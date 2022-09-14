FOOTBALL
The Sweeny Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead and never looked back en route to a 33-18 victory Friday against Hempstead in a non-district football game.
The Bulldogs (1-2) led 7-6 after the first quarter but outscored the Bobcats, 18-4, in the second quarter to lead 25-10 at the half.
The 33 points are the most the team has scored through three games this season.
The Bulldogs were also efficient on third downs, finishing 9-of-16 (56 percent).
Grayson Ward and Timmy Shepard each led the Sweeny defense with seven tackles, and Warrick Hernandez recorded three tackles for a loss, including a sack. Sloan Novak intercepted Hempstead quarterback Calvin Thompson.
Sweeny will host Needville (2-1) this week.
Danbury offense struggles in loss to Bay Area Christian: With their top seniors out, the Danbury Panthers struggled to generate much offense, falling to Bay Area Christian, 14-7, Friday.
Seniors Michael Goudy and Kamrin McKinney were injured in the team’s Week 2 defeat to Anderson-Shiro. Senior Mason Ahart finished 20 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown in their place. He was 3-of-9 passing for 21 yards at quarterback.
Trent Peltier had five rushes for 14 yards.
Hunter Varvrecka recorded five punts for 197 yards.
The Panthers (1-2) will look to rebound Friday for homecoming against Ganado.
Pioneers lose late lead: Iowa Colony surrendered 25 fourth-quarter points in a 35-28 loss to Brookshire Royal on Friday at Alvin Memorial Stadium.
Pioneers quarterback Kamal Henry was 8-of-16 passing with three interceptions, and running back Jacody Miles rushed for 113 yards on 12 carries and three scores.
Haydon Caston led the Pioneer defense with 13 tackles, and Treshaun O’Neal racked up 12 tackles, two for a loss, a sack and an interception. Henry Kalu and Miles each contributed 10 tackles.
Iowa Colony will host Columbia on Friday.
Columbia freshman improves to 3-0: The Roughnecks freshman football team defeated Randle, 33-14, Thursday.
The ’Necks got things going quickly by scoring on the game’s opening drive with a 50-yard pass from quarterback Cade Thoe to Robert Reyes.
Thoe also scored two rushing touchdowns and Braden Gilliam and Logan Lewis each contributed a rushing score. Columbia’s offensive line controlled the defense the entire game, allowing backs Gilliam, Pinheiro and Noah Wallace to have a field day.
Robert Phillips and Reyes led in tackles. Ian Stewart and Luke Breazeale both had sacks, Gilliam shut down the edge and Wallace had two pass breakups.
For the second week in a row, the Roughneck defense allowed only 14 points.
The ’Necks will host Iowa Colony on Thursday at Griggs Field.
Junior varsity game called because of lightning: Last Thursday’s junior varsity game between Columbia and Randall was suspended because of lightning.
Randle led, 6-0 when play was stopped.
The Roughnecks limited Randle to one score in the first half behind standouts Hunter Tello, Brian Russell, Aiden Kyle and Carmello Bell. The Roughnecks were led by Chase Mata, Riley Kingrea, Aiden Goff and Jaxon Stark on offense.
Columbia will play Iowa Colony on Thursday.
Ward leads Cougars to upset win: Columbia graduate and Washington State quarterback Cam Ward led the Cougars to a 17-14 victory over No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
The Cougars trailed the Badgers, 14-7, at the half, but engineered a drive to set up a 26-yard field goal by Dean Janikowski and delivered the go-ahead touchdown pass for 31 yards to Nakia Watson with 5:12 remaining in the third quarter.
Ward finished 17-of-28 passing for 200 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against one of the best defenses in the nation.
Through two games, Ward has passed for 428 yards and four touchdowns as the Cougars are 2-0 on the young season.
VOLLEYBALL
Lady ’Necks swept by El Campo
Columbia lost in straight sets to El Campo, 25-10, 25-12, 25-21, Friday in a non-district game.
Kate Kondra led the team with 10 kills, followed by four from Katelin Arnold.
Payton Damborsky had eight digs and Kondra and Katelynn Lewis each had six digs. Damborsky collected 16 assists.
West Brazos enjoys strong season opener: The West Brazos Junior High volleyball teams each opened the 2022 season with victories last week against Wharton.
The West Brazos Junior High seventh-grade A team swept Wharton, 25-10, 25-12.
Lady ’Bout team captain Morgan Broussard led her team to victory, playing strong up front by delivering two hits and several key passes.
Leigha Longbotham and Chloe Hardage navigated the back row brilliantly, making multiple successful passes throughout the match.
However, the game was won at the service line, where Iimilah Stroman dominated with 14 consecutive serves, including six aces, to close out the first set.
The Lady ’Bouts host Bay City on Thursday.
The Lady ’Bouts seventh-grade B team swept Wharton, 25-15, 25-17.
Lacie Welch, Mi’lan Tipton, Sara Jo Roundtree and Kalee Watkins led the team with their consistent serving.
All players contributed with great passes leading to solid defense.
The eighth-grade Lady ’Bouts A team defeated Wharton 25-12, 25-20.
Alexa Pierce, Jolee McDonald and Emily Sharpe each had an ace. Emma Geery and Lexi Tumlinson had two kills, while Irie Kinney led with three kills.
Gracie Raley had key passes that led the Lady ’Bouts to victory.
The Lady ’Bouts eighth-grade B team beat Wharton in straight sets, 25-18, 25-22.
Addie Martinez scored a team-high nine points, and Esiree Flores had five. Standout players included Makenley Cardwell and Lexey Kloecker.
CROSS-COUNTY
Bucs take 2nd at Region III preview
The Brazoswood Bucs had six runners finish in the top 20 times, helping the team to a runner-up performance at the UIL Region III Preview meet Saturday at Sam Houston State University.
Humble Atascocita won the meet with 42 points, followed by B’wood with 67, Friendswood for third with 109, Pearland with 139 and Lake Creek with 140.
Giovani Diaz paved the way for the Bucs with an eighth-place time of 16:12.4.
Diego Moya placed 16th with his time of 16:52.2, and Charles Patton followed in 16:52.9. Rounding out the top six times for the Bucs were Trevor Kuhlman in 16:56.6 and Trace Whitley in 16:56.8 for 19th and 20 places, respectively. Mason McFeeters took 23rd place in 17:02.5.
The Lady Bucs placed eighth in the meet with 189 points. Atascocita also won the girls competition with 76 points, followed by Foster with 77, Friendswood with 116, Lake Creek with 133 and Clear Creek with 135.
Jordan Harvey led the Lady Bucs with a time of 21:32.3 for 27th place, and Amira Walton crossed the finish line in 21:32.5 to take 28th. Ava Andress finished 45th in 22:18.3 and rounding out the top five were Juliana Funk with her time of 22:44.9 and Giselle Moys at 23:05.5.
Bucs JV win meet: The Brazoswood Bucs junior varsity team won the Deer Park Invitational on Friday.
The team finished with 63 points, with three runners placing in the top eight times.
Brayden Smith took third with a time of 20:30.39, and Sebastian Charles crossed the finish line in 20:41.98 for a fifth-place finish. Eric Garrison’s time of 21:05.02 placed him in eighth.
Rounding out the Bucs’ scoring were Luke Pottratz (27th, 22:22.39), Ty Lozano (32nd, 22:37.94), Ezra Kuba (39th, 23:08.75) and Roberto Vasquez (40th, 23:10.87).
Angleton, Danbury run on the beach: The Angleton and Danbury cross-country teams competed Friday at the Galveston Ball Beach Invitational.
The Wildcats placed ninth with 200 points.
Jacob Spillers led the Panthers with a 36th-place time of 20:29.4, and Devin Soliz led the Wildcats with a time of 20:33.9 for 37th place. Angleton’s Carter O’Leary followed in 20:42.8 to take 39th, and rounding out the scoring for the Wildcats were Raymond Trujillo (52nd, 20:56.5), Ricardo Gutierrez (62nd, 21:09.1), Valentino Rubio (65th, 21:13.9), Braden Duron (69th, 21:24.8) and Kevin Cedeno (71st, 21:27.3).
Angleton Christian also competed Friday, led by Joel Lovell’s 24th-place time of 20:07.7. Raylan Bosquez also competed for the Warriors, crossing the finish line in 21:27.3 to 71st place.
Bean Peavy competed for Danbury, finishing in 23:08.
West Brazos competes in Bellville: The West Brazos boys and girls cross-country teams competed Sept. 3 in Bellville.
Finishers included Kyndall Sobotik taking 12th in 16:09, followed by Avery White with a 13th-place time of 16:10 and Emily Sharpe in 16:28 for 16th place. Also competing were Adyson Johnson (25th, 17:05), Britt Hyatt (28th, 17:14), Faith Barnett (36th, 17:47), Bailey Filer (39th, 17:53), Adalyn Johnson (44th, 18:08), Grace Sarazoga (45th, 18:13), Elyssa Wachtel (46th, 18:15), Jolee McDonald (50th, 19:14), Brooklyn Caldwell (52nd, 19:09), Natalie Adalpe (54th, 19:24), Bernice Rodriquez (55th, 19:33), Isabella Sarazoga (57th, 20:12), Nevaeh Venton (58th, 20:13), Natalie Goodman (59th, 20:20) and Hailey Reyes (65th, 25:23).
Leading the way for the ’Bouts was Truitt Hanzik, who placed seventh in 14:09, and Diego Garcia finished in 14:33 for 12th place.
Also competing were Logan Maus (25th, 16:23), Eric Gregory (28th, 17:13), Zadin Taylor (31st, 17:20) and Jacob Kelley (42nd, 19:21).
WATER POLO
Bucs sweep weekend matches
The Brazoswood Bucs continued their winning ways with a couple of weekend victories against Foster and Memorial.
The Bucs beat the Falcons, 13-3, and took down Memorial, 18-9.
In the win over Foster, Anthony Sury made five goals and recorded two assists, followed by three goals by Jayden Arana. Michael Johnson finished with a pair of goals.
Mason Potter came up with four steals, Luke Mixon had three and Braylon Ponzi collected two. Goalkeeper Ethan Lower had four blocks.
Arana and Potter led the Bucs with four goals each in their win over Memorial. Sury had two goals but also facilitated with five assists. Kasen Corn also had two goals.
Sean Brown recorded four steals, and Ponzi had three. Lower blocked four shots.
The Lady Bucs split the weekend with an 18-7 win over Memorial and a 14-3 defeat to Foster.
In the win over Memorial, Sarah Gambrel scored a game-high six goals, followed by four from Mallory Kesler and three from Minnie Tran. Recording two assists each were Tran, Kesler and Gambrel.
Tran led the team with five steals, and Kesler and Gambrel each recorded three. Jaycie Fort and Anna Reuschle each had two steals.
Goalkeeper Gigi lower recorded an assist and seven blocks.
Against Foster, Kesler, Gambrel and Sarah Mitterling each recorded a goal. Lower had a steal and six blocks. Gambrel also recorded three steals.
