It was a tale of two seasons for Columbia and Sweeny.
The Roughnecks (3-3, 5-6) overcame an 0-2 start to District 10-4A, D-II play by reaching the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, while Sweeny (0-6, 1-9) saw its nine-year playoff run come to an end.
Nevertheless, both rival schools had players make the all-district football team.
Bellville (6-0, 11-1) was the district champion, followed by Brookshire Royal (5-1, 9-2), Sealy (4-2, 7-5) and Columbia. Sweeny finished last in the standings.
The district’s most valuable player went to Royal linebacker Justin Cryer. Other superlative honors included Royal receiver Dashawn Adams as offensive MVP; Bellville defensive lineman DJ Sanders as defensive MVP; Sealy receiver Haden Wernecke as utility MVP; and Royal quarterback Ashton Robinson as newcomer of the year. The top coaching staff honor went to Bellville.
First-team offensive honor for Columbia went to offensive lineman Peyton Johnson.
Other selections included quarterback, D’vonne Hmielewski, Sealy; running back, Raymond Hudson, Wharton and DD Murrary, Bellville; receiver, Dylan Thomas, La Marque, Jared Newsome, Wharton, Brandon Ward, Bellville, and Antonio Page, Royal; tight end, Bucky Koy, Bellville; and linemen, Marcus Smith and Jakob Hranicky, Bellville, Rylan Reichardt, Sealy, Jaylon Bray, Royal, and Brandon Russell, La Marque.
Linebacker Zach White was Columbia’s lone first-team defender. Tate Thrasher was a first-team punter.
Other first-team players included defensive line, Cory Richardson, Bellville, Clay Coleman and William Forrester, Sealy, and Jeremiah Robinson, Royal; linebacker, Connor Gaines, Bellville, Jeffrey Neu, Sealy, Jeremiah Randolph, Royal, and Jeriel Butler, La Marque; and defensive back, Brandon Ward, and Hunter Kunkel, Bellville, Mason Klotz, Sealy, Page, Royal, and Michael Deyon, La Marque.
Roughnecks who made second-team offensive honors included receiver Mudassir Abdullah; offensive lineman Elijah Burton; and tight end Gage Raley.
Other second-team honorees included quarterback, Anthony Miles, La Marque; running back, Salahadin Allah, La Marque and Zakai Anderson, Royal; receiver, Noah Washington and Kane Killough, Sealy, Deyon, La Marque, and Avery Robinson, Royal; offensive linemen, Giovanni Martin, Wharton, Gustavo Infante, Royal; Maxwell Sajna, La Marque; Jose Espinoza, Sealy, and Jake Miles, Bellville; return specialist, A’Vonte Nunn, Sealy; and kicker Mauricio Diaz, Royal.
Second-team defensive selections for Columbia were defensive lineman Ryder Burrow; linebacker Dax Newell; and defensive backs Justin Cottrell and Jamarcus Higgins. Sweeny’s defensive lineman Gavin Massey and return specialist Cayden Jones each earned second-team honors for the Bulldogs.
Other second-team honorees included defensive linemen, Kai Janice, La Marque, and Zachariah Robinson, Royal; linebacker, Dylan Thomas, La Marque, Richard Hahn, Sealy, and Lane Lischka, Bellville; defensive back, Avery Robinson, Royal, Jimmie Saldana, La Marque, Nunn, Sealy, and Jakorian Baldridge, Wharton; kicker, Amador Lopez, Sealy; and punter, Juan Garcia-Rodriguez, La Marque.
Columbia’s honorable mention selections were running backs Naqualyn Grice, Trevon Lewis and Jaheim Campbell; and offensive linemen Elijah Burton, Teague Prewit, Mason Wallace and Jacob Brown. Defensive selections included defensive Makailum Castile; outside linebacker Grant Thrasher; and defensive lineman Gavin Gros.
Notching academic all-district honors for Columbia were Higgins, Cottrell, Castile, Blake Osteen, Newell, Lewis, Abdullah, Tate Thrasher, Raley, Grant Thrasher, White, Campbell, Casey Webb, Cade Lamb, Hunter Sanderson, Johnson, Luis Guevara, Trevor Kelly, Hadyn Schneider, Gros, Kaden Davis, Solomon Hogan, Reagan Gibson, Prewit, Jaycob Gonzales, Major Marshall, Cole Gotcher, Parker Kingrea, Noe Gallardo, Burton and Wallace.
Sweeny’s honorable mention selections went to receivers, Sloan Novak and Hagen Greenberg; linebackers, Kendrick Hernandez and Peyton Pierce; defensive lineman Warrick Hernandez; and punter Eli Kacal.
Bulldogs who made the academic all-district included Holden Bullock, Kolton Correll, Jose Gonzalez, Greenberg, Kyler Head, Juan and Kendrick Hernandez, Cody Holesovsky, Seth Jammer, Seth Jochum, Jay Johnson, Jones, Kacal, Shane Martinez, Tresten McArthur, Troy Meagher, Sean Niemeyer, Novak, Rooke Samford, Jesse Sanchez, Jaxen Schroeder, Timmy Shepard and Pierce.
