DANBURY — After racing past their opening-week opponent, the Danbury Panthers came back to earth in Week 2.
The rushing attack that put up 350-plus yards and 51 points last week couldn’t find any daylight Friday against Anderson-Shiro at Humber Field, and the Panthers fell, 12-9.
A defensive game all-night long, neither team topped 100 yards passing and many of the rushing attempts ended behind the line of scrimmage. Danbury suffered its biggest offensive loss on the game’s second play when senior running back Kamerin McKinney sustained a knee injury and was done for the night.
The first score didn’t come until early in the second quarter, with the Owls capping off a 12-play, 92-yard drive, ending with a 1-yard keeper from sophomore quarterback Connor Daley.
After exchanging possessions, Danbury (1-1) would respond with a six-play, 65-yard drive, all with senior quarterback Michael Goudy. His 10-yard scamper capped off the drive in which he ran the ball five times.
The Panther defense held the Owls out of the end zone with a last-second stand at the end the half.
Anderson-Shiro made a change at quarterback in the second half, plugging in junior Jordan Coronado. It was a change that head coach Chance Barlow expected.
“We knew they kind of split reps. Both of those kids can play and they bring something different to the table,” he said.
The Danbury defense not only limited the quarterback play, but shut down senior running back Jarvin Haynes. After 72 yards in the first half, he was held to minus-10 yards on seven carries in the final two quarters.
“Our stars on the D line, they came out tonight and we needed them and they played hard,” Barlow said.
One of the notables was senior defensive tackle Max Krochel, who finished with five tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks.
“He’s got a motor,” Barlow said. “When you play a game like this in a dogfight, it’s our guys’ motors, they shine.”
Goudy also sustained a leg injury when he was tackled for a loss. Although he tried to come back when the Panthers were on defense, he left the game again and did not return.
Anderson-Shiro backed itself up significantly late in the third quarter, with back-to-back penalties and a 9-yard loss on a sack setting up third and 37. The next snap would go over Coronado’s head and he would toss it out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
Danbury would follow that up with a three-and-out that lost 26 yards, mainly because of two high snaps.
The Owls would take advantage, with Coronado leading them on a 41-yard drive that he finished with a 12-yard touchdown run two plays into the fourth quarter.
Danbury senior quarterback Mason Ahart rushed for 12 yards and a first down to give the Panthers an opportunity to score with under a minute left. However, the Panthers turned the ball over on downs.
“A lot of our kids responded with effort the whole night. It’s just the execution,” Barlow said.
Goudy led the team in rushing and passing, finishing with 76 total yards. With the Panthers experiencing two key injuries, Barlow emphasized their backups will need to be prepared.
“We got to find a way to make them realize they are one play away from playing, ‘’ he said.
The Panthers will return to the field at 7 p.m. next Friday on the road against Bay Area Christian.
