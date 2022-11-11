WEST COLUMBIA — Columbia is hopeful corrections to last week’s regular-season finale will be enough to upset another top-seeded team in the postseason.
The Roughnecks (5-5) will face Silsbee (10-0) today in a Class 4A, D-II, Region III bidistrict game at Bulldog Stadium in La Porte.
Columbia was a fourth-seeded team last year in the playoffs and defeated North Forest after the ’Necks suffered a regular-season finale loss to Brazosport.
Silsbee comes with an impressive offense.
The unit is scoring an average of 46.7 points per game and is beating teams by an average margin of 32 points.
The Roughnecks will try to limit junior receiver Drelon Miller, who has received scholarship offers from the University of Michigan and the University of Incarnate Word.
“They have a ton of speed across the board, and I think we just need to limit the big plays,” Mascheck said.
Quarterback Mason Brisbane leads the Tigers’ offense. He is 112-of-183 passing, completing 61.2 percent of his passes, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Tigers’ offense is balanced, with four rushers racking up at least 300 yards. Kevin Martin leads the backfield with 63 carries, 567 yards and nine touchdowns, followed by Trei Kibbles with a team-high 82 carries, 469 yards and four scores. Other rushers include Miller with 317 yards and three touchdowns and Jonah Brown with 370 yards and three touchdowns.
“Silsbee is a big-play offense, and we can not give up big plays in the passing or the run game,” Mascheck said.
Mascheck compared the Tigers’ offense to Brookshire Royal, the Roughnecks’ opponent, last week. The Falcons were balanced with quarterback Ashton Robinson and running back Zakia Anderson leading the way. After leading 10-7 at the half, the Falcons outscored the ’Necks 28-3 in the second half and scored 21 consecutive points in the third quarter.
“They are going to be in spread with the ability to throw the football down the field,” Mascheck said.
Mascheck wants to see the ’Necks finish drives, something they struggled with last week against Brookshire Royal. Columbia rushed for 226 yards and recorded 11 first downs but converted 1-of-9 on third downs and committed two turnovers.
“I thought we played well; we just couldn’t finish drives,” Mascheck said. “We can’t have negative plays against Silsbee. We have to have positive plays, control the clock and when we have our chances, take them.”
The Tigers’ 4-2-5 defense allows 14.7 points per game behind Jaydon Williams and Garry White. Williams leads the team in tackles with 120, 25 tackles for a loss and six sacks, and White follows with 84 stops, 17 for a loss and a team-high seven sacks.
“Their two inside linebackers are good, and their secondary is good,” Mascheck said. “We have seen guys this season as good as them, but we have to do a good job on the mental side of things and not make mental mistakes.”
Maschecks also wants to see a clean game on offense. In each of the ’Necks’ five losses, the team has struggled with turnovers, giving the defense a short field to deal with, much like last week.
“Too many times, we would have a positive play followed by a negative play,” Mascheck said. “On the defensive side, we can not be on the field as much as we were last week. We were on the field so much in the second half that they started making those big plays.”
The winner of today’s game will play the winner next week between Smithville and Gatesville.
