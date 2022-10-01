FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD Oct 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brazoswood 48, Clear Brook 27Angleton 44, Fulshear 40Brazosport 21, Needville 20Bellville 35, Columbia 21Van Vleck 52, Danbury 8Strake Jesuit 43, Alvin 42Shadow Creek 49, Alief Hastings 7Pearland 44, Alief Elsik 13Pearland Dawson 24, Alief Taylor 0Manvel 42, Fort Bend Kempner 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Scoreboard Football Pearland Danbury Shadow Creek Alvin Fort Pearland Dawson Jesuit Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan sets truck on fire at gas pump, police sayHit and run victim identifiedFatal Angleton hit-and-run suspect arrestedOusted UTMB president 'ticked,' awaits explanationRiver's End firefighter battling for lifeBuc-ees fire suspect has prior indictments in areaAlvin firefighters dies in line of dutyMarijuana grow operation uncovered in Freeport, police sayOfficer shows up above the call of dutyAscend gets full abatement from county Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWhose side of the fence are you on: Neighbors dispute signage and property (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Legislators must protect wind, boost natural gas (2)Robert Ariail toon for Sept. 8, 2022 (2)Woman turns herself in after plastic bag hoax (1)Oyster Creek puts final stamp on tax rate (1)James Reid Perry (1)What do you think is the largest contributor to the teacher shortage? (1)Robert Ariail toon for Sept. 15, 2022 (1)Charles Glenn Ivy (1)1st Amendment protects neighbor's signs (1)Elizabeth Aslakson Mathis (1)Brazoria County lawsuit looks to preserve voting ballots (1)BUDDY SCOTT: Keep the law or experience pain (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News Making moves: City promotes lieutenant detective to assistant chief of police Symphony collaborates with Texas Country Reporter hosts to bring Texas-themed show to Clarion A is for Awesome: Brazosport ISD recognizes campus for A+ rating 2 more indicted in deadly Lake Jackson home invasion Crossing paths: Two 80-plus crossing guards guide kids to safety daily All RISEE: Weber introduces coastal infrastructure bill Surfside fundraiser marks new building, National Night Out event Bengtson's kickoff return ignites Bucs Online Poll What do you think is the largest contributor to the teacher shortage? You voted: What to teach has become too political School security is too lax Pay isn’t enough for the responsibilities Dealing with parents/unruly students Lack of respect from both the community and elected officials Other Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads invitation to bidders REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS RFQ No. Public Sale-20349 N Hwy Cause# Public Notice-Spaw Pollution Prevention Region 3 Education Service Center Hiring SDEIS Open Garcia,Graham,Lusko,Riojas,Robinet,Simo + 6 Septic Bulletin
