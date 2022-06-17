Eighteen Little League All-Star teams will hit the fields for tournament play, with some beginning today.
Districts 18 and 36 represent 10U, 11U, 12U and Seniors teams from Southern Brazoria County in a double-elimination format.
DISTRICT 18
Local 10U teams in action at the Bay City Little League field include Freeport, Sweeny and West Columbia.
Games begin at 6 p.m. today between Freeport and West Columbia, followed by Sweeny and Tidehaven. Palacios will take on the winner of Freeport or Columbia, and Bay City will face either Tidehaven or Sweeny on Saturday.
Manager Juan Isais represents the Freeport All-Stars, and the team consists of Ian Espinosa, Juan Isais, Jordan Cardenas, Maximus Lopez, Ivan Isais Jr., Noel Nieto, Kaedence Quince, Osiel Sanchez, Rylan Jackson, Luis Escamilla, Ethan Eudy and Christopher Franklin. The Assistants are Jose Cardenas and Saul Espinosa.
Sweeny is led by manager Jason Baca and his players, William Gutierrez, Landen Harrison, Royce Baldry, Roy Blackwell, Lazarus Velarde, Kian Weston, Sammy Warncke, Brenner Baca, Dustin Hickman, Jaxon Baird, Eli Farley and Chancely Clifton. Assistants are Jeff Farley and Matt Warncke.
The championship round for this tourney starts Wednesday.
11U
Two teams are vying for the district championship as Sweeny will take on El Campo, the tournament hosts, June 24. Finals are June 26.
12U
Sweeny will host the tournament today, and the championship round is Wednesday.
The tournament’s first game between Freeport and East Bernard is at 6 p.m., followed by Boling vs. West Columbia.
Winners advance to a 6 p.m. contest Saturday against Brazos, followed by the hometown team Sweeny.
There will be two elimination round games at 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday.
Freeport is coached by Bobby Dawson. His players include Klayton Dawson, Tripp Retzloff, Julian Arredondo, Naomi Matthews, Wyatt Nugent, Braedyn Valenzuela, Parker Pinckard, Logan Padron, Aarian Elicerio, Romeo Alvera, J.D. Castillo, Blaine Conner and Jaxon Mauer. Assistant coaches are BL Goerge and Trey Goerge.
JD Hurt manages Sweeny, with Payton Meador, Declan Weston, Beau Higgins, Houston Howell, Colton Newsom, Jack Genella, Devin Fields, Caiden Mitchell, Kavion Woodard, Kolten Hurt, Luke Nail, Koen Davis and Hunter McKnight on the roster. Assistants are Charlie Genella and Patrick Whittenburg.
SENIORS
Sweeny will host the two-team bracket against Palacios on Wednesday. The championship round could start the next day or June 24.
DISTRICT 36
The district is between three locations for the 10U, 11U and 12U tournaments.
Starting with the 10U today at George Park in Richmond, there is Area 1 being played on field No. 2 between Angleton and Brazoria.
Danbury vs. Sugar Land will follow.
Losers of these two games will play at 6 p.m. Saturday in an elimination contest followed by the winner of Angleton/Brazoria taking on Lamar Red.
Bubba Meador is in his first Little League head coaching position for the Danbury All-Stars.
“We have a bunch of rock stars. We have some gritty boys who are just hard workers,” Meador said. “They are very respectful, and going into a season, one never knows what they are going to get, but I tell you what, every one of these young men are amazing.”
The team includes Colten Krenek, Hunter Sample, Reed Corbell, Teague Meador, Ty Cook, Braxton Baldrige, Carter Casper, Colt Harrell, Gunner Brown, Brantley Greaves, Austin Roberts, Bentley Pohl and Colter Eastland. Assistant coaches are Curt Rusnak and Jerry Krenek.
“We hard at work drilling them with grounding drills and putting them in different positions along with the zig-zag drill where we work on pop-flys a lot,” Bubba Meador said. “The first hour or so is just about drilling basics into their head.”
The Championship round begins Tuesday.
In an Area 2 game at 6 p.m. today on field No. 4 at George Park, Alvin will take on Rosenberg, followed by Brazoswood vs. Needville. Losers will meet in an elimination contest Saturday, followed by the winner of Alvin/Rosenberg against Lamar Blue.
The championship round starts Tuesday.
11U
The 11U tournament starts today at Alvin Little League Field. Brazoswood opens against Lamar at 6 p.m., followed by Angleton and Needville.
Losers will play at 6 p.m. Saturday in an elimination contest followed by Alvin vs. the winner of Brazoswood/Lamar.
The championship round starts Tuesday.
12U
Rosenberg National will host at Seabourne Creek Regional Sports Complex off Expressway 59. The first games are at 7 p.m. today with Angleton taking on Brazoria on field No. 3. Alvin and Lamar will play on field No. 4.
The seven-team bracket continues Saturday with Brazoswood and Danbury tangling at 7 p.m. and the winner of Angleton/Brazoria taking on Rosenberg on field No. 4.
“I think we have a pretty good team that likes to play together, and they have been together for a while,” Danbury manager Sonny Vrazel said. “It’s a young 12U with only about four or five 12-year-olds, and the rest are all 11. But we play together, and I had never been with a group that enjoys the game of baseball like this group. It makes one like the game of baseball just a bit more.”
His team features Maverick Calloway, Gage Peltier, Brantley Kennedy, Dane Sodek, Matthew Feazell, Evan Catoe, Case Kroschel, Anderson Peltier, Lincoln Wollam, Xander Pohl, Ryan Vrazel and Brayden Reaves. Assistants are David Catoe and Jake Reaves.
“We’ve played a couple of scrimmages, but we have gotten together to make sure that they jell as a team,” Sonny Vrazel said. “We are hoping to put some hits together and watch our pitching go and watch our pitching take over. They are nervous about the game, but everybody knows how tough it is playing there.”
The championship round starts Thursday.
SENIORS
Sweeny hosts the best-of-three tournament against Palacios beginning Wednesday.
