CLUTE — Brazoswood senior lineman Dawson Scott has a lot of pressure on his shoulders.
He is the anchor on the line protecting quarterback Isaac Ponce and paving holes for the running game, and he is looked upon to deliver moments of being a leader as the Bucs try to clinch a playoff spot in a couple of weeks.
His hard, unselfish work paid off Monday.
With teammates, coaches, administrators and family looking on, Scott was honored with $500 from the Taylor Whitley Foundation’s Show Up Award at the Brazoswood High School’s field house.
“I have a special place in my heart for offensive linemen,” said Shannon Whitley, founder of the Taylor Whitley Foundation. “So I might be biased, but they are courageous. They are the ones who do the heavy work up front, and they don’t get a lot of recognition, but this is all about showing up. Keep on showing up, doing the work and you will change the world, Mr. Scott.
“I am so proud of you and all of you. Ya’ll have the opportunity of a lifetime. Showing up makes a huge difference. It sounds simple, but when you think about it, it is tough, and it is a decision you have to make every single day.”
The Taylor Whitley Foundation was created in honor of former Texas A&M football and NFL player Taylor Whitley, who died unexpectedly in 2018 from cardiovascular disease. His motto was “Show up, give a flip, repeat.” His legacy is carried on by the foundation that awards high school and college students for more than just academics.
“In the short amount of time that I have gotten to coach this young man, it has been a privilege. I am happy that I got here when I did,” offensive line coach Matt Shepperd said. “This young man shows up every day, puts in the work, and he is the type of young man that you want the young athletes to look up to.
“He also shows up off the field. He takes care of business in the classroom, he’s out in the community and he is a great role model for our young ones.”
Taylor Whitley was also an offensive lineman, starting at a 1A high school.
“He had 24 people in his graduating class, and they had so few people on his football team that obviously he played offensive and defensive line, but he was also the kicker,” Shannon said. “But Taylor believed it was about work ethic and showing up.”
In seventh grade, Taylor would push trucks down the street — beginning with a Honda Accord and eventually pushing Suburbans — as his workout routine, Shannon said.
“As a small-school kid, he didn’t know he had the potential, but he just kept on showing up every single day,” Shannon said.
Taylor showing up eventually led to him attending Texas A&M and getting a shot at the NFL when he was drafted in the third round by the Miami Dolphins.
“He was a little disappointed at the end of it, but I asked him, ‘Is there anything that you would do differently?’ and he said, ‘I gave it everything that I had, and there was not one day where I could look back and say I would do something differently,’” Shannon said. “‘So regardless of how things turned out, I could hold my head high because I know that I did absolutely everything that I could.’”
Aside from his work on the field and in the classroom, Scott said he contributes a lot at his church and has not steered away from taking the time to help anyone in need.
“I’m glad I can do what I do to help everyone out by doing my part,” Scott said. “I am involved with my church, and I do anything I can to help someone — it doesn’t matter what it is, I am here to help.
“My parents have made the biggest impact. My mom and my dad have always been there and represented a big leadership role for me.”
