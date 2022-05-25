Separated by 7 miles, Sweeny and Columbia will renew its San Bernard rivalry for a chance to advance to the UIL Softball State Championships.
In a best-of-three series, Sweeny (28-9) and Columbia (33-8) kick it off at 7 p.m. today at Pearland Dawson High School.
Game 2 will start at 2 p.m. Saturday, and if a third game is needed, it will follow 30 minutes later.
Both teams are 8-2 in the playoffs, and the Lady Dogs enter on a four-game win streak.
The Lady Dogs are coming off a sweep of Tuloso-Midway, 7-4 and 7-5, by sticking to what has been working for them.
“We have been working on situational things all year but have been incorporating it more as the year has gone on,” first-year Sweeny coach Darian Harris said. “But I will say, we’ve been doing it more so toward the end of district probably. More so on things that we were seeing in the games and just talking to the girls individually and asking them what their mindset was in their at-bats. Whether on offense or defense, just getting a feel for where their head were at gave us an idea of what we needed to work on. Because we wanted them to get comfortable and be confident whenever those situations came up in a game.”
During District 24-5A play, Sweeny defeated Columbia, 5-4 and 5-0.
“I think that honestly and speaking from experience because I have been there, but the two games that we beat them, it doesn’t matter at all,” Harris said. “At this point, we are a different team than what we were in district and have gotten better and stronger. But so has Columbia. They are a lot better team than what we saw in the district. They battled through their side of the bracket just like we did, so we know those two games in the district were big at that point. But we don’t want the girls thinking they have a leg up. I know Columbia is coming with a vengeance, and it should be a good series.”
The Lady ’Necks got off to a 15-0 start to the season and are coming off two straight playoff series where they lost the first game against Boerne and Calallen. However, the Lady ’Necks responded with back-to-back victories each time.
“The girls have just stepped up this year, and I knew this breed of girls that it was going to be a good year,” sixth-year Columbia coach Lauren Guthrie said. “The freshmen that came out along with the sophomores, juniors and seniors have all just played well. When we were 15-0 at preseason, we kept saying it would be our year. I’ve told the girls from the beginning to leave it on the field because one never knows when a season can be taken away, like during COVID year. So that’s what they’ve done is leave it on the field, and they have just continued to tell me that they are not done yet.”
Understanding what is at stake against rival Sweeny, the Lady ’Necks feel like they are in a different place now.
“Sweeny will be a tough team to beat. We lost to them in district, but I thought the first game we should have won, but it was just a mental thing with us,” Guthrie said. “I feel like the girls this time around are in a different mental state. They are ready to fight tooth and nail by putting in the extra work.”
In 2011, the two teams met in the Region IV final. Sweeny swept the Lady ’Necks to advance to the state tournament.
“I know both of our lineups are powerful, and I know our lineup is a huge asset that has helped us in the games where we’ve had to win back to back to take the series,” Harris said. “With our lineup working the way it has, it relaxes our pitchers more knowing that they have the bats to help them.”
Guthrie believes the outcome could be different this time around.
“As a coach, it makes me feel good that they have confidence in themselves, and they know that they didn’t quite put it all out there but are ready to take care of business,” she said. “I have noticed their change from district to playoffs, and their mental state is there.”
The UIL Class 4A state semifinals will be at 4 and 7 p.m. June 2 at the University of Texas in Austin.
