Brazoswood 48, Clear Brook 27

Angleton 44, Fulshear 40

Brazosport 21, Needville 20

Bellville 35, Columbia 21

Van Vleck 52, Danbury 8

Strake Jesuit 43, Alvin 42

Shadow Creek 49, Alief Hastings 7

Pearland 44, Alief Elsik 13

Pearland Dawson 24, Alief Taylor 0

Manvel 42, Fort Bend Kempner 0

