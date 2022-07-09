I am similar to my boat, I’m Ready, and most of my fishing tackle in that our ol’ body needs some repair occasionally.
Over the last year and a half, six doctors and too many shots and pills have helped me with a double by-pass, an ongoing year battle with the shingles, a lingering three-month encounter with type-A flu, and dental problems never seem to get fixed. When my hooks and stringer stay dry, there are not many storylines for me to spread ink on paper.
Finally, the winds have turned to my back, thanks to my loving nurse, Mamu, and many of you who have wished me well.
Scott Jamison, my long-time fishing buddy, knowing I needed to get out on the water, took me on a couple of trips without much luck.
On one trip, we didn’t catch a single redfish. In all my 80 years of chasing shadows in the shallows, I do not remember that happening. Instead of our lack of fishing skills, we attributed it to extreme high tides during which our two-spotted friends like to feed in the water-covered reeds along the shorelines.
Early last week, my son, Chuck, notified me that he would be visiting me on Friday. On his way from Leona, he planned to swing by College Station and pick up my 12-year-old grandson, Caden. He informed me to get ready for some hook wetting on Saturday.
My pre-trip planning is extensive. It is necessary to have I’m Ready’s gas and oil reservoirs full, her electrical equipment working properly and trailer lights bright and shining.
In addition, my tackle box must have a good supply of hooks, sinkers and leaders and all 11 rods and reels on board must be working and rigged up properly.
The three rigs I had been using were in good shape, but the other eight need some extensive attention. The leaders and lines were frayed, hooks were rusty and all of their line guides were dry and badly needed oiling. I spent a good half-day checking all my equipment, during which my love of the fish escalated because of such a long layoff.
Fishing with my son is an old hat but the chance to help my young grandson catch his first keeper-size red had me pumped.
They arrived Friday evening. Mamu prepared a feast for supper and a huge sack lunch for our fish hunt the next day. I arranged for some live minnows from the bait camp and gave Caden a long practice session about using his rod and reel. Early Saturday morning, after breakfast from our gourmet cook, we left for a day of hook wetting.
As I’m Ready slides into the water, I notice that tides are above average, so I make a long run to the north, hoping to get into a remote back bay where many big two spotters live. It was a nice 15-minute run to a small channel that leads to my honey hole.
After traveling a short distance upstream, it was clear the water was too low, so we stopped short at the intersection of three cuts that provided some big boys for our stringer on other occasions. We played the waiting game for half of the morning with only a single hardhead catfish caught, so we decided to relocate.
We traveled south to a cut that led to a bay where Chuck used his cast net to catch a few extra mullets and poled down along a shell reef only to find no redfish at home. Our third sweet spot back in the direction of town was just as unproductive. As we debated our next move, the clicker on my favorite old red reel started screaming. At first, we felt sure it was an alligator gar that had been surfacing close by, but after a long battle, it turned out to be a nice keeper red.
With an outgoing tide and late in the day, Chuck suggested we go to what we call our clean-up hole, which is a long, deep cut with oyster shells lining both sides.
As we settled down and backed up to one side, the water in a shallow little pocket exploded. We had trapped a nice red. That big boy splashed salt water all over the place while giving us a thrill and finally wiggled back into deep water. It was a good sign. Over the next hour, Chuck and I both netted a stringer size red.
In the meantime, I was feeling bad for Caden. Suddenly the line starts peeling off one of his rigs, and that clicker is telling him it’s time to set the hook. He responded by doing everything well he had practiced the day before while going to battle and winning the war with his first stringer size 21-inch redfish. The smile on his face told a great story.
Being his Pa and having been a part of an adventure he will never forget made me feel so proud.
Hopefully, by next time, the doctors will find enough bolts and nuts to repair this old body, and I can take Caden to catch a full limit of those wild bronze backs that live in the shadows of the waves.
