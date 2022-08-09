SWEENY — Spend a few hours with Sweeny head football coach Clayton Odom, and he’ll talk your ear off about the changes he and his coaching staff have made in the program.
The man can’t wait for Week 1 of the high school football season, and for good reason.
Odom is preparing for Year 2 with the Bulldogs with five new coaches on his staff — most of them added within the last month — with a junior-heavy team full of experience who will compete in a revamped district.
“I’m excited,” Odom said. “The main thing is, we are going to have fun and play for each other and as a team. I think we’ll be all right.”
The changes Odom is incorporating begin in the weight room.
Sweeny athletics is initiating a new strength and conditioning program to keep student-athletes accountable for their workouts. Coaches will be given a tablet to monitor student-athlete reps.
“I want to make sure that we are getting every set and every rep and we are actively and accurately monitoring our kids,” Odom said. “When we test our kids, that is the only true sign to see if your program is working. So if you are seeing gains, then something is working.”
Odom wants to begin the strength and conditioning program at the junior level. In sixth grade, students will start to focus on body weight and begin learning techniques, and students will be introduced to weights in seventh grade.
“So when they get into the ninth grade, we won’t be worried about teaching techniques so much,” Odom said. “It will be about getting them incorporated into your offseason and making sure they are performing at a high level.”
The changes only intensify Odom’s expectations, which are still very high entering Year 2 at the Southern Brazoria County school.
The Bulldogs are coming off their ninth consecutive playoff season. The team went 3-2 in District 12-4A, D-II and 4-6 overall. Sweeny lost to Hamshire-Fannett in the bidstrict round.
“This time of year, it is still kind of brand new to you,” Odom said. “It’s a different team. Last year had its own identity, and this year’s team is creating its own identity. What I am seeing in this team is unity. They’re supporting each other and giving each other positive compliments.”
Odom estimates there will be four seniors on this year’s team after losing 14 players to graduation.
“We also played a lot of sophomores (last year), so now we have found ourselves junior heavy,” Odom said. “We may have one sophomore, and the rest will be juniors and seniors.”
The juniors are playing faster in practice because they have Friday night experience, Odom said. Those same juniors are also embracing the weight room to add to their knowledge with strength.
“Right now, focus on us,” Odom said. “We are focused on us and about getting better each and every day.”
Odom is used to starting from square one when a new season approaches. He had to deal with it for six seasons when he coached at Fort Bend Travis. However, Odom believed his team was ahead of the curve.
“In my first year at Travis, we lost kids, but we had older kids who hadn’t played much,” he said. “Here, we lost kids, but we have young kids who actually played. So there is a difference. You have kids who have experience, yet it is still a new team.
“And to me, it does not feel like a new team, just kids in a new grade level.”
Odom will be looking for a new quarterback with Trace Holmes graduating. Holmes was the heart of the offense with 1,255 yards and 10 passing touchdowns. Holmes also ran for 1,119 yards on 135 carries and 14 scores.
Juniors Kyler Head and Peyton Pierce are vying for the starting role under center.
“They are great kids with great families, and I am happy to see them compete for that position,” Odom said.
A dark horse at quarterback is Seth Jammer, the younger brother of 2008 Sweeny graduate and former Rice University player Chris.
“He can throw it, he can run it and I’m not going to count him out (at quarterback),” Odom said. “He is going to be on the field often as well.”
The team also lost talent at the skill positions, including Dylan White, Xavier Woods, Garrett Nail, Kaden Pate and Treylan Austin. However, the Bulldogs will be deep at running back, anchored by senior Jaylen Washington, and junior receiver Sloan Novak. Sophomore Cayden Jones is another option at running back who can be a threat as a receiver.
“Jaylen will play running back, and he’ll play receiver in the slot,” Odom said. “He is a good athlete and someone who will be on the field all of the time.”
Timmy Shepard, Jax McCarey and Grayson Ward will also play at receiver. Those three were varsity players as sophomores. The team is also deep at running back, which will be critical for a young starting quarterback.
“We had two last year,” Odom said. “This year, we have five. If you can turn around and hand the ball off, it takes a lot of pressure off you, and if you can do the same for play-action, that will open up the passing game.
“And we have guys to throw it to.”
Xavier McGregor, Jay Johnson, two vying for center in Shane Martinez and Tresten McArthur, and sophomore Holden Bullock will fill out the offensive line. Whoever does not win the center position will kick over to guard, Odom said.
“We’re looking at probably four juniors and a sophomore on the offensive line,” Odom said. “We have a new offensive line coach who challenges their butts every day. They are being coached hard, but they are responding.”
The anchor of the Bulldog defense will be Gavin Massey, a three-year varsity starter. He registered 29 tackles, one sack and one tackle for a loss in seven games a year ago.
“He’s probably 6-3, 275 pounds and very athletic,” Odom said. “He can run, he’s strong and we are looking for big things out of him.”
The program picked up a pair of transfers from Manvel — twin running backs Kendrick and Warrick Hernandez. They transferred during the basketball season and joined the program, so Odom was not sure if they would play football, but the two have been in the offseason program from the start.
“I am starting to see things out of them,” Odom said. “Kendrick is going to play H-back for us. He is a stocky, hard-nosed kid. Warrick is going to play defensive end for us and some H-back for us.
“I am excited to see these kids develop.”
Odom described his defense as unnatural.
The base will be a 4-2-5, much like a nickel formation, but Odom also plans on working out of three- and four-man fronts and out of a 52. Odom can use them because his defensive players have been able to pick it up.
“Being able to personnel those different settings and having a group of kids that can get into different fronts and coverages, that is going to be the fun part,” he said. “I am shocked at how our kids are able to absorb all of this information. It is not a lot of information, but it is just so soon, and they understand why we are doing things.
“If they understand the why, then we are good to go.”
