to us to know that the community appreciated all he did just as much as we did,” she said.
