ANGLETON
Learning the game of basketball from scratch, Angleton’s Rebecca Bryant worked hard enough to earn a scholarship to play at the next level.
At 5-foot-10, the post player for the Ladycats will head to Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie to suit up with the Lady Lions.
“It felt good because now I know that all of the work that I put in has paid off,” Bryant said.
It took more than hard work after first getting on the basketball court as a seventh-grader. From that point on, she concentrated on getting better.
“I had always hoped to improve to this point. I’ve improved a lot since then, because I was pretty bad in seventh grade,” Bryant said. “I used to be on B team, but my freshman year I made the JV team and by sophomore year I was on varsity.”
In her final season with the Ladycats, Bryant posted 4.9 points per game from her post position along with 3.8 rebounds, shooting 44 percent from field and 64 percent from free throw line.
The Lady Lions were the only program to offer Bryant as they finished their regular season 8-12 in the Sooner Athletic Conference. The team also made the Sooner Conference Tournament.
The Lady Lions were 14-14 overall as the season ended abruptly because of COVID-19, meaning they were unable to participate in the tournament.
“Prior to all of this stuff happening, my AAU coach got in contact with their coach and she was interested in me,” Bryant said. “She asked if I could come watch one of the home games and right after that, she offered.”
During her time at the game, Bryant realized that this could be a team she could play for.
“They were a really aggressive team and they were quick and for me it seemed like a good fit,” she said. “Another thing that I liked was that they played good together. They were a team.”
Assemblies of God is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program, a place where Bryant hopes to be for the next four seasons.
Her growth in the game happened because she was either working out with the Ladycats or her AAU team. Bryant spent a lot of time in the gym perfecting her craft, but her intangibles as a player have also improved.
“I would say that my aggression is something that has really grown for me because mostly I use to be a soft player,” she said. “But not anymore, with the help of my coaches and teammates I really focused on myself and the game.”
She also needed to improve her confidence on the court, she said.
“It took some time to really believe in myself, but again I finally got there with the help of my teammates and coaches,” Bryant said. “My best friend’s mom helped me almost every day from teaching me the basics to more advanced moves. She still helps me to this day and with her help I’ve been able to catch on quickly at times. Of course there have been some difficult moments along the way, but there is always bumps in the road.”
During this pandemic, Bryant has stayed vigilant, using workouts from the Assemblies of God coaching staff.
“We would have mild Mondays, sprints on Tuesdays and Crossfit on Wednesdays as we were just doing different things throughout the weeks,” she said. “Every Monday we would have to send in our mile times and for me I concentrated on trying to get better on my feet and just get better with my shot.”
Time away from her teammates and coaches wasn’t always easy for Bryant.
“It was just difficult and weird because we weren’t in school,” Bryant said. “But I think it will be fun playing there, but I know that I will have to ease myself into it since I will not know everyone there. Once I get comfortable with everyone, I think it will be better.”
Bryant’s next big day will Friday when she graduates from Angleton High School.
“It will be somewhat normal, but we have to be six feet apart on the field and only four members will be able to attend,” she said. “I’ve tried staying focused throughout all of this. I just didn’t allow it to get to me. One of the reasons why I’ve stuck with it was because I wanted to continue to improve myself to my doubters. For me that is important because I know I can play this game.”
