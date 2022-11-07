DANBURY
‘E ye of the Tiger” played over the loudspeaker inside the Danbury High School gymnasium during Monday’s volleyball practice. Like Rocky having to go against Russian fighter Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV,” the Lady Panthers are the underdog against a powerhouse in today’s Class 3A, Region 3 quarterfinal.
They anticipate the underdog prevailing.
For the first time in two decades, Danbury will play in the regional tournament against District 24-3A champion East Bernard today at Van Vleck High School.
Game time is 6 p.m.
“We are just as good of a team as they are. I wouldn’t call it a hurdle or something we need to overcome; I think we need to play how we play,” senior Jesse Garner said. “It’s an honor. Danbury is such a supporting town. We are going to have a send-off, and it’s a good feeling because not every town has this where you have the entire town backing you up.”
East Bernard has been here before as part of its rich history in the sport.
The Brahmarettes were regional finalists last season and state semifinalists the year before. Meanwhile, this is the first year the Lady Panthers have made it past the opening round of the playoffs since losing to East Bernard in the area round in 2011. Danbury is making its first regional tournament appearance since 2002, when that team finished as a semifinalist and is making its third regional appearance all time.
“This is really special,” Frankie Vrazel said. “We’ve had a new senior and a group of freshmen who have taken on the responsibilities. We have done well compared to the past years.”
East Bernard had dominated the district by winning 81 consecutive contests, and the Brahmarettes (39-7) enter today’s quarterfinal winners of 17 straight, including taking down top-ranked Bellville from Class 4A in a tune-up before the playoffs began.
The Lady Panthers (19-13) ended the regular season with losses in three of their final four games but have come out on top in two thrilling playoff wins.
“We have just told ourselves that district play does not matter in the playoffs,” Vrazel said. “We just found the energy, and we knew they were important games, especially for our seniors.”
The No. 4-seeded Lady Panthers had played in two five-set matches all season but came away with back-to-back five-set wins in both their playoff games against top-seeded Anderson-Shiro and Orangefield.
“We’ve been in a tougher bracket, but we have come together as a team, and the fan support has been amazing,” Danbury coach Kevyn Trammell said. “We played well in the first and second set (against Orangefield), but in the fifth set — and this was their plan — they played every point like it was the game point, and I think their energy got them through that game.”
While they do not have postseason success like their counterparts, the Lady Panthers have built stability over the years. The team has made the playoffs three years in a row, despite a new coach each of the last three seasons, and has advanced to the postseason in seven of the last nine years.
“It is exciting, and it has been enjoyable to watch the girls do what they’ve done. The girls want it, and it has shown this postseason,” Trammell said.
Garner credits the team bonding for helping the Lady Panthers get this far.
“We have stayed together,” she said. “We are communicating, being a team, we’ve had team bonding and we’ve dressed up every practice. We have done these little things, like scavenger hunts; it definitely brings us together as a team.
“She always makes us happy. She is always in a good mood and keeps us energetic.”
Trammell said she has little to do with the sisterhood. When she took over the program in the summer, she knew what talent she had, and she was confident the team could make a postseason run.
Trammell’s career began as the swim coach at Alvin High School and eventually became the girls soccer coach at Santa Fe, leading the Lady Indians to the Class 5A playoffs. After coaching in North Texas, Trammell set her roots in the Brazosport area for the last three years at Lake Jackson Intermediate, coaching several sports, including volleyball, basketball, soccer, cross-country, track and tennis.
“It’s usually what I do with my teams, and it usually works,” Trammell said. “My first superintendent in Alvin told me one day to just love our kids. ‘If you love our kids, they’ll do anything for you,’ and it’s just what we do.
“Love is shown in different ways. It can come from discipline, your words or actions, and I think they see and feel that.”
Trammell felt the girls viewed her with a wary eye. She opened Aug. 1 practice with a nighttime session and had several team-building exercises around that, Trammell said. Since then, the players have bought in, coming up with scavenger hunts at the local Target store or having a new theme in practice. Players wore Houston Astros apparel during Monday’s practice to honor the baseball team winning the World Series on Saturday.
“I told them, ‘You are going to love each other. You are not always going to like each other, but you are going to love each other,’” Trammell said.
The girls have seen that love from Trammell and assistant coach Allison Solomon every day, which has had a major impact. Garner and Sadie Meeks have played under four coaches throughout their careers, but Trammell has shown them the love they haven’t experienced in those four years.
“It has helped us communicate and have fun on the court,” Garner said. “It’s about building relationships. In my four years, this is the closest team I have ever been a part of.
“We’ve gotten past round one, which was my goal, and it is something we have not done since 2009, and we beat the record set in 2002 of getting past area. My goals are basically complete. We have done a good job as seniors being good role models for this team. They look up to us, and making it this far with them has meant a lot.”
The winner between Danbury and East Bernard will play the winner of the Fairfield vs. Troy game Friday at Lake Athens Arena in Athens.
The Lady Panthers’ confidence is at an all-time high regardless of the opponent.
“We need to play our game and the one we’ve played the last couple of weeks, and that’s all we have to do,” Trammell said. “We need to go in there and know we can do it because that has always been the difficulty with this team, but we know we can do it, and I hope we can show it tomorrow night.”
