Danbury Panthers’ Kenry McKinney looks up at the basket before a shot attempt Tuesday against Brazos at Cougar Gym.

 Dave Sanders/Fort Bend Herald

WALLIS — Nothing came easy for the Danbury Panthers’ District 24-3A contest in Cougar Gym.

Brazos made each possession across the midcourt a challenge during the Tuesday night game and Danbury turnovers led to a 59-44 loss.

Ryan Dunsmore is the sports editor for The Fort Bend Herald.

