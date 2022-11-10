ANGLETON — Walking out from the field house onto the grass, each player on Angleton’s football team knows it could be their last day of practice for the season and for the seniors, the last of their high school career.
It’s about seizing the opportunity for the Wildcats, and head coach Jason Brittain believes they have not taken it for granted.
The Wildcats will host a Class 5A, Region 3 bidistrict game at 7 p.m. today against Houston Madison (6-4) at Wildcat Stadium.
Angleton (8-2) celebrated its first district gold in five years with a 45-7 win over Fort Bend Kempner last week.
“For their seniors, this could be your last Monday practice, your last Tuesday practice, your last Wednesday practice ever, so just making sure that they understand the opportunity they have,” he said. “I think they are showing up and preparing themselves to give everything they have for the playoff round.”
The Wildcats are coming off their first district championship since 2017. They are rapidly approaching two months since their last loss against Foster on Sept. 16.
Since then, very few teams have hung with the champions, with four of their last six wins by double-digits.
“The thing about the 2017 season is we had a bunch of experienced players that have started for multiple years, and so you fast forward to 2022, we kind of had that same deal. I think the 2022 schedule obviously was much tougher,” he said.
He believes moving from Region 4 to 3 provided quality teams.
“I think everybody understands the quality of opponents we’ve played over these last several weeks. I think we’ve been in some really tough battles, and we found ways to win, so I think our kids, obviously they’re tough and prideful but confident in their abilities,” Brittain said.
The Wildcats upset last year’s District 9-5A, D-I winner, and current district member, Friendswood in the first round last year. They followed that by playing Cedar Park, who had played for the state championship year before.
“Getting that experience last year, we know is really important for us,” he said.
Since Adrian Ewells’ return at quarterback, Angleton has been nearly flawless.
His debut game in 2022 did not go as planned; throwing a pick-six just four minutes into a 35-7 loss to Foster. The Wildcats’ offense has done a 180, averaging 42.8 points per game after failing to eclipse 40 in the first four games.
Running back Deseahn Thomas is coming off a season-high four-touchdown performance against Kempner. Thomas has made the most of his senior year, going for 742 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“When it comes to our backs, they do a lot of things for us, it’s running the ball, blocking, lining up at receiver and catching passes, you know, so it just gives us the ability to spread the ball around and keep people off balance,” Brittain said.
The Marlins are coming off a 27-7 loss to Houston Sterling to end their regular season but did just enough to sneak into the playoffs. The District 9-5A, D-I’s fourth-place team finished a game ahead of Milby.
Passing for the Marlins will be more of a need than a want, with just 321 passing yards on the season from junior quarterback Isaiah Richard. Sophomore Ronald Square might see snaps.
“It really doesn’t matter what quarterback’s back there; all their other schemes are the same,” Brittain said.
The crown jewel of Madison’s offense has been running back Chase DeVaughn, who has carried the load with 1,381 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on the year, ranking first in both categories in the district.
When Madison throws the ball, Richard’s main target is freshman Dontrell Fisher, with 31 catches for 427 yards and four touchdowns. The next closest in production is DeVaughn, with 12 catches.
“They’ve got some receivers that are really quick and fast, and they have some really good size. So we know that we’re gonna get to see a team. That’s not going to lack any athleticism,” Brittain said.
In the secondary, senior captain JaCorian Hail has grabbed four interceptions and four pass deflections.
“They gain a bunch of negative plays because they have a bunch of athleticism on their team,” Brittain said.
The players expect to be competing at a high level whether they expect to compete for district championships, be in the playoffs or want to have an opportunity to play for a championship, he said.
“We see ourselves peaking at the right time, and that’s really what you want as you go into the playoffs,” Brittain said.
The ’Cats have continued to pile up wins, with five of their last six by 14 points or more. But one slip-up and many high school careers are finished.
“Being able to get one more game to walk into that stadium, especially for this Thursday that will most likely be the last time they ever play inside Wildcat Stadium,” Brittain said. “So just getting one more opportunity for those guys to play in that stadium under the lights is something that I am excited for.”
