Melba Joyce Lee Hosey is grateful to be inducted into the 43rd annual Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Honor/Hall of Fame.
A cheerleader at Sweeny George W. Carver High School, Hosey became the team captain during the Wildcats’ run to the 1A state title in 1965.
“It felt great to be told that I was going to be inducted, and right now, I am just waiting for the big day,” Hosey said.
Her induction day is July 23 in Houston.
“I am so ready, and they will give us two minutes for a speech,” she said. “But first of all, I will thank the committee for recognizing the cheerleaders for this great honor. I also want to mention what my career was like in high school being a cheerleader and how much it played into the kind of person I am today.
“When I started working on these projects, I was surprised that cheerleaders were being recognized as well, even though I knew they were a big part of the football and basketball teams. We were expected to have good performances because we were always in front of the crowd.”
Hosey started when her older sister cheered at Sweeny Carver High School.
“One of the big things that helped me become such a good cheerleader was when I started, I would practice with my sister’s group,” she said. “For me to have that advantage was just automatic to perform the steps and cheers.”
Hosey was chosen to attend the Summer Cheerleading Camp at Prairie View A&M University during her sophomore year.
“It was hard work because we had to learn the steps, stay in step and practice after school,” Hosey said. “Mostly, it also was just hard work, and becoming a cheerleader was tough. So after that camp, I was the one that had to teach the group the moves.
“Now we never performed any crazy stunts but did flips, but never did the tumbling down from someone’s shoulder. I never did flips either, but I just worked hard to become a good cheerleader.”
As she continued to grow in cheerleading, Hosey was the team captain by her senior year, which was a fun season for the team.
“This was an important year for me because as a team captain, I had to make sure the line was right, all of the cheerleaders were present, whether for a game or practice, and when facing the audience, that the cheerleader in the rear would let us know what was going on in the field because that is how we did our yells,” Hosey said. “To be the head cheerleader when they won the state championship was a wonderful experience because I enjoyed that year with no regrets.”
An honor student in high school, Hosey graduated from Houston Community College, Alvin Community College and the University of Houston, majoring in nursing. For the next 48 years, Hosey worked as a caretaker and served on the Board of Vocational Nurses Examiner for five and a half years.
“I learned a lot of things in high school but being a cheerleader also taught me structure and those leadership skills,” Hosey said. “I learned how to follow and lead from being a cheerleader because if we didn’t get those cheers right, that head cheerleader would go to that person and let her do those cheers by herself.”
