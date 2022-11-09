LAKE JACKSON — While the calendar has changed to November, Brazosport Christian head football coach Ricky Austin’s energy has remained as electric as it was in August.
And why shouldn’t it be? After all, his team will be hosting its first playoff football game in school history.
“I’m on Cloud 9 right now,” Austin said. “With my first year as head coach going to the playoffs and finishing second in district, I am trying to bring it down a notch, but it’s a beautiful thing. Words can’t explain.”
The Eagles (6-3) will play San Marcos Hill Country Christian (3-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a TAPPS 1A, Division III Area round game at Brazosport Christian School.
BCS is enjoying its best season since 2017 when that team finished 9-2. That success stems from an electric offense and a killer defense.
“They bought into what I have been saying, and they have taken it and run with it,” Austin said. “Any new coach will take a while to see their plan come to fruition. But these guys have latched on, they are falling in love with the process, and that’s all I ask as a coach.”
Austin takes great pride in defense, dating back to his defensive back days at Brazoswood High School and Howard Payne University. Austin learned a lot after his first year as defensive coordinator last season.
“I have been an 11-man football all my life, and to come in as a six-man defensive coordinator and learn the nuance of six-man … there are so many formations in six-man, it’s unreal,” Austin said. “A coach at the district meeting said yesterday, ‘If you don’t know how to defend against six man, then the score is going to be as high as you can count.
“Playing solid defense is the key — you have to tackle in space, and these guys have stood up to the challenge. I’m sure they do not like me on some weeks, but it’s for the good, and it shows up on Friday nights.”
The Rams enter Friday’s game with losses in three of their last four games and surrender 52.2 points per game.
The Eagles offense has been clicking since suffering a 62-14 defeat to District 5 champion Baytown Christian on Sept. 30. The Eagles are averaging 36.4 points per game and have scored at least 48 points in three of the last four games. Defensively, the Eagles allow 28.2 points per game but have limited opponents to six or fewer points in three of the last four games. The team has also pitched two shutouts this season — the most since 2017.
The only game during their four-game win streak the Eagles have not scored many points was a 13-6 win over Living Stones Christian, a team that was once second in the district before BCS ran the table.
“The elements played a huge factor in that game,” Austin said. “It was muddy, there was a big swimming pool in the middle of the field and neither team could handle the ball correctly. It came down to which team would make the fewest mistakes, and our guy (Elijah Burris) made more plays than their guy.”
To get to the No. 2 seed in the district, the Eagles had to take care of business against Divine Savior Academy and Living Stones — both teams were ahead of the Eagles — and BCS answered the bell. Now the beat goes on as the Eagles look to make history.
“Those two games were going to show us what we are made of, and they showed up,” Austin said. “I can’t say enough about this team’s resilience, commitment and determination. They get along with each other — they are boys, and there are going to be disagreements, but it’s all a family. It’s all a brotherhood.”
The last BCS team to advance to the regional tournament was in 2012, when that team went 9-3 and finished as a regional quarterfinalist. The program has advanced to the regional tournament twice and finished as a state semifinalist in 2006.
A win Friday could set up another date with Divine Savior in the regional semifinal.
“Our expectations are always high,” Austin said. “I told our guys at the beginning of the season, don’t worry about the pressure, you be the pressure. … What we need to do to win this football game is put together a complete game on offense, defense and special teams and play lights out.
“Do the small things; we have been a master at the small things. Your job entitles you to be a master at the small things, and if we do that, we should win this first game.”
