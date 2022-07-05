Coming off a 12-0 shutout of Ganado in the 10U Sectional Tournament, the Sweeny 10U Little League All Stars keep rolling on.
Saturday’s win wasn’t surprising, manager Jason Baca said.
“Knowing we were going to have two days in between before facing Ganado, we had everyone ready to go,” the manager said. “Kian Weston started and threw 50 pitches in 2 2/3 innings, striking out six, and was replaced by Brenner Baca, who came up behind him and struck out another five in two innings.
“With the bats, they scattered 12 hits over four innings to run-rule them. They only had a hit off Kian Weston with two balls in play.”
Sweeny will be back on the sectional field at 7 p.m. today, taking on Shiner next in Lockhart.
Brenner Baca also had a good night at the plate, going 3-of-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Also getting two hits were Weston (two runs, RBI); Eli Farley (two runs, four RBIs) and Dustin Hickman (run scored, RBI).
“Our pitching has been our MO. We have some players coming in and throwing strikes, and that’s what’s kept us in all of these games, so our pitching has kept us in it,” Jason Baca said. “Kian, Brenner and Eli we feel very confident sending those kids in as they can shut down anybody.”
The team’s pitching depth goes well beyond those three, he said.
“Lazarus (Velarde) along with Landen (Harrison) have also come in throwing strikes, so we are pretty deep when it comes to our pitching staff,” the manager said. “There are also some 9-year olds who can also throw, but we haven’t had to throw them mainly because of the job those other kids are doing. Plus when those kids are not pitching they are manning our left side of the infield doing a great job making plays.”
Also in the double-elimination sectionals are Lamar and Rockport-Fulton.
“We’ve been hitting the ball up and down the lineup all the way through, which has been the biggest surprise, but also our hitters have not been overmatched by anyone,” Jason Baca said. “They’ve done well in just staying with it and not getting down and have just gone along playing.”
The rest of the Sweeny All Stars are Chancely Clifton, Royce Baldry, Landen Harrison, Dustin Hickman, William Gutierrez, Roy Blackwell, Jaxon Baird and Sammy Warncke.
Sweeny swept El Campo in the District 18 Tournament (16-1, 8-7) on June 25-26 to advance to the sectionals.
